hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 1 Mid Goes Pink For Valentine’s Day
The Jordan 1 Mid continues to get some shine. If you are a big fan of the Air Jordan 1 Mid, then these last few years have been fantastic for you. The Jordan 1 Mid is one of those shoes that is known for being accessible and inexpensive. Additionally, this is an offering that is constantly getting some dope new colorways.
sneakernews.com
Tiffany & Co. x Nike Air Force 1 Low Appears In Their Pantone 1837 Blue
Luxury — especially that of Tiffany & Co. — is timeless. And even beyond the world of jewels and opulence, the brand exerts quite a bit of influence, with Diamond Supply previously celebrating their heritage through a collaborative bout with none other than Nike SB. Now, quite a few years thereafter, the renowned jewelers are finally joining the Swoosh in an official capacity, which has taken the form of a simple yet tasteful interpretation of the Air Force 1.
hypebeast.com
The Nike Air Max CB 94 Surfaces With an Airbrush Design
Following word of bringing back the Air Max CB 94 in its OG form, Nike has now given Charle Barkley’s signature show an airbrush design. The new colorway shoe is accented by black spray effects that panel line the overlays found on the upper. The airbrush design Nike Air...
hypebeast.com
Here Is a First Look at the Air Jordan 13 "Black Flint"
The Jordan Brand is once again expanding its OG “Flight” series with a new Air Jordan 13 colorway. Arriving in “Black Flint,” the new release is a clean, black-and-white staple in the rotation. The shoe comes dressed in a black, university red, flint grey and white...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” Hit With Another Release Date Change
The Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” is dropping next month. If you love the Air Jordan 6, then you have seen some amazing colorways hit the market over the past few years. The Jordan 6 is one of those shoes that has proven itself to be an all-time classic that cannot be stopped. Overall, it is easy to see why considering MJ won his first title in these.
sneakernews.com
A Cool Olive And Green Outfit Appears On This Modified Nike Air Max Plus
The Nike Air Max Plus is currently celebrating its 25th birthday. As such, the design is expected to release in dozens of old and new styles – including an olive and black option. Built with speed lacing toggles, the unreleased pair features a mesh and fuse mix of materials...
hypebeast.com
Take a Look at These Unreleased Virgil Abloh-Designed "Faux Fur" Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1s
Images of an unreleased pair of Virgil Abloh-designed x Nike Air Force 1 have just been teased by Don C. For a better look, ph_community has made a cleaner mockup of the faux cur-covered sneaker. Made from hues of orange, pink, and yellow, the silhouette is hardly distinguishable minus the...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” Gets New Release Date
The Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” is dropping in just a couple of weeks. Tinker Hatfield made some incredible sneakers for Michael Jordan, including the Air Jordan 5. Overall, this model is iconic for a plethora of reasons. Firstly, it helped kick off the 90s. Secondly, it featured shark teeth on the midsole and some 3M tongues which ultimately gave the shoe an iconic look.
hypebeast.com
Take a First Look at the Nike Air Max Penny 2 "EMB"
Joining the Dunk High, a series of NBA x Nike Dunk Lows, and Air Force 1s as part of Nike‘s “Embedded” collection is a new Nike Air Max Penny 2 “EMB” which has surfaced in a clean greyscale colorway. Named after NBA legend Penny Hardaway,...
hypebeast.com
Jordan Legacy 312 Low "23" Pays Homage to the GOAT
Michael Jordan‘s own namesake brand is paying homage to his accomplishments and GOAT status with the release of the Jordan Legacy 312 Low “23.” In celebration of Jordan himself, the silhouette arrives in the classic Chicago Bulls color makeup. The shoe surfaces in a white, black and...
hypebeast.com
The Air Jordan 6 "Toro" Arrives in Fire Red
The “Toro” motif has officially landed on the Air Jordan 6. The classic high-top Jordan Brand silhouette is the latest to be hit with the Toro Bravo theme, dressed in an all-red suede upper. Capturing the attention with the bold red color, the varsity red is paired with black accents, which can be seen highlighting the tongues, heel tabs and midsoles. The Jumpman branding is also seen in red on the tongue. The shoe sits atop a black and red midsole and icy translucent outsole. To finish things off, the shoe comes with red toggle lacing to tie everything together.
