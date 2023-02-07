#1: A critical part of the digital economy in 2023: the people. Labor has traditionally been seen as a commodity and is part of the equation when an employer puts value on an open position. In 2023, this view is looking increasingly anachronistic. One significant outcome from 2022’s unprecedented tech lay-offs is that from today, employers must go beyond commodity thinking to create value, not just profits. The companies where the employees are the most valuable asset are ensuring their own future success.

2 DAYS AGO