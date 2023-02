COMMERCE, Texas (AP) — Demarcus Sharp’s 35 points led Northwestern State over Texas A&M-Commerce 88-82 on Thursday night for the Demons’ seventh straight win. Sharp also had seven rebounds, six assists, and three steals for the Demons (17-8, 9-3 Southland Conference). Ja’Monta Black scored 17 points while going 3 of 11 from the floor, including 2 for 8 from distance, and 9 for 10 from the line. Jalen Hampton recorded 12 points and shot 5 of 6 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line.

COMMERCE, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO