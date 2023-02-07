Read full article on original website
Jayhawks hold meeting after loss to Iowa State
Kansas men's basketball's 68-53 loss to Iowa State this past weekend featured the Jayhawks' second-worst scoring output of the year, turning the ball over 20 times. Following the trip back from Ames, Kansas coach Bill Self and the Jayhawks met immediately after getting home. “I didn’t meet with our team...
Preview: Kansas looks to sweep Oklahoma to begin road stretch
How to watch: No. 9 Kansas travels to Oklahoma on Saturday. Tip-off from the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma, is set for noon on CBS. Following their high-energy 88-80 win over Texas, the Jayhawks look to continue where they left off on the road as they’ll take on the Oklahoma Sooners.
Kansas softball’s comeback falls short in season opener
After getting down by three runs, Kansas softball’s comeback efforts on opening day fell just short in the seventh inning. Day one of the Candrea Classic, hosted at the University of Arizona’s field, would end in a 6-5 loss to Long Beach State. In the top of the...
Prater steps up in win over TCU
With Kansas missing junior guard Wyvette Mayberry, the rest of the Jayhawks had to step up in order to secure the 73-55 win over TCU on Wednesday night. Junior guard Chandler Prater did so in a big way, tying her career-high 19 points while adding five rebounds and four assists.
Kansas women’s golf sets new 54-hole record
Kansas women’s golf finished eighth in the UCF Challenge that ran through Feb. 5-7, shooting 12-under as a team. Despite this finish, Kansas stepped up big this tournament shattering its previous team 54-hole record by 11 strokes. Last year, the record of 1-under was set at the Westbrook Invitational, but this time, the Jayhawks shot 12-under.
Student Senate Roundup: Resignations and condemnations strike senators
The complete Student Senate Assembly met on Wednesday to discuss many bills involving funding for several clubs and a resolution condemning the Student Executive Committee (StuEx) for a trip to Washington, D.C. Student Senators Blake Bailey and Austin Stiffler presented a resolution to the assembly asking that StuEx cancel their...
‘Bone appetit’: Kansas House bill could allow dogs at some food establishments
This article is part of a partnership with the KU Statehouse Wire Service, a class through the School of Journalism and Mass Communication that reports on the Kansas Capitol and its legislators. A bill has been introduced in the Kansas House that would allow dogs in both indoor and outdoor...
KU Center for Digital Inclusion participant Jodi Whitt creates podcast with help of program
Topeka resident Jodi Whitt is currently the host of the “Open Doors” podcast, a platform she created to raise awareness and " break the cycle of incarceration through technology education.”. Whitt is a graduate of the KU technology RETURN program. This project focuses on incarcerated women released in...
