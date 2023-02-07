ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, GA

11Alive

Gainesville man wanted by police | Pregnant woman strangled, mother and child die

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Gainesville police are looking for a man believed to have strangled a pregnant woman, killing her and her unborn child. On Jan. 29, Juana Jose was rushed to a hospital after first responders were called to a residence off Cooley Drive. The 22-year-old woman was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, according to a Facebook post from the Gainesville Police Department.
11Alive

Atlanta Police think these boys may know about shooting that killed 13-year-old

ATLANTA — Police are working to identify three boys they believe may know who killed a 13-year-old boy near an Atlanta skating rink last month. Investigators shared new photos Thursday that were snapped from surveillance footage from inside the Cascade Family Skating rink. Deshon DuBose visited the skating rink before he was shot twice -- in the chest and lower back -- at a block off Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Atlanta Police Department investigators said.
accesswdun.com

Missing Norcross teen found dead in woods

Gwinnett County Police have identified the human remains found on Monday on Highway 316, between Drowning Creek and the Barrow County Line. Police have identified the remains as 16-year-old Susana Morales of Norcross. Morales was previously reported as missing Tue., July 26, 2022. Gwinnett County Police responded to a call...
atlantanewsfirst.com

Retired police officer weighs in on bodycam footage related to activist shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Retired Fulton County Sheriff Lt. Charles Rambo analyzed bodycam footage of the Jan. 18 incident at the future site of the Atlanta public safety training center. “I did not see anything that would shock anyone’s conscience,” Rambo said. “These officers, in my reasonable officer...
atlantanewsfirst.com

Two men shot on Peachtree Road in Buckhead, person of interest arrested

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - UPDATE: Two men are in the hospital after being shot on Peachtree Road in Buckhead. Police responded to a call at 3005 Peachtree Road NE around 6:15 p.m. Thursday. An initial investigation revealed that the shooting took place during a drug deal. A person...
atlantanewsfirst.com

Coweta County man gets 30 years for 2016 armed robbery of Waffle House

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Marcus Allen Daniels was sentenced to a total of 30 years to serve 25 years in prison for the 2016 armed robbery of the Waffle House in Sharpsburg. Authorities said Daniels was one of the three masked individuals who collected money from the register...
fox5atlanta.com

15-year-old wanted in deadly double shooting in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA - A manhunt is underway for a 15-year-old murder suspect wanted in connection to a double shooting in a southwest Atlanta neighborhood Monday afternoon. Atlanta police say officers found a 25-year-old Collice Walton was found dead after a shooting the 3200 block of Saville Street SW near Tineley Way SW. A 40-year-old woman was injured in the gunfire.
atlantanewsfirst.com

One person rescued from burning home overnight in DeKalb County

Person rescued from burning home overnight in DeKalb County. LGBTQ Atlanta man held at gun point after Grindr meet up. LGBTQ Atlanta man held at gun point after Grindr meet up. Cobb County Sheriff’s Office launches mounted patrol unit. Updated: 12 hours ago. "It can be a little alarming...
fox5atlanta.com

