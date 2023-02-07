ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

San Antonio non-profit collecting blankets for pediatric patients

SAN ANTONIO – Nearly two years after he beat cancer, a San Antonio man’s pledge to give back to the community continues. The Stay Strong Foundation is collecting blankets for pediatric patients, a cause inspired by the nonprofit’s founder, Noah Adams. KSAT 12 has followed Adams’ journey...
Beware! This Is The Most Haunted City In Texas

Urban legends and scary stories are a part of any place's culture, even here in Texas. We tend to focus on the positives like great barbecue, music, scenery, and people, but there's some legitimately scary history and lore that'd just scare the hell out of anyone. WHAT CITY IN TEXAS...
Shops at Rivercenter | Shopping mall in San Antonio, Texas

The Shops at Rivercenter (formerly known as Rivercenter Mall) is a shopping mall located in Downtown San Antonio, Texas, United States along the city's River Walk. The anchor stores are H&M, Macy's (closing April 2021) and AMC Theatres. It also includes a 38-story, 1,001-room Marriott hotel. It was purchased in 2005 by Ashkenazy Acquisition Corporation.
Preschoolers and Teachers Can Get into Sea World Free for 2023

In my opinion, our educators are one of the most underappreciated and underpaid professions on the planet. Give them a raise immediately #payourteachersmore. SeaWorld San Antonio is showing a small token of their appreciation for our educators and also preschool students. Preschoolers and teachers can register for these special cards until March 31st, 2023.
