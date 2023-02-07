One of the highlights of the 2023 Tokyo Auto Salon is the different flavors of the Suzuki Jimny. Among the favorites are the ones disguised as the Baby G-Class. Damd, a popular tuner in the Land of the Rising Sun, brought a triplet of the Jimnys to the event that was transformed into the tiny variants of the famed G-Class. The trio consisted of the Traditional, Aventura, and Advanced versions modeled off from the Japanese-spec Jimny Sierra.

