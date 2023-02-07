Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Spring market announced for Cumming City CenterJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Cumming parks director to retire; new director announcedJustine LookenottCumming, GA
Popular grocery store opens new location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersJefferson, GA
How to run for a Cumming City Council position in 2023Justine LookenottCumming, GA
FoCo man accused of setting fire to house after domestic disputeJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Related
11Alive
Gainesville man wanted by police | Pregnant woman strangled, mother and child die
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Gainesville police are looking for a man believed to have strangled a pregnant woman, killing her and her unborn child. On Jan. 29, Juana Jose was rushed to a hospital after first responders were called to a residence off Cooley Drive. The 22-year-old woman was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, according to a Facebook post from the Gainesville Police Department.
Alpharetta 10-year-old abducted by father who was supposed to watch her for an hour, police say
According to police, the child's non-custodial father took her while waiting for her mother.
Atlanta Police think these boys may know about shooting that killed 13-year-old
ATLANTA — Police are working to identify three boys they believe may know who killed a 13-year-old boy near an Atlanta skating rink last month. Investigators shared new photos Thursday that were snapped from surveillance footage from inside the Cascade Family Skating rink. Deshon DuBose visited the skating rink before he was shot twice -- in the chest and lower back -- at a block off Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Atlanta Police Department investigators said.
WGAU
Teen arrested, charged in shooting in Gainesville
The 17 year-old is charged in the apartment complex gunfire that critically wounded the shooting victim.
Atlanta police release images of persons of interest believed to be involved in 13-year-old’s murder
Police said the 13-year-old was shot and killed in the parking lot of a skating rink.
accesswdun.com
Missing Norcross teen found dead in woods
Gwinnett County Police have identified the human remains found on Monday on Highway 316, between Drowning Creek and the Barrow County Line. Police have identified the remains as 16-year-old Susana Morales of Norcross. Morales was previously reported as missing Tue., July 26, 2022. Gwinnett County Police responded to a call...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Retired police officer weighs in on bodycam footage related to activist shooting
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Retired Fulton County Sheriff Lt. Charles Rambo analyzed bodycam footage of the Jan. 18 incident at the future site of the Atlanta public safety training center. “I did not see anything that would shock anyone’s conscience,” Rambo said. “These officers, in my reasonable officer...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Two men shot on Peachtree Road in Buckhead, person of interest arrested
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - UPDATE: Two men are in the hospital after being shot on Peachtree Road in Buckhead. Police responded to a call at 3005 Peachtree Road NE around 6:15 p.m. Thursday. An initial investigation revealed that the shooting took place during a drug deal. A person...
Human remains found in suburban Atlanta identified as girl, 16, missing since July
Authorities in suburban Atlanta on Wednesday identified skeletal human remains found two days ago as a 16-year-old girl who had been missing since July.
Driver accused of being high on marijuana hits, kills driver, police say
Neighbors in a Gwinnett County community are outraged after a wrong-way crash killed an innocent man at the hands of a suspected DUI driver.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Coweta County man gets 30 years for 2016 armed robbery of Waffle House
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Marcus Allen Daniels was sentenced to a total of 30 years to serve 25 years in prison for the 2016 armed robbery of the Waffle House in Sharpsburg. Authorities said Daniels was one of the three masked individuals who collected money from the register...
GBI comments on Atlanta police releasing bodycam video of deadly shooting that injured trooper
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is responding to the Atlanta Police Department after APD released hours of bodycam video from the day of a deadly shooting involving state troopers at the future site of the Atlanta Public Training Center.
fox5atlanta.com
Woman desperate to find her dog after home ransacked
A DeKalb County woman's home was ransacked while she was at church. The burglar made off with some valuables, but nothing more valuable than her dog Hershey.
Police investigating shooting in southwest Atlanta
Police did not say if the shooting happened inside the store or outside or how many people were injured.
Man found unconscious in tree in north Ga. dies from his injuries
The coroner says the 74-yaer-old man died from complications from a leg injury.
fox5atlanta.com
15-year-old wanted in deadly double shooting in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA - A manhunt is underway for a 15-year-old murder suspect wanted in connection to a double shooting in a southwest Atlanta neighborhood Monday afternoon. Atlanta police say officers found a 25-year-old Collice Walton was found dead after a shooting the 3200 block of Saville Street SW near Tineley Way SW. A 40-year-old woman was injured in the gunfire.
Man accused of stalking waitress shot outside Atlanta sushi restaurant, police say
Police are still investigating what led to the shooting.
atlantanewsfirst.com
One person rescued from burning home overnight in DeKalb County
Person rescued from burning home overnight in DeKalb County. LGBTQ Atlanta man held at gun point after Grindr meet up. LGBTQ Atlanta man held at gun point after Grindr meet up. Cobb County Sheriff’s Office launches mounted patrol unit. Updated: 12 hours ago. "It can be a little alarming...
fox5atlanta.com
Search for Georgia man accused of killing pregnant mother, her unborn child
GAINESVILLE, Ga. - Gainesville Police are searching for a man suspected of killing a pregnant woman and her unborn child. The department says what started out as a medical call turned into a homicide investigation when emergency personnel noticed suspicious circumstances on January 29th when they were called out to check on 22-year-old Juana Jose.
Long journey to identify skeletal remains continues for families of missing people
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police are working to identify human skeletal remains found off of Georgia Highway 316 in Dacula Monday evening. It’s a process that could take hours, or weeks, or years -- to put a name, a face, a family, and someone’s life story to the remains. If they’re able to do it, at all.
Comments / 0