Michigan Daily

From short kings to tall queens: It’s time to reevaluate the way we view height

When we perceive a person, we subconsciously take in a collection of visual details. We notice hair color, eye color, weight, skin color and height. All of these factors of physical appearance impact the way people are perceived to varying degrees. However, I’d like to specifically focus on the ways height contributes to someone’s societal perception.
Michigan Daily

Influencers escaping the Matrix: taking the red pill

Content Warning: Mention of suicide, transphobia, violence and sexual violence. Apparently, the matrix is real. At least, that’s what Logan Paul and Andrew Tate claim. The matrix’s impact on culture post-internet has never really disappeared, but within recent years it’s been coming back with a vengeance. So who are these two, and why are they now self-proclaimed victims of the matrix?

