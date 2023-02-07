Read full article on original website
Related
How Behavioral DPI and Encryption Proxies Can Restore Enterprise Network Visibility: Markus Irle, LANCOM Systems
The Fast Mode spoke to Markus Irle, VP Firewall and Security at LANCOM Systems on new encryption technologies and their impact on today's networks. Markus joins us in a series of discussions with leading vendors in the traffic management, service assurance, traffic monitoring, analytics, policy control and network security space, assessing various attributes of encryption, its benefits as well as the challenges it poses, specifically loss of visibility that makes networking increasingly complex.
Delivering Encrypted Traffic Visibility in the Era of SASE and ZTNA: Shree Shirgurkar, Catchpoint
The Fast Mode spoke to Shree Shirgurkar, Vice President of Product Management at Catchpoint on new encryption technologies and their impact on today's networks. Shree joins us in a series of discussions with leading vendors in the traffic management, service assurance, traffic monitoring, analytics, policy control and network security space, assessing various attributes of encryption, its benefits as well as the challenges it poses, specifically loss of visibility that makes networking increasingly complex.
ITRS Group CISO Reza Moqadasi on the Challenges of TLS 1.3 and Steps to Mitigate Them
The Fast Mode spoke to Reza Moqadasi, CIO / CISO at ITRS Group on new encryption technologies and their impact on today's networks. Reza joins us in a series of discussions with leading vendors in the traffic management, service assurance, traffic monitoring, analytics, policy control and network security space, assessing various attributes of encryption, its benefits as well as the challenges it poses, specifically loss of visibility that makes networking increasingly complex.
Mavenir Powers Paradise Mobile’s 4G & 5G Network
Mavenir announced to be the technology provider powering Paradise Mobile’s 4G and 5G network. Paradise Mobile is a newly established cloud-native Communications Service Provider (CSP) that is creating agile and innovation driven communication experiences for Bermuda. Paradise Mobile is modernising services and bringing new technological solutions to Bermuda for...
Check Point, Samsung to Deliver Robust Protection Against Mobile-related Attacks
Resulting in 97% of organizations facing mobile threats from several attack vectors. With 60% of workers forecasted to be mobile by 2024, mobile security needs to be a priority for all organizations. Given this mobile threat landscape, we’re delighted to announce that Check Point Software Technologies and Samsung Electronics have...
Telia Denmark Partners with Nokia for Superior Network Performance
Nokia announced that its network technology and services have helped Telia Denmark achieve the number one position for network performance – placing it ahead of the competition - in recent independent drive testing in the country’s four largest cities. The tests assessed the quality of the country's mobile...
Ericsson to Supply its 5G Products & Solutions to Build Umniah’s 5G Network
Umniah will introduce 5G in the Kingdom in several phases and across several governorates. As part of the partnership, Ericsson will supply its 5G products and solutions to build Umniah’s 5G network. In addition, Ericsson will provide 5G integration and support services to deliver holistic 5G solutions that enhance user experiences for individuals and enterprises in the Kingdom.
DZS Expands its AI-enabled Cloud EDGE Solutions Suite
DZS announced that it has expanded its Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled Cloud EDGE solutions suite to include a cloud hosted service offering. The new DZS Xperience Cloud is a multi-tenant managed service offering targeting regional and rural communications service providers and fiber overbuilders that want to deliver their subscribers superior WiFi management and service assurance, while enjoying all the cost and risk advantages of a managed service approach.
VIAVI Unveils Resilient Positioning, Navigation & Timing from Jackson Labs
Viavi Solutions announced the availability of the PNT-6200 Series Assured Reference for resilient positioning, navigation and timing (PNT). This solution is based on VIAVI’s acquisition of Jackson Labs Technologies in November 2022, and delivers critical security for PNT to communications service providers, network equipment manufacturers, government and military, and avionics markets.
Airtel Partners with Vultr to Deliver Cloud Solutions to Enterprises
Bharti Airtel and Vultr, the world’s largest privately-held cloud computing company, announced a strategic partnership to offer cloud solutions to enterprises in India. Airtel will offer Vultr’s extensive suite of cloud solutions to its enterprise customers, especially those in the digital space and help them gain unrivaled global reach and cost-performance advantage to build, test, and run demanding cloud workloads.
