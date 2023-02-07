ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

klkntv.com

Illinois goes on late 20-point run to defeat Nebraska women

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Sam Haiby scored nine of her team-high 15 points in the fourth quarter Thursday night, but it was not enough. Illinois made a 20-0 run in the second half to defeat Nebraska women’s basketball 72-64 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Haiby also had eight rebounds...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Tominaga scores 24 points in Nebraska basketball’s road loss to Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (Nebraska Athletics) – Keisei Tominaga collected 24 points on Wednesday, but the Nebraska men’s basketball team fell to the Michigan Wolverines 93-72 on the road. The Cornhuskers (11-14, 4-10) had two players score in double figures, led by Tominaga. Derrick Walker added 15 points, seven...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Bob Wager ‘banking on’ Texas recruits coming to Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska’s tight end coach, Bob Wager, has zero collegiate experience. But Wager has over 30 years of coaching experience at Martin High School in Arlington, Texas. “I hope that experience gives me the opportunity to bring some value to the program and bring some...
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Dylan Raiola might not be in Georgia’s plans anymore

The Nebraska football team might be having a better week than anyone realized before now. That’s because it appears that the Georgia Bulldogs are moving to other plans when it comes to their quarterback of the future. Those plans would seem to indicate that if Dylan Raiola hasn’t ruled out the defending national championship, it might be on the horizon.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Rhule on podcast: 'You know that there's an expectation. This fan base, they've seen it.'

Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule continues to make some media appearances, checking in on "The Next Round" podcast out of Birmingham, Alabama. What's the connection there, you ask? It was explained that Husker offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield started listening to that podcast when he was making recruiting trips while coaching at Chattanooga. He apparently kind of got Rhule hooked on it as well. So Rhule popped in for a chat on Tuesday. He was enthusiastic about the passion surrounding the program in Lincoln.
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

York boys bowling stunned in championship, finish state runner-up

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - After an emotional Monday that saw both the Grand Island boys and girls bowling teams play in their respective state championships, we all entered day two asking a simple question - could central Nebraska show that it’s the bowling capital of the state in Class B as well?
YORK, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Auburn football star commits to playing at the college level

Tate Hug of Auburn High School has committed to playing football at Hastings College in Hastings, NE. He made his commitment official on National Signing Day Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. In his decorated high school career, Hug was named team MVP, team Captain, and ECNC 1st Team All-Conference. He also...
HASTINGS, NE
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Chicken-Fried Steak in Nebraska

NEBRASKA - Many places offer chicken-fried steak in Nebraska. Some of these places are Brother Sebastian's Steakhouse in Omaha, Round the Bend Steakhouse in Ashland, Bailey's Breakfast & Lunch in Omaha, and Hi-Way Diner in Lincon. These places all serve excellent steaks, but they lack that certain crunch in the crust that makes the dish so good and uniquely Nebraskan.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Rusty's 3 Day Forecast

Many Nebraska families are waiting with bated breath as a bill to legalize medical cannabis is again before lawmakers in Lincoln. Omaha Police pursued a stolen vehicle through west Omaha tonight. Backyard chicken farmers see increased interest in eggs. Updated: 14 hours ago. With the rise in egg prices, many...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Explosive fire in eastern Nebraska claims Quonset and injures one

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Firefighters responded to an explosive blaze north of Mead on Wednesday night. The Mead Fire Department was called to the area of Q and 11 Roads just after 10 p.m. A Quonset hut was found engulfed in flames and exploding. In photos released by the...
MEAD, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska troopers arrest Wisconsin man after high-speed chase on I-80

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Wisconsin man was taken into custody after a 29-mile chase in central Nebraska. The pursuit began Monday morning near Lexington after a trooper spotted an eastbound Honda Civic speeding on Interstate 80. After fleeing the stop, the car hit speeds over 100 mph while...
LINCOLN, NE

