Related
Russia massing 500K soldiers, 1.8K tanks to launch offensive in 10 days: official
Russia is preparing to launch a powerful new offensive in 10 days’ time involving up to 500,000 conscripts and thousands of pieces of military equipment with the aim of capturing the entire Donbas region in eastern Ukraine, according to Kyiv’s military officials. Ukrainian officials and foreign analysts have been predicting for weeks that the Kremlin was gearing up for a decisive push to seize the battlefield initiative from Kyiv’s forces in the hope of scoring a major victory in time for the Feb. 24 first anniversary of the war. A Ukrainian military official speaking to Foreign Policy magazine on condition of anonymity...
Wives of Dead Russian Soldiers Up In Arms As Fur Coat Gifts Taken Back
"Thank you so much from the bottom of our hearts" said one woman in a video, holding up a coat, before it was reportedly taken away from her.
Russia Planning Rapid Offensive Before Leopard Tanks Reach Battlefield—ISW
An "enemy offensive can begin at any time after February 15," Luhansk governor Serhiy Haidai said.
They Bet on Ukraine Defeating Russia. Here Are Their Latest War Predictions
Not all experts said Russia would immediately topple Ukraine when it invaded nearly one year ago. Three who believed in Ukraine offer their current thoughts.
The US military didn't know if the missile that took out a Chinese spy balloon would work when an F-22 took the shot, commander says
The F-22 pilot fired a single AIM-9X Sidewinder missile to down the balloon, which was operating at an altitude between 60,000 and 65,000 feet.
Russia State TV Says Eliminating U.S. Military Is Ultimate Goal
A pundit called for American military assets to be removed from Europe and Asia, but suggested the ultimate goal was the demilitarization of the U.S.
Putin's Inner Circle Plotting Coup, Former CIA Official Says: 'It'll Happen All Of A Sudden And He'll Be Dead'
Russian President Vladimir Putin is reportedly facing the threat of his trusted lieutenants clandestinely plotting to overthrow him if his Ukraine invasion turns out to be a failure, it was reported in June 2022. Putin's close aides could attempt a coup in a very secretive manner so that they are...
What Happened to Ukraine's Only Submarine?
Russia, which invaded Ukraine last February 24, had provided Ukraine with a Foxtrot-class submarine in 1997.
Probe: "Strong indications" Putin OK'd supply of missiles that hit MH17
The Hague, Netherlands — An international team of investigators said Wednesday it found "strong indications" that Russian President Vladimir Putin approved the supply of heavy anti-aircraft weapons to Ukrainian separatists who shot down Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 in 2014 with a Russian missile. However, the Joint Investigation Team said they had insufficient evidence to launch any new prosecutions and suspended their long running probe into the shooting down that killed all 298 people on board the Boeing 777 flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur. Russia has always denied any involvement in the downing of the flight over eastern Ukraine...
The Putin and Wagner Group Clash Is Coming to a Head
The Wagner Group's losses in Ukraine have been so great that some are now calling it a "suicide squad."
Highly Unlikely Russia Will Attempt to Cross Dnieper—U.K. Intelligence
Kherson became the first major region to fall to Vladimir Putin's forces, and had been Russia's biggest military achievement of the conflict.
Russia 'Unlikely' To Build Up Forces Needed To Affect Ukraine War Outcome Soon, UK Says
Vladimir Putin's troops are only gaining a few hundred meters of territory a week, according to the U.K. Ministry of Defense.
Gizmodo
FBI Finds New Information About Chinese Spy Balloon
We’re learning new information about the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday. A State Department spokesperson said the balloon was able to collect communications and data via a satellite and had “multiple antennas” in addition to other equipment used “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” Axios reported.
BBC
China spy balloon: US Navy releases photos of debris
The US Navy has released photos of a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot out of the sky on Saturday. The US Fleet Forces Command posted several photos on its Facebook page showing large debris of the balloon being hauled into a boat. The post said the sailors retrieving...
Hardline Russian Critics Are Forcing Putin's Hand
A measure proposed by Wagner Group boss Yevgeny Prigozhin would criminalize the criticism of anyone who took part in combat operations in Ukraine.
Leopard Tanks Arrive in Poland as Ukraine Prepares to Fight Back
Canada has also pledged four Leopard 2 main battle tanks to Kyiv, along with several other nations.
This Is How Long It Would Really Take Ukraine’s Pilots To Convert To F-16s
The U.S. could train Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16s in a matter of months. Jamie HunterJust learning to fly an F-16 is a small aspect of what it would take for a Ukrainian fighter pilot to be combat ready in the type.
Putin's Getting What He Wants
A new report this week provides Russia with some political ammo to use against the United States.
Russia's Next-Best Submarine Dwarfs Largest in U.S. Fleet
Russia's largest submarine by tonnage, the Cold War-era Dmitry Donskoy, was officially confirmed as decommissioned on Monday.
Russia Lost Nearly 3,000 Troops in Just Three Days, Ukraine Says
Ukraine's armed forces reported on Thursday that 910 Russian troops had been killed the previous day.
