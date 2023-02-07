Read full article on original website
Post Register
Pettersson scores 2, Canucks beat Isles to snap 2-game skid
NEW YORK (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice in the third period and the Vancouver Canucks snapped a two-game skid with a 6-5 victory over the New York Islanders on Thursday night. Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Brock Boesser, Nils Aman and Anthony Beauvillier also scored for the Canucks. Collin Delia made...
Post Register
Freeman leads Milwaukee over Davis, Detroit Mercy 94-89
MILWAUKEE (AP) — BJ Freeman posted a double-double to help offset a 42-point night from Detroit Mercy's Antoine Davis and Milwaukee held off the Titans 94-89 on Thursday night. Freeman finished with 26 points and 10 assists for the Panthers (17-8, 11-4 Horizon League) who led by 19 at...
Post Register
Bucks win 9th straight, hold off LeBron-less Lakers 115-106
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 38 points and 10 rebounds, and the Milwaukee Bucks rallied in the second half for their ninth consecutive victory, 115-106 over the Los Angeles Lakers without LeBron James on Thursday night. James sat out to rest his sore left ankle and foot...
Post Register
Dinwiddie has 25 in Brooklyn return, Nets beat Bulls 116-105
NEW YORK (AP) — Spencer Dinwiddie scored 25 points in his first game since returning to Brooklyn and the Nets beat the Chicago Bulls 116-105 on Thursday night, hours after trading superstar Kevin Durant to Phoenix. Joe Harris had 18 points, and Yuta Watanabe chipped in 14 points in...
Post Register
Hawks add depth, acquire Bey for 5 2nd-round draft picks
ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta general manager Landry Fields says the Hawks were looking to bolster their depth and improve their playoff hopes in two trades that involved the team sending out a combined seven second-round draft picks on Thursday. The Hawks acquired former Detroit small forward Saddiq Bey as...
Russell Westbrook Slander Out of Control Since the Lakers Traded Him
Russell Westbrook was killing the Lakers and compared to a vampire.
Post Register
Rockets send Gordon to Clips, get Wall; Griz in 3-team trade
HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Rockets traded Eric Gordon to the Los Angeles Clippers while reacquiring John Wall in a three-team deal Thursday that also involved the Memphis Grizzlies. Gordon was sent to the Clippers for the rights to swap the 2023 first-round pick Houston acquired from Milwaukee with...
Post Register
Guard Gary Payton II traded back to Warriors from Blazers
SAN FRANCSICO (AP) — A day after leading Portland past his former Golden State team, Gary Payton II rejoined the defending champion Warriors to give them a boost down the stretch after being traded by the Trail Blazers. The Warriors announced the move Thursday night as part of a...
Post Register
Atlanta trades longtime G Tiffany Hayes to Connecticut
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Dream have dealt guard Tiffany Hayes to the Connecticut Sun for the No. 6 pick in the WNBA draft. The trade announced Thursday ended Hayes' tenure in Atlanta after 10 seasons. She departs as the franchise leader in 3-pointers attempted (983) and made (325).
Post Register
Eichel leads Vegas in 4-goal 2nd period to beat Wild 5-1
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jack Eichel had a goal and an assist for Vegas to hasten a mid-game meltdown by Minnesota, and the Golden Knights cruised past the sputtering Wild 5-1 on Thursday night. Nicolas Roy, Alex Pietrangelo, Paul Cotter and Reilly Smith also scored against former Golden...
Post Register
Reinhart, Staal score 2 each, Panthers beat Sharks
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Reinhart and Eric Staal each scored a pair of goals and the Florida Panthers beat the San Jose Sharks 4-1 Thursday night for their season-high third straight win. Sergei Bobrovsky made 33 saves in the win, which was No. 350 in his NHL career....
Post Register
Meier scores 2nd goal in OT, Sharks beat Lightning 4-3
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Timo Meier scored his second goal of the game and 30th this season 2:19 into overtime, and the San Jose Sharks rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 on Tuesday night. The loss ended Tampa Bay’s 12-game winning streak at...
