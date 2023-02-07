Read full article on original website
'Just beyond comprehension': Men caught on camera taking AC unit
SAN ANTONIO — New video recorded during last week's winter storm captures two men hauling away an air conditioner unit in broad daylight. The homeowner says he did what he was told and stayed home during the winter weather. He was inside as his unit was taken, and he didn't hear a thing.
hstoday.us
ERO San Antonio Removes Honduran Fugitive Wanted for Homicide in His Home Country
Officers with Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) San Antonio, with assistance from ERO Honduras and the Security Alliance for Fugitive Enforcement task force, removed an unlawfully present foreign fugitive wanted in Honduras for homicide on Jan. 27. Wilmer Manuel Castro Murillo, 44, was transported from the South Texas ICE Processing...
KSAT 12
Behind the Kitchen Door: Rodents, roaches, hazardous chemicals lead to health violations for SA restaurants
SAN ANTONIO – Recent health inspections of some San Antonio restaurants uncovered all kinds of gross violations -- from rodent droppings and roaches to bottles of hazardous chemicals that have no business being in a restaurant. Little Caesars. Little Caesars, located in the 2700 block of SW Military Drive,...
KSAT 12
San Antonio family seeks answers from son’s friends about his death
SAN ANTONIO – The friends of a murdered teen said they were the victims of an attempted robbery. But, the teen’s family said their story doesn’t seem to add up. Viene Heredia said her son Jonathan Heredia, 18, was a kind-hearted human, humble in nature. Jonathan, the...
Avoid These Roads at All Costs: San Antonio's Most Jam-Packed Streets Debated Online
That's the question being debated by people on the San Antonio forum on Reddit, and there seems to be a general condense on the worst few. User reptocraddick asked, "what's your least favorite road in the city, and why is it Bandera?" While the cheeky question alluded to their answer, other people soon weighed in.
San Antonio pizza shop ranked the best pizza in Texas: Reader’s Digest reports
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re looking for some of the best Za (pizza) on the planet, you’ll find it in Italy more than likely, but if traveling abroad for a pie or two isn’t in the budget, there are still countless options to choose from in the US that will get the job done.
KSAT 12
San Antonio non-profit collecting blankets for pediatric patients
SAN ANTONIO – Nearly two years after he beat cancer, a San Antonio man’s pledge to give back to the community continues. The Stay Strong Foundation is collecting blankets for pediatric patients, a cause inspired by the nonprofit’s founder, Noah Adams. KSAT 12 has followed Adams’ journey...
Motorcyclist hits two people crossing street, killing one
SAN ANTONIO — A motorcyclist hit a couple while they were crossing the street, injuring all three of them, according to police. The incident occurred in the intersection of West Martin and General McMullen on the west side of town just before 9 p.m. Wednesday. An SAPD sergeant at...
San Antonio chain Delicious Tamales expands with new Austin location
The Latina-owned business has six locations in San Antonio
KENS 5
Inside Windmill Ice House to try their brisket, smoked turkey and cornbread pudding | Neighborhood Eats
SAN ANTONIO — They say everything is bigger and better in Texas. And that includes our barbecue. One restaurant had a vision to create a spot where kids can play and adults can relax, all while enjoying smoked brisket. It's called Windmill Ice House, and they're located on 2769...
Beware! This Is The Most Haunted City In Texas
Urban legends and scary stories are a part of any place's culture, even here in Texas. We tend to focus on the positives like great barbecue, music, scenery, and people, but there's some legitimately scary history and lore that'd just scare the hell out of anyone. WHAT CITY IN TEXAS...
KSAT 12
San Antonio woman claims local bank gave her $200 in counterfeit bills
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio woman is warning others to count their money before they walk out of a store or bank after she claims she got two counterfeit bills at a local bank and didn’t realize it until it was too late. Linda Metz was paying...
Teens killed by fentanyl are showing up on Texas billboards
CONVERSE, Texas — At 17 years old, Danica Kaprosy was struggling with insomnia and food allergies that caused her pain. While her family tried to find alternatives to strong pain medications, she eventually decided to meet someone she found online to get some Percocet. But the pill she took...
tourcounsel.com
Shops at Rivercenter | Shopping mall in San Antonio, Texas
The Shops at Rivercenter (formerly known as Rivercenter Mall) is a shopping mall located in Downtown San Antonio, Texas, United States along the city's River Walk. The anchor stores are H&M, Macy's (closing April 2021) and AMC Theatres. It also includes a 38-story, 1,001-room Marriott hotel. It was purchased in 2005 by Ashkenazy Acquisition Corporation.
Dive crews recover man's body from inside submerged car after he drove into Guadalupe River
SAN ANTONIO — A search for a missing driver has ended in Seguin after officials pulled his body from the submerged SUV hours after police say he drove off the highway and into the Guadalupe River. Seguin Police were called around 2 a.m. Thursday about a driver on I-10...
spectrumlocalnews.com
'We’re doing everything we can to stay open': Construction negatively affecting San Antonio's oldest bike shop
SAN ANTONIO — Hank Estrada owns Charles A. James Bike Co., the oldest bike shop in San Antonio. “Just turned 103 years old,” Estrada said. “I want to keep the store going still. I don’t want to see it shut down. We’re doing everything we can to stay open.”
KSAT 12
San Antonio boy undergoes emergency brain procedure after suffering hemorrhage at school
SAN ANTONIO – A 7-year-old San Antonio boy is recovering after suffering a hemorrhage at school and undergoing a life-saving procedure on his brain. Nikko Medina underwent the procedure in October after not feeling well one day in class. “I felt a migraine in my head. I felt pretty...
San Antonio resident scores $1M off a Texas Lottery scratch-off game
It's 'Who wants to be a millionaire' the San Antonio edition.
Preschoolers and Teachers Can Get into Sea World Free for 2023
In my opinion, our educators are one of the most underappreciated and underpaid professions on the planet. Give them a raise immediately #payourteachersmore. SeaWorld San Antonio is showing a small token of their appreciation for our educators and also preschool students. Preschoolers and teachers can register for these special cards until March 31st, 2023.
Sprouting Up: After a slow start, the Healthy Corner Stores initiative is planting oases in food deserts
Under the program, the city supplies participating stores with no-cost refrigeration units and access to affordable fresh produce in exchange for the promise they'll make it available to customers.
