Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule continues to make some media appearances, checking in on "The Next Round" podcast out of Birmingham, Alabama. What's the connection there, you ask? It was explained that Husker offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield started listening to that podcast when he was making recruiting trips while coaching at Chattanooga. He apparently kind of got Rhule hooked on it as well. So Rhule popped in for a chat on Tuesday. He was enthusiastic about the passion surrounding the program in Lincoln.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO