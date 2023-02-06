Read full article on original website
University of Alabama Head Basketball Coach Nate Oats Receives a Contract Extension Through 2029. See New Buyout DetailsZack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
University Of Alabama Basketball Player Provided Gun Used To Kill A Woman. Smart Move?Chibuzo NwachukuTuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
Look: Ohio State Star Has 4-Word Response To Disturbing Georgia Memorabilia Item
The Ohio State Buckeyes lost Marvin Harrison Jr. during this past Peach Bowl, as the wide receiver suffered a concussion in the third quarter and did not return. Harrison took a big hit from Javon Bullard of the Georgia Bulldogs, in a play that some fans thought qualified as targeting. ...
Football World Reacts To Marvin Harrison Jr's Announcement
On Wednesday afternoon, the football world became aware of a piece of memorabilia from the Georgia-Ohio State playoff game. Javon Bullard leveled Marvin Harrison Jr in a controversial play that left Harrison out for the rest of the game. Just over a month later, a signed photo of the play was ...
Football World Disgusted By Georgia, Ohio State Move
This is not OK. During the College Football Playoff semifinal between Ohio State and Georgia, Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was knocked out by a devastating hit in the end zone. Ohio State went on to lose to Georgia, with Harrison missing the rest of the contest. This week, a Georgia ...
CBS Sports
Lawrence Taylor says Tom Brady is not the greatest QB ever because he has 'all the rules on his side'
With Tom Brady recently announcing his retirement, more than a few people have crowned him as the greatest quarterback in NFL history. One person who has not is New York Giants legend Lawrence Taylor. In an appearance on the "I Am Athlete" podcast, Taylor said Joe Montana holds the title...
Yardbarker
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week after a woman in Arizona complained about his conduct, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will...
College Basketball World Shocked By Wednesday Night Upset
Vanderbilt's win over Tennessee on Wednesday night has college basketball fans talking. The Commodores upset their rivals on a Tyrin Lawrence buzzer-beating 3-pointer on Wednesday. The win is Vanderbilt's first over Tennessee since 2017. As is tradition in college basketball, Vanderbilt fans ...
DeVonta Smith can’t understand all the hate for Eagles QB Jalen Hurts as Super Bowl 57 nears
DeVonta Smith and the Philadelphia Eagles are a win away from winning it all this season, but even with all the success they have had this season, quarterback Jalen Hurts continues to hear criticisms. It’s one thing that has baffled DeVonta Smith, who shared his thoughts about the Jalen Hurts...
atozsports.com
Vols OC Joey Halzle makes strong statement that every single Tennessee player needs to hear
Tennessee Vols offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Joey Halzle met with reporters on Wednesday for the first time since his recent promotion to offensive coordinator. Halzle’s media session (defensive coordinator Tim Banks and new tight ends coach Alec Abeln also spoke to reporters) felt like the unofficial start of Tennessee’s 2023 season.
Yardbarker
Steelers Legendary RB Jerome Bettis Turned Down Trade To An NFC Team Following 2003 Season
The story of Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Fame running back, Jerome Bettis wanting to retire following the 2004 season is an awesome one to look back on. Ben Roethlisberger, finishing up his rookie year, asked the ball carrier to come back for one more season and told him a Super Bowl was on the horizon. Not only did the quarterback take the organization to the playoffs, but saved Bettis with the shoestring tackle heard around the NFL in the Divisional Round against the Indianapolis Colts. A Super Bowl championship would follow weeks later and Bettis went out in style.
Basketball World Reacts To Ridiculous Score Of High School Game
It must've been a tough watch for these high school parents on Tuesday night. In a game between the Weatherford Eagles and Anadarko Warriors out in Oklahoma, Weatherford was able to pull out a 4-2 win, whose only points were scored by two-sport athlete CJ Nickson. The basketball world reacted to ...
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Top 2024 Running Back James Peoples Names Final 6 Schools
Several top programs are hot on the recruiting trail, and many are after prized recruits in the class of 2024. One of those recruits is running back James Peoples, who has recently narrowed his list of potential schools down to 6. The four-star recruit out of San Antonio, TX revealed his ...
atozsports.com
Hopefully Nick Saban is finally losing his touch after what happened last week
Alabama football hired new offensive and defensive coordinators last week in Tommy Rees and Kevin Steele, respectively. Alabama fans along with opposing fans and media alike were… underwhelmed by Saban’s choices. But do these mediocre hires along with a disappointing 2022 season mean Saban is truly losing his iron grip on college football at long last? We debated this question in the YouTube video below…
Yardbarker
Steelers Reportedly Forced Bruce Arians Into Retirement Over Relationship With Ben Roethlisberger
Recently, former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman, Max Starks accused retired quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger and offensive coordinator at the time, Bruce Arians of constructing a game plan for Super Bowl XLV in order to make the signal-caller MVP of the game. It has caused plenty of speculation about the game and many believe if Pittsburgh was run heavy from the very beginning, would have been victorious. Instead, Roethlisberger's pass attempts almost doubled the team's rushing attempts.
Lane Kiffin Advocates for Nick Saban Amid Coordinator Concerns
Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin gave his Alabama counterpart an endorsement via social media on Tuesday.
Yardbarker
Gisele Bundchen reportedly helped Tom Brady make 'final' retirement decision
There's yet another sign that Tom Brady is serious about staying retired "for good" this time. Johnni Macke of Us Weekly reported that a source revealed Brady "turned to ex-wife Gisele Bündchen when deciding if he should retire from the NFL for the second time" after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were eliminated from the playoffs by the Dallas Cowboys last month.
Look: Football World Is Furious With Georgia Fans Today
A Georgia-based sports autograph and memorabilia company found itself in hot water this week for a signed photo it was selling. The picture, autographed by Georgia defensive back Javon Bullard, featured Bullard's hit on Marvin Harrison Jr. in the College Football Playoff. Harrison Jr. left the game ...
CFB world reacts to conflicting Brian Kelly reports
Walk into a sports bar and mention the name Brian Kelly and be prepared for a lengthy debate. You’ll hear his defenders bring up his great record. His detractors will bring up his poor big-game record. Kelly is a polarizing guy and that’s all par for the course with him. But on Thursday, a debate Read more... The post CFB world reacts to conflicting Brian Kelly reports appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Derek Dooley talks Alabama job, why he ‘owes everything’ to Nick Saban
Derek Dooley gained a unique distinction last February when settling into his new job. By landing in Tuscaloosa, Dooley became the third former Tennessee coach to join a Nick Saban staff at Alabama, completing the string from Lane Kiffin to Butch Jones. Like Jones, Dooley’s role wouldn’t be as public...
1 Quarterback Believed To Have Inside Edge At Alabama
Ty Simpson reportedly has an "inside track" to become the Alabama Crimson Tide's starting quarterback in 2023. Simpson, a sophomore quarterback in Tuscaloosa, is heading into an offseason QB battle against junior signal caller Jalen Milroe. While the two quarterback options are considered ...
