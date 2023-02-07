ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kehlani’s Booty Gains Are On Full Display On TikTok: Watch

After three months of hard work and consistency, the “Did I” songstress is looking stronger than ever. They say that summer bodies are built in the winter, and Kehlani is obviously proving that this season. They’ve always been something of a heartthrob within the industry. However, their latest workout regimen has the blue water road singer looking (and feeling) stronger and sexier than ever before.
Shock, Horror: A Love Letter to “Manly” Men

Almost a year ago, I broke up with my boyfriend of four-and-a-half years. I was 36. It was mutual, and as loving as it could be, but it’s always scary to get out of a relationship. Ya know, because of the whole “Am I going to die alone?” issue.
Beyoncé Bares It All to Announce 2023 Renaissance World Tour

Beyoncé is back outside for her 2023 Renaissance world tour, and Queen Bey put her curves on full display to make the big announcement. Six months after releasing her seventh studio, Beyoncé is finally announcing her tour to promote the 16-song EP. On Wednesday, Bey posted a photo promoting “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR 2023.”
Miley Cyrus‘ ’Flowers‘ Breaks Spotify’s All-Time One-Week Record, With 100 Million-Plus Streams

Anyone looking for statistical proof that Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” is a certifiable smash can find it in Spotify’s announcement that the song had broken the record for the most streams in a single week. The service announced Friday morning that, as of Thursday, “Flowers” had become the most-streamed song in a seven-day period in Spotify history. As of Friday morning, the latest update for Cyrus’ “Flowers” streams on the site showed that it had racked up 101,838,799 stream since coming out late in the day on Jan 12. On Thursday, it reached the 100 million point faster than any other song...
Willow: Jack Kilmer Explains How He Ended Up Stepping in For His Dad Val Kilmer in Sequel Series

The first season of Willow saw the return of Warwick Davis in the titular role, which he originated in the 1988 film of the same name, but the Disney+ series was missing one familiar face. Val Kilmer was unable to return as Madmartigen due to his health, but his beloved character's presence was felt throughout the season. In fact, Kilmer's son, Jack Kilmer, provided Madmartigan's voice in two episodes of the show. The younger Kilmer is also the son of Joanne Whalley, who plays Sorsha in the original movie as well as the new show. Considering his parents met while making Willow, Kilmer was happy to lend his voice to the sequel series.
‘Scary but fascinating’: What Nostradamus may have seen for 2023

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Predictions are just that: Predictions. But recently, social media has picked up on the well-known prophecies of French physician and astrologer Michel de Nostredame, better known as Nostradamus. On TikTok, videos detailing what to expect for 2023, supposedly based on Nostradamus’ forecast, have caught the attention of hundreds of thousands of viewers […]
Emily Ratajkowski Just Wore a See-Through Springtime Turtleneck

Like many of us, Emily Ratajkowski (with the help of Tory Burch) is looking forward to warmer days and spring fashion. The model posed for the fashion brand's latest campaign, highlighting its spring collection, and there's one motif in the photographs that proves that a 2022 trend is back and better than ever: sheer styles.
Dua Lipa's Plunging Lace-Up Halter Top Was Almost Split Completely in Two

Dua Lipa may not have strutted down the 2023 Grammy Awards red carpet last night (which made sense considering she wasn’t in the running for any of the night’s honors), but that didn’t stop the star from spending her Sunday evening posing in an equally flashy outfit for an equally high-volume audience: her Instagram followers.
Legendary Rock Guitarist Dies

There is more sad news coming out of the music industry with the sad reports that Tom Verlaine, the guitarist, singer, and songwriter best known for the band Television, has died.