ICE Norway Selects Mavenir’s Converged Packet Core
Mavenir and Ice Communications, Norway’s third largest mobile operator, have announced the fully automated deployment of cloud-native Converged Packet Core, supporting 4G, 5G Non-Standalone (NSA) and 5G Standalone (SA) network capabilities for the Ice network in Norway, over Mavenir’s Cloud Automation for Telco framework within Ice private data centres.
Cohere Launches New Automated MU-MIMO Beamforming Solution
Cohere Technologies, the innovator of 4G/5G Universal Spectrum Multiplier software for RAN and Open RAN, and OTFS waveform for 6G, has launched a new automated MU-MIMO beamforming solution for calibrating 4G and 5G networks using existing network and spectrum assets. The new Dynamic Network Alignment (DNA) solution applies the latest...
Ericsson, Orange Poland to Revolutionize 5G Training with Cutting-edge VR Technology
Ericsson and Orange Poland have teamed up to revolutionize training for 5G network engineers with cutting-edge virtual reality (VR) technology. As part of a contract to deploy 5G Standalone (SA) in Poland, the new training program offers an immersive, hands-on learning experience that enhances understanding of the 5G core network architecture and it’s capabilities.
KDDI Selects Samsung's Cloud-native 5G SA Core for its Commercial Network across Japan
Samsung Electronics announced the company has been selected by KDDI to provide its cloud-native 5G Standalone (SA) Core for the operator’s commercial network across Japan. Samsung’s 5G SA Core will deliver a range of advantages for KDDI’s network, including lower latency and high reliability as well as 5G-enhanced capabilities. This ushers in a new generation of services and applications available to KDDI’s consumers and enterprise customers.
Trends for Mobile Operators in 2023 Featured
2022 was a big year for IoT - the launch of 5G Technology, the Apple announcement that the US iPhone 14 will be eSIM only, resulting in the gradual replacement of branded SIMs in favor of eSIMs, and the introduction of new generation low-cost Low Earth Orbiting (LEO) satellite constellations to solve the challenge for coverage in the most remote places, especially regions beyond mobile operator reach.
Nokia Expands Lab-as-a-Service (LaaS) Solution
Nokia announced that it is expanding its Lab-as-a-Service (LaaS) solution to include the validation testing of industrial user equipment and third-party devices connecting people and machines over Nokia digital automation cloud (DAC) and modular private wireless (MPW) networks. This will allow enterprises to streamline the testing of equipment and Industry...
AI Startup Anthropic Selects Google Cloud as its Preferred Cloud Provider
Google Cloud announced a new partnership with Anthropic, an AI startup focused on safety and research. Anthropic has selected Google Cloud as its preferred cloud provider, giving it the compute power necessary to build reliable and trustworthy AI systems. Additionally, Google Cloud intends to build large-scale, next-generation TPU and GPU clusters that Anthropic plans to use to train and deploy its cutting-edge AI systems.
Quantum Computing Is Here to Stay Despite the Doubters Featured
Quantum computing is following in the exact same footsteps as classical computing. IBM paved the way for classical computing by developing FORTRAN. This was the first functional implementation of a high-level programming language for classical computers. And now we have the first functional implementation of a high-level programming language for quantum.
SecurityGen to Focus on South-East Asia as 5G Takes Off
SecurityGen, the provider of security solutions and services for the telecom industry, is set to focus on South-East Asia as the business outlines its growth strategy for 2023. The focus on the region is being driven by the regional switch-on of 5G networks and the associated launch of new services...
The Year of Sustainability: Climate-Consciousness, Device Trade-Ins and Value-Based Recruitment Featured
#1: A critical part of the digital economy in 2023: the people. Labor has traditionally been seen as a commodity and is part of the equation when an employer puts value on an open position. In 2023, this view is looking increasingly anachronistic. One significant outcome from 2022’s unprecedented tech lay-offs is that from today, employers must go beyond commodity thinking to create value, not just profits. The companies where the employees are the most valuable asset are ensuring their own future success.
