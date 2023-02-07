Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
City of Madison gets $2M boost in public swimming pool replacement project
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Madison, Indiana, just got a major boost to replace its public swimming pool. A $2 million grant from the Bethany Legacy Foundation will help the city replace the Crystal Beach Swimming Pool. Jefferson County is also committing $570,000 to the project. The Crystal...
wdrb.com
Louisville woman opens coffee shop in west end with help of Bellarmine University program
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new coffee shop is open in west Louisville thanks to a $10,000 grant from Bellarmine University. Julee's Mocha Coffee Shop sits inside the Nia Center at 29th Street and West Broadway in the city's Parkland neighborhood. Its owner, Ausha Hilliman, said it's one of the only coffee shops in west Louisville.
Wave 3
JCPS staff members injured breaking up fight at Fern Creek High School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two students have been cited after a fight at Fern Creek High School that injured multiple staff members who attempted to break the fight up. According to a letter sent home to Fern Creek families, the incident happened Thursday afternoon when two students attempted to start a fight with a third student.
wdrb.com
Woman arrested after walking into JCPS school, disrupting a class
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jefferson County Public School went on full lockdown after a woman walked into the school without following security procedures. Jamescha Whiteside was arrested Wednesday at Rutherford Elementary School. According to a letter from the school's principal, Whiteside reportedly walked through the building, went to a...
WHAS 11
Fire engulfs house in Fern Creek
It took about 30 firefighters to put out the fire. No injuries were reported.
wdrb.com
Mini horses become the center of attention at Opening Gates' MiniPalooza in Jeffersonville
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Valentine's MiniPalooza is a fun filled fundraiser with miniature horses. WDRB's Keith Kaiser visits Hunters Brook Farms before Saturday's event. Hunters Brook Farm gets into the Valentine spirit by sharing its miniature horses. Valentine's MiniPalooza lets you and your family hang out with miniature horses as...
tourcounsel.com
Green Tree Mall | Shopping mall in Clarksville, Indiana
Green Tree Mall is an shopping mall located in Clarksville, Indiana, United States. The mall is located off of I-65 about four miles (6 km) north of downtown Louisville. It has a total area of 795,382 square feet (73,893 m2). It was named for a large boundary tree of considerable age that once stood at the location. Currently, there are more than 80 inline stores and 2 major anchor stores (Dillard's and JCPenney). The third anchor was Sears which closed on October 1, 2017.
wdrb.com
10 new roundabouts to be built on Hardin County roads
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Elizabethtown will soon be getting several more roundabouts. Two new roundabouts were already built in the city in 2021. The state now plans to build 10 more. The project will cost the state $4.99 million. The first location for construction is the intersection of KY 1136...
wdrb.com
'We take care of our own' | Radcliff mother overwhelmed by community support after losing home in fire
RADCLIFF, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly a week after losing just about everything she and her two sons owned in an electric fire, a Hardin County woman is picking up the pieces with some help from the community. Thursday, crews were cleaning up what's left of Savannah Mitchell's home. A painful...
wdrb.com
Tree falls on home in Louisville's Shawnee neighborhood during high winds Thursday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A tree fell on a house Thursday afternoon in Louisville's Shawnee neighborhood. Wind gusts took out a tree on South 39th Street, near River Park Drive and West Muhammad Ali Boulevard, in west Louisville. The tree landed on a home, damaging at least the front of...
spectrumnews1.com
'It's amazing': Louisville program helps people become homeowners
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It’s been around for decades, but you might not know it exists. We’re talking about a program in Louisville that helps people become homeowners. Yarnell Griffin bought a new house in Dec. 2022, and she absolutely loves it. Griffin was born and raised in...
wdrb.com
Inclusive playground in Corydon will be among largest in US
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials broke ground Wednesday on what will become Indiana's largest playground. The Possibility Playground is being built in Corydon. The 29,000-square-foot playground will be one of the largest inclusive playgrounds in the U.S., and more than 1,000 kids will be able to play on it at a time.
wdrb.com
Carroll County High School senior feeds students using a hydroponic greenhouse
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A senior at Carroll County High School is feeding his fellow students using hydroponics. The fresh veggies he grows in the school greenhouse are used in the cafeteria. Senior Peyton Murray works in a hydroponic greenhouse as a co-op with Agriculture teacher Mackenzie Wright, growing lettuce...
WLKY.com
Woman dies in crash on Greenbelt Highway in Jefferson County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is dead after a crash Thursday morning in southwest Jefferson County. It happened just before 6:30 a.m. on Greenbelt Highway and Johnsontown Road. Police said two cars crash at the intersection. One of the drivers, a woman, died at the scene. The other was...
wdrb.com
Woman injured after being shot in California neighborhood, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was transported to the hospital after being shot in the California neighborhood Thursday evening. Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, said officers initially responded to a shooting at a business parking lot in the 1000 block of West Broadway around 10 p.m.
WLKY.com
Giant pothole damages vehicles, shuts down lanes of I-65 in Hospital Curve
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has a crew performing emergency repairs to the bridge deck over Muhammad Ali Boulevard in downtown Louisville. They say a large pothole on I-65 south in Hospital Curve caused damage to multiple vehicles early Thursday. This content is imported from Twitter. You...
Wave 3
I-65 South pothole in Hospital Curve area causes multiple cars’ tires to blowout
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A pothole on Interstate 65 in the Hospital Curve area in Louisville has caused multiple cars to blowout their tires. No one was hurt after driving over the pothole on I-65 South at mile marker 135.4, but drivers can expect a delay of two hours since the right ramp and right shoulder are blocked. Traffic is blocked to one lane with cones and there are Louisville Metro Police Department vehicles there to help direct traffic.
wdrb.com
JCPS approves names of 3 new schools opening next academic year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools has decided on names for three new schools. The school board approved the names for three new schools on Tuesday night. The three schools will open next school year. Perry-Wheatley Elementary School will be located on Broadway and 18th Street. William H....
wdrb.com
Name announced for new Norton Healthcare, Goodwill opportunity campus in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Goodwill is celebrating 100 years of serving Kentucky residents by bringing more resources to Louisville, including a multimillion-dollar investment in the city's west end. A year ago, at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage, Norton Healthcare and Goodwill announced a partnership with a plan to...
wdrb.com
Despite industry challenges, local drive-in theater says the future is bright
LA GRANGE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The movie theater industry has been through several changes in the past few years, including adjusting to the public's access to streaming services and navigating pandemic closures. Just this month, AMC announced it will change its ticket prices based on seat locations. In late January,...
