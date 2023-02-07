ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

KTUL

Man found guilty of kidnapping, assaulting 72-year-old woman in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A federal jury has convicted a man for assaulting and kidnapping a 72-year-old woman in Tulsa. The elderly woman called police on May 4, 2022 and reported that her handyman, Elga Eugene Harper beat and sexually assaulted her in her home near 51st and Memorial.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Man Accused Of Leading Tulsa Police On Chase Arrested

Tulsa police have arrested a man accused of leading officers on a chase on Thursday night. According to police, officers chased the suspect through the Holly Refinery before he crashed through a gate at PSO. Officers say they arrested the man near 36th and South Elwood. Police have not yet...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Couple Accused Of Abusing 2 Children, One Missing For 2 Years

A couple is in the Tulsa County jail, accused of repeatedly abusing their 13-year-old daughter and possibly killing their 11-year-old son, but nobody knew for years. We warn you the details of this case are difficult to hear. Detectives said the parents told family members the boy was at a...
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville Woman Charged with Felony Domestic Abuse

A Bartlesville woman was seen in Washington County Court today on charges alleging domestic abuse. Melissa Ann Richards has history with domestic abuse charges, as this is allegedly her third charge. According to an affidavit, Richards told police that she was in the living room when another party who lives with her got up and started to make food.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Burglary Detectives Work To Return Stolen Items To Owners

Tulsa Burglary Detectives are working to return thousands of dollars' worth of stolen items to their owners. Golf clubs, yeti cups, baseball cards, and tons of tools are just a small sampling of all the stolen items, which police said Brett Chamberlain stole out of people's cars. "He would just...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Police remove multiple pounds of heroin, meth, fentanyl off Tulsa streets

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's Special Investigations Division made a large seizure of fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine last week. Officers seized 2.6 pounds of heroin, one pound of fentanyl, which is said to be approximately 224,000 dosage units, and 73 pounds of methamphetamine laced with fentanyl.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Woman Arrested, Accused Of Shooting Another Woman At Sapulpa Apartment

Police arrested a woman after they say she shot another woman at the Bridge Creek apartment complex in Sapulpa. Morgan Roark was arrested Sunday night, police said. She shot the victim in the chest after an argument, according to police. Roark was booked into the Creek County jail for shooting...
SAPULPA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa Police say traffic stop nets laundry list of illegal drugs

A car that was smoking, with no hazard lights on, and going about 5 m.p.h. down Sheridan early Sunday morning led to a sizable drug bust, Tulsa Police said. Police say they spotted the car driven by Phillippe Garmy a little after Midnight near 21st and Sheridan and decided it might not be roadworthy and pulled it over. Inside the car, officers say they saw an open Fireball shot container, an open Budweiser, and an open bottle of tequila. They say a search then turned up heroin, cocaine, meth, PCP, and oxycodone.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

New Evidence Found In 2004 Tulsa Unsolved Murder

A new piece of evidence could mean everything for a Tulsa murder that's gone unsolved for 18 years, or it could be nothing. That's why the victim's mother is asking for help. Brittany Phillips was raped and murdered in 2004. It's just come to light that a week after her murder, Brittany's grandfather received a card from her. If she's the one who mailed it, it could change a lot about the case.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Law Preventing Marijuana Users From Owning Guns Ruled Unconstitutional

A federal judge in Oklahoma ruled that a law preventing marijuana users from owning guns is unconstitutional. This comes after officers arrested a man and said they smelled marijuana in his vehicle, then later found a gun. Gun stores like Advanced Combat in Tulsa sell guns by the thousands every...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Man's Security System Catches Drive-By Mail Thief On Camera

A Tulsa man is worried thieves may become more brazen after his cameras catch someone stealing mail from several homes in the middle of the night. Troy Horn said he’s reported it every time he caught it on his surveillance system, near 81st and Sheridan, but feels like nothing is being done by authorities. He said all he can do is sit back and watch as it happens.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Tulsa police seeking to identify 2 people of interest in identity theft case

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's financial crime unit is searching for two people suspected of using someone's identity to rent a car and then never returned it. If anyone can identify the two pictures, they are asked to contact Tulsa police Detective J. Angel at jangel@cityoftulsa.org.
TULSA, OK

