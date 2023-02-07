It was all on the line inside Sharman Gym as the Porterville boys basketball team hosted El Diamante with an East Yosemite League championship on the line. After a hard fought, emotional, and sometimes ugly 32 minutes, the Panthers secured at least a tie of their 5th consecutive EYL title, outlasting the Miners 46-42 in front of a jam packed house.

PORTERVILLE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO