Read full article on original website
Related
technewstoday.com
How to Print From iPad to HP Printer? Step-by-Step Guide
HP printers are compatible with multiple OS like Windows, Android, and iOS including iPadOS. Since iPads have a built-in AirPrint functionality, you can directly use it to print your documents without the need for any third-party apps. However, you could switch to the HP Smart app for more organized printing.
technewstoday.com
How to Block Websites on Chrome
Whether you’re a parent, a leader in an organization, or you just want to be more productive, there are many ways to block websites on Chrome. These methods include using extensions, editing the hosts file, changing router settings, and blocking on Google WorkSpace. But before blocking the important websites it is vital to have the necessary access to certain portals or you must be the administrator.
technewstoday.com
Alienware Keyboard Not Working? Here Are 9 Ways to Fix It
Most of the time, a laptop’s keyboard stops working because of some driver issues or misconfiguration in the keyboard settings. The case is no different with the Alienware laptops either. However, you cannot rule out other possibilities such as hardware component damages that can also make the keyboard non-functional.
technewstoday.com
How to Ground a Laptop to Avoid Electric Shock? 4 Proven Ways
If you ever receive shocks while using a laptop, it is likely because the device is not grounded. In such cases, you can receive the shocks while touching the metal frame, or the metal parts on the USB port. If you place the laptop on your lap, you may even get shocks from the screws on the bottom.
technewstoday.com
How to Check Dell Laptop Warranty
Most Dell laptops have a standard warranty of about one year from the purchase date or an extended warranty of three years. So, you can easily check when your laptop’s warranty will expire by adding your standard or extended warranty time to the purchase date. Your Dell laptop’s warranty...
technewstoday.com
How to Fix Orange Light on My Router
An orange light on the router can indicate both good and bad things depending on the exact LED, router manufacturer, and model in question. For instance, an orange LAN light typically indicates a good Ethernet connection whereas an orange WAN light usually means No Internet. In the first case, you...
technewstoday.com
How to Fix Broken Screen on Dell Laptop? Step-by-Step Guide
The display panel on your laptop can break easily due to any sort of physical damage. In such cases, you will see cracks, spots and patches, splotches of ink, etc., on the screen. The only way to resolve such issues is by replacing the screen panel. If there are splotches...
technewstoday.com
Power Bank Not Charging? Here’re 6 Ways to Fix It
Usually, the power bank’s LED will not turn on when it runs into charging issues. In some cases, you will see a charging indication, but the charge level will not increase. Anything from a broken power cable to a damaged battery could stop the power bank from working. It could also be that the voltage from the power source is not enough to charge the device.
technewstoday.com
How to Find the IP Address of HP Printer? 7 Easy Ways
Once you connect your HP printer to a network, the router assigns it an IP address as a unique identifier. Without the IP address, your device wouldn’t know the desired hosts to send the print requests. This address is required whenever you want to share the printer over the...
technewstoday.com
HP Printer Printing Blank Pages? 5 Ways to Fix It
Whether you try to print a grayscale or colored document, your HP printer can sometimes run into problems and eject blank pages. Such issues often arise when your printer is running low on ink or the printhead is clogged that requires cleaning. Since printhead cleaning consumes a significant amount of...
Comments / 0