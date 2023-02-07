Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
Thursday's Scores
Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 49, Augusta Southeastern 47. Chicago (Christ the King) 59, Harvest Christian Academy 43. Chicago (Comer) 74, Chicago (Hansberry College Prep) High School 61. Chicago (Lane) 55, Northside Prep 52. Chicago (Noble Charter/C. Bulls) 66, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Johnson) 54. Chicago (Soto) High School def. Acero -- Sor...
Summit boys basketball clinches program's first league title
It’s been a long time coming for the Summit High School boys basketball team. After 10 years the Bears finally have their first league championship, as they finished first in the East Sequoia League Redwood Division by beating Farmersville 81-39 Thursday night at the Bear Den. Summit got off...
PHS boys clinch share of 5th straight EYL title
It was all on the line inside Sharman Gym as the Porterville boys basketball team hosted El Diamante with an East Yosemite League championship on the line. After a hard fought, emotional, and sometimes ugly 32 minutes, the Panthers secured at least a tie of their 5th consecutive EYL title, outlasting the Miners 46-42 in front of a jam packed house.
LOYOLA MARYMOUNT 78, NO. 15 SAINT MARY'S 74, OT
SAINT MARY'S (CAL.)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .415, FT .765. 3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Mahaney 3-9, Johnson 2-4, Bowen 1-3, Ducas 1-5, Jefferson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Saxen 2, Ducas). Turnovers: 10 (Mahaney 5, Saxen 3, Ducas, Johnson). Steals: 5 (Bowen 2, Johnson 2, Ducas). Technical...