hypebeast.com
Yoon Ahn Teases New AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1 in White
After dropping in “Game Royal” and “Green,” AMBUSH founder and creative director Yoon Ahn now teases an all-new colorway in white which will soon join the lineup. Echoing the design of collaborative Dunk Highs that dropped in 2021, the upcoming pairs feature exaggerated tailpipe Swooshes inspired in part by the elongated blast pipes of Japanese Bosozoku-style bikes and cars. Other design elements such as semi-detached heel tabs, AMBUSH heel banners, oversized eyestays, and exposed foam tongues incorporating co-branded labels remain consistent from past iterations of the collaborative AF1s.
sneakernews.com
The Nike Air More Uptempo Slides Are Releasing In The OG “Black/White”
Hate it or love it, the Nike Air More Uptempo Slides have only begun to stake their claim within the Beaverton brand’s slip-on catalog. Continuing to add a diverse level of design language into the Scottie Pippen-endorsed silhouette, a monochromatic black/white ensemble invigorates the latest ensemble. Last receiving the...
Hypebae
Moon Boot Debuts No-Lace Boots and Sandals
Moon Boot is expanding its range of viral snow boots, launching a series of new footwear styles created to be worn all year long. Collectively dubbed the “Preview Collection,” the capsule features two unisex silhouettes — the No Lace and Evolution Sandal. The former, as suggested by its name, is a laceless boot design with Moon Boot’s branding printed on the sides. The slip-on design is offered in rubber material and suede, which are both fully water-repellent. The boots are complete with multisize foam lining for added comfort.
sneakernews.com
Stussy x Nike Air Penny 2 Appears In Fourth “Fossil” Colorway
Since 2020, Stussy’s collaborative portfolio with Nike has been all over the place. Things got started with the Zoom Spiridon Cage, a shoe that is arguably one of the best sneaker collabs period over the last half-decade. They hopped around to Air Force 1s, brought back both their Air Huaraches, and even lent a hand with the slightly modified take on the Air Max 2013. Their most recent team-up with Nike turns its attention to the game of basketball, specifically the Air Penny 2 signature shoe.
hypebeast.com
LOEWE's SS23 Grass Sneakers Bring Lawn and Order to Your Feet
LOEWE has made outlandish creations its trademark. With Jonathan Anderson at the helm, the label has created its own fashion guidelines and shows no signs of slowing down when it comes to unconventional designs worth a second glance…or three or four. Although LOEWE’s Spring/Summer 2023 menswear collection graced the...
LeBron James Breaks Scoring Record in Pink Nike LeBron 20
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James became the NBA's all-time leading scorer while wearing pink and silver Nike shoes.
Beyoncé’s Adidas x Ivy Park Clothing Sales Down 50%: Report
Sales of Beyoncé’s Ivy Park clothing line, which is in partnership with adidas, are reportedly down 50%. The news certainly raises eyebrows since anything affiliated with Queen Bey is easy money, right? While Ivy Park certainly sells, it seems like it didn’t live up to adidas’ projections, which are being described as “weak sales.” Reports […] The post Beyoncé’s Adidas x Ivy Park Clothing Sales Down 50%: Report appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
hypebeast.com
Nike SB Ishod "Bred" Has Surfaced
Is releasing a new colorway for Ishod Wair‘s first signature shoe. The Nike SB Ishod arrives in a sleek “Bred” makeup, dressed in an almost all-black upper and red detailing. The shoe is constructed with a mixture of mesh and leather materials while the Nike SB and “ISHOD” branding on the heels, tongues, lateral and insoles are highlighted in red. Constructed with blackout uppers in suede the shoe features a wavy quarter panel vent over a mesh lining while a padded tongue and mesh ankle collar fill out the top. The shoe also sits atop a black Nike React rubber outsole to round out the design. The “Bred” colorway arrives just after the silhouette received a “Triple Black” treatment.
hypebeast.com
The Air Jordan 1 High Elevate Gets a Delicate "Atmosphere" Makeover
The Air Jordan 1 High Elevate is quickly becoming one of Jordan Brand’s most eccentric models, with the imprint commonly dipping it in iconic colorways. The sky-high rendition of the Air Jordan 1 recently landed in classic “Hyper Royal” and “Varsity Red” tones, now set to hit shelves in delicate “Atmosphere,” which has previously graced several Jordan Brand silhouettes.
