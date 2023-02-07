Read full article on original website
KTUL
Man found guilty of kidnapping, assaulting 72-year-old woman in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A federal jury has convicted a man for assaulting and kidnapping a 72-year-old woman in Tulsa. The elderly woman called police on May 4, 2022 and reported that her handyman, Elga Eugene Harper beat and sexually assaulted her in her home near 51st and Memorial.
News On 6
Man Accused Of Leading Tulsa Police On Chase Arrested
Tulsa police have arrested a man accused of leading officers on a chase on Thursday night. According to police, officers chased the suspect through the Holly Refinery before he crashed through a gate at PSO. Officers say they arrested the man near 36th and South Elwood. Police have not yet...
news9.com
Tulsa Couple Accused Of Abusing 2 Children, One Missing For 2 Years
A couple is in the Tulsa County jail, accused of repeatedly abusing their 13-year-old daughter and possibly killing their 11-year-old son, but nobody knew for years. We warn you the details of this case are difficult to hear. Detectives said the parents told family members the boy was at a...
KOKI FOX 23
Deputies searching for person who shot dogs in Wagoner County
WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — Deputies are searching for the person who shot two dogs in a woman’s yard in Wagoner County. Deputies said the shooting happened on Jan. 29 sometime between 8:15 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. at a home near 343rd Street South and East 181st Street. The...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Woman Charged with Felony Domestic Abuse
A Bartlesville woman was seen in Washington County Court today on charges alleging domestic abuse. Melissa Ann Richards has history with domestic abuse charges, as this is allegedly her third charge. According to an affidavit, Richards told police that she was in the living room when another party who lives with her got up and started to make food.
news9.com
Woman Accused Of Embezzling Over $31,000 While Working As Walmart Cashier In Tulsa Arrested
Tulsa Police have arrested a woman accused of embezzling more than $31,000 while working as a Walmart cashier in Tulsa. Officers say other employees reported seeing Shadymon Patie stealing money from the cash registers and hiding it in her pockets. According to police, employees say they allegedly saw her take...
news9.com
Tulsa Burglary Detectives Work To Return Stolen Items To Owners
Tulsa Burglary Detectives are working to return thousands of dollars' worth of stolen items to their owners. Golf clubs, yeti cups, baseball cards, and tons of tools are just a small sampling of all the stolen items, which police said Brett Chamberlain stole out of people's cars. "He would just...
KTUL
Police remove multiple pounds of heroin, meth, fentanyl off Tulsa streets
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's Special Investigations Division made a large seizure of fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine last week. Officers seized 2.6 pounds of heroin, one pound of fentanyl, which is said to be approximately 224,000 dosage units, and 73 pounds of methamphetamine laced with fentanyl.
KTUL
Tulsa police searching for woman accused of stealing several pairs of sunglasses
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's Retail Crimes unit is requesting help in identifying the pictured person of interest. Police say she entered a store and started browsing the sunglasses. An associate then attempted to assist her and the subject allegedly responded with "I'm going to cut...
Tulsa woman wants justice after neighbor shot her dog with shotgun
A Tulsa dog owner is distraught after she said her neighbor shot her dog with a shotgun. Ashley Jefferson told FOX23 her dog, Bando, has to have his leg amputated.
news9.com
Woman Arrested, Accused Of Shooting Another Woman At Sapulpa Apartment
Police arrested a woman after they say she shot another woman at the Bridge Creek apartment complex in Sapulpa. Morgan Roark was arrested Sunday night, police said. She shot the victim in the chest after an argument, according to police. Roark was booked into the Creek County jail for shooting...
Tulsa Police say traffic stop nets laundry list of illegal drugs
A car that was smoking, with no hazard lights on, and going about 5 m.p.h. down Sheridan early Sunday morning led to a sizable drug bust, Tulsa Police said. Police say they spotted the car driven by Phillippe Garmy a little after Midnight near 21st and Sheridan and decided it might not be roadworthy and pulled it over. Inside the car, officers say they saw an open Fireball shot container, an open Budweiser, and an open bottle of tequila. They say a search then turned up heroin, cocaine, meth, PCP, and oxycodone.
news9.com
New Evidence Found In 2004 Tulsa Unsolved Murder
A new piece of evidence could mean everything for a Tulsa murder that's gone unsolved for 18 years, or it could be nothing. That's why the victim's mother is asking for help. Brittany Phillips was raped and murdered in 2004. It's just come to light that a week after her murder, Brittany's grandfather received a card from her. If she's the one who mailed it, it could change a lot about the case.
news9.com
Law Preventing Marijuana Users From Owning Guns Ruled Unconstitutional
A federal judge in Oklahoma ruled that a law preventing marijuana users from owning guns is unconstitutional. This comes after officers arrested a man and said they smelled marijuana in his vehicle, then later found a gun. Gun stores like Advanced Combat in Tulsa sell guns by the thousands every...
news9.com
Tulsa Man's Security System Catches Drive-By Mail Thief On Camera
A Tulsa man is worried thieves may become more brazen after his cameras catch someone stealing mail from several homes in the middle of the night. Troy Horn said he’s reported it every time he caught it on his surveillance system, near 81st and Sheridan, but feels like nothing is being done by authorities. He said all he can do is sit back and watch as it happens.
KOKI FOX 23
Vinita woman claims son was hospitalized due to apartment conditions, no response from landlord
VINITA, Okla. — A Vinita woman said she has tried for weeks the landlord of her apartment complex to clean up what the previous tenants left behind. She said it isn’t trash or old furniture. It’s bed bugs. Bed bugs and a whole lot of other problems.
Police investigating shooting in north Tulsa
Tulsa Police are on the scene of a shooting near E Apache and N Peoria.
news9.com
Tulsa Shriners Hold Fundraiser For Family Of Trash Truck Driver Who Was Hit & Killed On The Job
The Shriners are putting together a fundraiser for the family of a trash truck driver who was hit and killed on the job by a driver. Clarence Bond was married with a wife and five children when he was killed in the accident off 209th West Avenue in Sand Springs back in November.
KTUL
Tulsa police seeking to identify 2 people of interest in identity theft case
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department's financial crime unit is searching for two people suspected of using someone's identity to rent a car and then never returned it. If anyone can identify the two pictures, they are asked to contact Tulsa police Detective J. Angel at jangel@cityoftulsa.org.
KRMG
TPD: Two arrested after trying to sell stolen goods online
Two people were arrested after they tried to sell stolen goods online, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD).
