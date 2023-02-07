Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three Missouri Cities Make List of Dirtiest in AmericaTravel MavenMissouri State
Super Bowl The Chiefs, QB Mahomes and The Eagles, QB Hurts, Historic!!! Opinion: Birthday CardsDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
All-female Flyover Team to Make Super Bowl HistoryWilliamKansas City, MO
Jason and Travis Kelce are the first brothers to play against each other in a Super BowlMargaret MinnicksKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Star Provides Injury Update Ahead of Super BowlOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Related
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
prosportsextra.com
Broncos QB Russell Wilson Caught Scamming People Who Donate To His Foundation; Under Investigation
It seems as if more and more foundations have something sketchy going on. And that’s the case for Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, who recently was called out for his foundation only giving back 24.3 cents to every dollar donated. Yeah, you read that right. But I know for...
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Bleacher Report
Colts' Jim Irsay Updates HC Search, Says Decision Will Be Made in 'Days Not Hours'
The Indianapolis Colts and Arizona Cardinals are the only NFL teams remaining with head coaching vacancies, and the former's owner preached patience on Tuesday. Jim Irsay explained the Colts are going through a "thorough process" that will lead to a final decision "in days not hours." So don't expect Indianapolis to name a head coach Tuesday, but it could reach a conclusion ahead of Sunday's Super Bowl.
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Bleacher Report
Joe Burrow Rumors: Bengals QB Wants to Structure New Contract to Keep Weapons
The Cincinnati Bengals have one of the best young cores in the NFL, but many of those young players will be due for significant contract extensions in the near future that could force the group to be split up. One of those players is quarterback Joe Burrow, though Bengals wide...
Bleacher Report
Tee Higgins Hopes to Stay with Bengals 'For a Long Time' Amid Contract Rumors
The Cincinnati Bengals have a talented young offensive core, but it will be difficult for them to keep so many star players together over the coming years. Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract in 2023, was asked Thursday about his thoughts on the team's chances of keeping its core intact. He said he's hoping to remain in Cincinnati for the foreseeable future:
Bleacher Report
Seahawks QB Geno Smith Wins 2022-23 Comeback Player of the Year Award
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has won the 2022-23 Comeback Player of the Year award, it was announced Thursday. Smith beat out New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley and San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey for the honor. The 32-year-old took over as Seattle's starting quarterback during the...
Bleacher Report
49ers Rumors: Jimmy Garoppolo's Relationship with Shanahan, Lynch Went 'A Bit South'
It already appeared that the chances of Jimmy Garoppolo returning to the San Francisco 49ers this offseason diminished completely, but on top of that, there reportedly was a breakdown between him and head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch. According to The Athletic's Tim Kawakami, "The relationship between...
Bleacher Report
Eagles' DeVonta Smith's Room 'In Complete Darkness' Before Super Bowl, No TV or Phone
Ahead of his first career Super Bowl appearance, Eagles wide receiver Devonta Smith is getting off the grid as much as he can. The second-year pass-catcher is trying to distance himself from the distractions surrounding the event by staying away from social media, his phone or TV. "I'm in complete...
Bleacher Report
Jets' Woody Johnson Discusses Possible Aaron Rodgers Interest Amid Trade Rumors
New York Jets co-owner Woody Johnson spoke with ESPN's Dianna Russini about the team's potential interest in quarterback Aaron Rodgers prior to the NFL Honors event Thursday. Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters after the season that the team was "committed" to finding a veteran quarterback. They're in the...
Bleacher Report
49ers' Nick Bosa Wins 2022-23 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award
San Francisco 49ers edge-rusher Nick Bosa has won the Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year award for the first time in his career. Never a doubt ¯\_(ツ)_/¯<a href="https://twitter.com/nbsmallerbear?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nbsmallerbear</a> is the AP Defensive Player of the Year. <a href="https://t.co/SddNXf70GA">pic.twitter.com/SddNXf70GA</a>. NFL @NFL. A well-deserved honor for the DPOY...
Bleacher Report
Adam Thielen 'Working Through Some Stuff' With Vikings on Contract for 2023
Minnesota Vikings veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen candidly spoke about his contract situation on Thursday, and he revealed an interesting tidbit. Thielen told Pat McAfee, "We're working through some stuff because I have a big cap hit, and my contract fully guarantees on March 16 or something like that. So they're gonna try to do something, but we'll see."
Bleacher Report
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes Wins 2nd Career MVP Award Over Joe Burrow, Josh Allen, More
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has won his second career NFL MVP award. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MVPat?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MVPat</a> once again.<br><br>Congratulations, <a href="https://twitter.com/PatrickMahomes?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PatrickMahomes</a> 👑 <a href="https://t.co/gm32V0cbqm">pic.twitter.com/gm32V0cbqm</a>. NFL @NFL. Another MVP for Patrick Mahomes!<a href="https://twitter.com/PatrickMahomes?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PatrickMahomes</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/Invisalign?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Invisalign</a><br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLHonors?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLHonors</a> on NBC <a href="https://t.co/WnnCROpecV">pic.twitter.com/WnnCROpecV</a>
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Chiefs' Eric Bieniemy 'a Prime Candidate' for Ravens, Commanders OC Jobs
Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is a "prime candidate" for the same role with the Washington Commanders and Baltimore Ravens, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Bieniemy signed a one-year contract with the Chiefs prior to the 2022 NFL season. On Monday, the 53-year-old addressed his present situation and...
Bleacher Report
Packers' Top Hypothetical Trade Packages for Aaron Rodgers
Another NFL offseason means another few months of Aaron Rodgers trade speculation for the Green Bay Packers. The 39-year-old quarterback is coming off a disappointing season in which the Packers went 8-9 and missed the playoffs. After three straight seasons of winning 13 games, it would make sense the Packers might be willing to move on.
Bleacher Report
Top Dolphins Trade Targets Entering 2023 Offseason
The Miami Dolphins need to get creative with how they operate this offseason. The Dolphins sit $12.8 million over the salary cap, per Spotrac, and some cuts may be in their future to alleviate some of the stress of getting back to the cap. Miami still needs to find ways...
Bleacher Report
Josh Jacobs Wants to Sign New Raiders Contract: 'I Just Bought a House in Vegas'
Much of the early offseason focus for the Las Vegas Raiders has centered on whether they will acquire Aaron Rodgers. Despite the uncertainty at quarterback, running back Josh Jacobs wants to stay put, even though he is a free agent ahead of the 2023 campaign. "For me, I got the...
Bleacher Report
Rob Gronkowski 'Done' with Playing in NFL; Would Sign Ceremonial Patriots Contract
Rob Gronkowski has no plans of coming out of retirement to play in the NFL again, and the former tight end admitted this week that he's open to signing a one-day contract to retire with the New England Patriots, which drafted him in 2010. Gronkowski said, via The Athletic's Jeff...
Comments / 0