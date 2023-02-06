Read full article on original website
The US military didn't know if the missile that took out a Chinese spy balloon would work when an F-22 took the shot, commander says
The F-22 pilot fired a single AIM-9X Sidewinder missile to down the balloon, which was operating at an altitude between 60,000 and 65,000 feet.
FBI Finds New Information About Chinese Spy Balloon
We’re learning new information about the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina on Saturday. A State Department spokesperson said the balloon was able to collect communications and data via a satellite and had “multiple antennas” in addition to other equipment used “clearly for intelligence surveillance,” Axios reported.
In 2018, a Massive Crack Opened in Africa. Some Believe It’s The End of The World
The African continent has been witness to a massive geological change in recent years. In 2018, a crack stretching several kilometers suddenly appeared in Kenya, and it has been gradually growing ever since.
Boeing 787 Dreamliner moments from crashing into sea after plunging 1,000ft in 24 seconds in horror near-disaster
A PASSENGER jet came within seconds of disaster when a pilot error sent it plunging towards the ocean, reports say. Qatar Airways has launched an investigation after the terrifying near-miss last month. It's been revealed that a Qatar Airways 787 Boeing Dreamliner came within seconds of hitting the waters of...
US launches Minuteman III missile from Vandenberg base in show of nuclear force days after Chinese spy balloon shot down
THE United States Air Force has launched an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) into the Pacific Ocean in a reported show of nuclear force. Air Force officials blasted the test ICBM from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County, California, on Thursday evening amid rising tensions between China and North Korea.
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
Southwest Airlines was in the hot seat at a Senate hearing over its recent meltdown
A top Southwest Airlines executive was in the hot seat on Capitol Hill today. A Senate committee was questioning him over the airline's disastrous performance over the December holidays. Southwest canceled nearly 17,000 flights during that operational meltdown. The airline delayed thousands more, affecting at least 200,000 would-be travelers. NPR's transportation correspondent David Schaper covered the hearing. So David, tell us what happened today.
Senate panel hearing targeted Southwest Airlines holiday travel meltdown
A top executive with Southwest Airlines endured a grilling on Capitol Hill yesterday. Yeah, a hearing focused on the operational meltdown in December that screwed up holiday plans for hundreds of thousands of people. The Senate Commerce Committee pointed questions about Southwest's disastrous performance. And lawmakers are considering strengthening consumer protections for air travelers.
In Turkey, the focus shifts from rescuing earthquake survivors to recovering bodies
The vast destruction of the earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria is becoming clearer with each day. The scene in one flattened city that has a population over a million gives a glimpse at the scale. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. The death toll from the earthquake in Turkey and Syria continues...
'Red Baron' artist whose sculptures adorned San Francisco Bay pier posts has died
The "Red Baron" artist Tyler James Hoare has died at 82. For decades, he placed whimsical sculptures of biplanes, submarines and pirate ships on pier posts in the San Francisco Bay. Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for...
USAID team leader on the rescue effort in Turkish cities hit hard by earthquake
NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Stephen Allen, who is leading a USAID team on the ground in Turkey as part of the search and rescue effort. It's been five days since a magnitude 7.8 earthquake turned entire towns into rubble across Turkey and Syria. More than 20,000 people are known to have died. Search and rescue teams are still digging through piles of concrete. The U.S. Agency for International Development has deployed teams to some of the hardest-hit Turkish cities, including Adiyaman. That team is being led by Stephen Allen, who is with us now. Welcome to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
Ever sing to your dog? One TikTok account shows just how universal it is
One musician on Instagram and TikTok has made a name for himself off something many of us do in the privacy of our own homes — singing made up songs to our dogs. Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.
3 amateur codebreakers set out to decrypt old letters. They uncovered royal history
We can now learn more about one of the most controversial monarchs in European history, thanks to a trio of amateur cryptologists who unknowingly stumbled upon a treasure trove of long-lost letters by Mary, Queen of Scots and worked painstakingly to crack their code. George Lasry of Israel, Norbert Biermann...
The world's deadliest earthquakes in the past 25 years, at a glance
The magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck Turkey and war-torn Syria on Monday has killed more than 20,000 people in the two countries. Emergency crews are still searching for survivors but in some areas work is now underway to demolish unsteady buildings. Related Story: Photos: Searches continue after deadly quake in...
Anti-LGBTQ remarks from top aide in Japan sparks outrage and hope for change
A top aide to Japan's prime minister made discriminatory remarks about sexual minorities, leading to a wave of public outrage, but also to some hopes for reform. Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information. NPR...
'High-altitude object' shot down by military over Alaska
The U.S. military shot down a "high-altitude object" over Alaska. It's not known what the object is, what it was doing or whether it was state-owned or privately owned. This afternoon a U.S. fighter pilot shot down what the White House is calling a high-altitude object. It was about 40,000 feet over the northeastern part of Alaska. What it was exactly is not yet known. But if these vague reports have you wondering about whether this could be another spy balloon released by China, well, you're not alone. NPR political reporter Deepa Shivaram joins us now from the White House. Hey, Deepa.
Nicaragua frees almost all of its political prisoners
UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: (Non-English language spoken). EYDER PERALTA, BYLINE: As they waited at the arrivals hall of Dulles International Airport in Virginia, they read the names of the now-freed political prisoners. UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: Edgard Francisco Parrales Castillo. UNIDENTIFIED PEOPLE: Libertad. UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: Maria Esther Gonzalez Vega. UNIDENTIFIED PEOPLE: Libertad. PERALTA: According...
The earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria has impacted a community in New Jersey
The powerful earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria on Monday has impacted communities around the world. The city of Paterson, N.J., is home to the largest community of Turkish immigrants in the United States. It also has a strong Syrian presence. Many residents have lost loved ones and are missing family members. NPR's Jasmine Garsd reports.
The U.S. shot down an object over Alaska. The government doesn't know yet what it was
U.S. fighter jets on Friday afternoon shot down a mysterious object about the size of a car that was detected about 40,000 feet over Alaska. It's not yet clear what it was — the White House is describing it as a "high-altitude object." But the incident marks the second time in a week where dramatic action has been taken to shoot down something deemed to be a threat over the skies of America.
Brazil's president hopes to revive ties with the U.S. during White House visit
Brazil's new leader Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva meets Friday with President Biden. The two presidents have a lot in common — both Brazil and the U.S. suffered attacks by right-wing extremists. A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. Brazil's president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, is in Washington, D.C., to...
