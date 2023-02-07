Read full article on original website
Texas and Oklahoma will pay a combined $100M in forfeited revenue to leave the Big 12 early and join the SEC in 2024Jalyn SmootAustin, TX
REDW, HoganTaylor Honor Expanded Services to Tribal Nations with Tribal Art DedicationABSEESITALLOklahoma City, OK
"The White People Living There Were a Whole Lot Worse Than the Indians," Says Indian Territory SettlerJudyDGuthrie, OK
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersNorman, OK
Oklahoma is Steeped in the History of the Old WestLarry E LambertOklahoma State
LeBron James’ Wife Savannah James Suits Up in Schiaparelli & 5-Inch Heels for NBA All-Time Scoring Record Celebration at Lakers Game
Savannah James witnessed her husband LeBron James making history last night at the Crypto.com Arena during the Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder game. Savannah was sitting courtside with her family when LeBron broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s career-scoring record. For the game, Savannah donned a striking Schiaparelli suit. The outfit was comprised of a white striped blazer with golden buttons that were worn overtop a vest of the same makings. On bottom, the entrepreneur wore matching striped white trousers with a tailored appearance. View this post on Instagram A post shared by iCON Billingsley. (@icontips) As for her accessories, Savannah toted a...
Derrick Rose reportedly drawing trade interest from 1 top team
A return to the Central Division may be in store for Derrick Rose. Veteran NBA journalist Marc Stein reported on Tuesday that the Milwaukee Bucks have expressed trade interest in the former NBA MVP Rose ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline. Rose is essentially an expiring contract with a $15.6 million club option for 2023-24.... The post Derrick Rose reportedly drawing trade interest from 1 top team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Anthony Davis Didn't Seem Too Happy When He Talked About LeBron James And His Accomplishments
Anthony Davis wasn't very happy after the Lakers loss when talking about the big milestone that LeBron James has achieved.
Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record
Plenty of people congratulated LeBron James on Tuesday for breaking the career scoring record, though the recognition from some people stands out above the others. A statement from Michael Jordan might carry more weight for LeBron. Jordan praised James in a statement issued to TMZ Sports on Wednesday. “Congratulations to LeBron on this incredible achievement.... The post Michael Jordan issues statement on LeBron James setting scoring record appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Patrick Beverly's Viral Tweet After The Lakers Traded For D'Angelo Russell
Patrick Beverley sent out a tweet after the Los Angeles Lakers traded for D'Angelo Russell.
Fans React To Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Looking Devastated As LeBron James Looks To Become The All-Time Scoring Leader
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar isn't looking happy in the crowd as he may see LeBron James break his all-time scoring record tonight against the Thunder.
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
Steph Curry's Tweet To LeBron James Is Going Viral
Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry sent out a tweet congratulating Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.
Celtics’ role players make pre-trade deadline statement vs. Sixers
BOSTON -- We’ve heard the talk for about a month now. Yes, the Celtics have the NBA’s best record, but they could use more big man depth behind Al Horford and Robert Williams, or at least another capable wing to ease the burden on Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
Kevin Durant’s 11-word reaction to LeBron James after breaking Kareem’s scoring record
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James did it; he surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most points scored in NBA history. With a fadeaway jumper late in the third quarter, James reached 38,388 career points, sending Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles into a frenzy. But it wasn’t just fans of the game losing it, even Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant was in awe of the moment.
Report: What Raptors gave up to land Celtics' big man trade target
If the Boston Celtics take a big swing before Thursday's 3 p.m. ET NBA trade deadline, it won't involve big man Jakob Poeltl. The San Antonio Spurs dealt Poeltl to the Toronto Raptors late Wednesday night, according to multiple reports. The Celtics were linked to Poeltl multiple times over the past few weeks and reportedly were exploring the possibility of packaging Payton Pritchard and Danilo Gallinari as part of a potential deal for the Spurs center.
Rockets Big Winners in Kevin Durant Trade to Suns
The Brooklyn Nets traded Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns. So why are the Houston Rockets a winner in the deal?
1 last-minute trade Blazers must make before 2023 deadline
The Feb. 9 NBA trade deadline is just around the corner, so the clock is ticking for teams to make their final moves ahead of the playoffs. Teams such as the Portland Trail Blazers are still trying to secure a spot in the postseason, so they could be quite active in the next few days.
Report: Kings swing trade for Nets forward Edwards
The Kings reportedly have made their first move of trade deadline week. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Tuesday, citing sources, that Sacramento acquired 22-year-old forward Kessler Edwards and cash in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Edwards, who had a one-year Bird Rights...
Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner Text Message News
Brittney Griner is not a part of Team USA this week, but the WNBA star is still interested in the team. Griner, who spent most of 2022 in a Russian prison, is back in the United States, thanks to a trade between the American government and Russia. While Griner is not currently playing basketball, ...
Isiah Thomas lands prominent job with NBA contender
Isiah Thomas has officially returned to the NBA ranks. Chris Haynes of TNT reported on Tuesday that the Phoenix Suns and their new owner Mat Ishbia intend to hire the retired Hall of Fame point guard Thomas. Haynes adds that Thomas will have a “prominent” role in the Phoenix front office alongside general manager James... The post Isiah Thomas lands prominent job with NBA contender appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Warriors admit mistake, abandon vision by trading Wiseman
By reportedly trading James Wiseman after 60 games spread out over 26 months, the Warriors walked away from more than a young man some believe will have a long NBA career. They also quit on their vision. Any team drafting No. 2 overall, in any draft, is seeking – anticipating...
Five buyout candidates who fit Warriors' biggest needs
Ahead of the NBA trade deadline, the Warriors sought but didn’t acquire a power forward/center capable of spacing the floor and making an impact in the paint. For now, JaMychal Green’s job as backup “big” is safe. They still do not have a rim protector, and...
Warriors' title defense got much bumpier with KD trade to Suns
The Phoenix Suns, shaken to the core after a graceless NBA playoff exit last May, decided Wednesday night to go full throttle this season by reportedly trading for Kevin Durant. A few hours before the Suns dropped their trade bomb, the Los Angeles Lakers completed their midseason makeover and it’s...
