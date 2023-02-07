Read full article on original website
klkntv.com
Illinois goes on late 20-point run to defeat Nebraska women
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Sam Haiby scored nine of her team-high 15 points in the fourth quarter Thursday night, but it was not enough. Illinois made a 20-0 run in the second half to defeat Nebraska women’s basketball 72-64 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Haiby also had eight rebounds...
klkntv.com
Tominaga scores 24 points in Nebraska basketball’s road loss to Michigan
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (Nebraska Athletics) – Keisei Tominaga collected 24 points on Wednesday, but the Nebraska men’s basketball team fell to the Michigan Wolverines 93-72 on the road. The Cornhuskers (11-14, 4-10) had two players score in double figures, led by Tominaga. Derrick Walker added 15 points, seven...
klkntv.com
‘Couldn’t be more prepared’: Nebraska softball ready for season opener
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Rhonda Revelle is entering her 31st season as Nebraska softball’s head coach. During a Wednesday press conference, Revelle said she was recently asked, “Does it feel like it’s been that long?”. “And I said, ‘No it feels like the first year all...
2023 Husker Signee Analysis: Edge Defenders
Veterans’ departures left position group thin
Nebraska Cornhuskers News: Another baseball commit, women’s bball anoter ‘w,’ more
While the Nebraska Cornhuskers baseball team has just a few days until their season starts, Will Bolt and his staff are doing some real work when it comes to recruiting. It looks as though the 2024 class is going to be one that is once again pretty special. The Nebraska...
klkntv.com
Bob Wager ‘banking on’ Texas recruits coming to Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska’s tight end coach, Bob Wager, has zero collegiate experience. But Wager has over 30 years of coaching experience at Martin High School in Arlington, Texas. “I hope that experience gives me the opportunity to bring some value to the program and bring some...
Nebraska Football: Dylan Raiola might not be in Georgia’s plans anymore
The Nebraska football team might be having a better week than anyone realized before now. That’s because it appears that the Georgia Bulldogs are moving to other plans when it comes to their quarterback of the future. Those plans would seem to indicate that if Dylan Raiola hasn’t ruled out the defending national championship, it might be on the horizon.
Nebraska Football leaving strong impression on big-time TE Carter Nelson
Nebraska football has shown a recruiting focus, as they begin to search after talent in the 2024 class. One player that they have been paying close attention to in particular is 2024 tight end Carter Nelson.
klkntv.com
Nebraska baseball retiring jerseys of Darin Erstad, Alex Gordon and Shane Komine
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Three former Nebraska baseball players will have their jerseys retired in March. Darin Erstad, Alex Gordon and Shane Komine will have their jersey numbers retired during a ceremony at Nebraska’s game against Illinois on March 24. The three Huskers are the first in the...
klkntv.com
Nebraska high school basketball scores, Feb. 7
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Here are some highlights and scores from Tuesday night high school basketball action. Lincoln Parkview Christian 73, Fremont Archbishop Bergan 57.
Rhule on podcast: 'You know that there's an expectation. This fan base, they've seen it.'
Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule continues to make some media appearances, checking in on "The Next Round" podcast out of Birmingham, Alabama. What's the connection there, you ask? It was explained that Husker offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield started listening to that podcast when he was making recruiting trips while coaching at Chattanooga. He apparently kind of got Rhule hooked on it as well. So Rhule popped in for a chat on Tuesday. He was enthusiastic about the passion surrounding the program in Lincoln.
KSNB Local4
York boys bowling stunned in championship, finish state runner-up
LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - After an emotional Monday that saw both the Grand Island boys and girls bowling teams play in their respective state championships, we all entered day two asking a simple question - could central Nebraska show that it’s the bowling capital of the state in Class B as well?
News Channel Nebraska
Auburn football star commits to playing at the college level
Tate Hug of Auburn High School has committed to playing football at Hastings College in Hastings, NE. He made his commitment official on National Signing Day Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. In his decorated high school career, Hug was named team MVP, team Captain, and ECNC 1st Team All-Conference. He also...
News Channel Nebraska
Wayne sweeps Class B bowling titles; Grand Island and Fremont split Class A
WAYNE, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska school is bringing home a pair of Class B state titles, while a pair of Class A schools battled to a draw at the NSAA State Bowling Championships Tuesday. Wayne claimed its third straight girls state championship with a 3-1 win over Hastings in...
News Channel Nebraska
Wayne, Fremont, Grand Island pick up more state champions; McCool Junction's Hansen claims crown
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A day after picking up team state bowling championships, Wayne, Fremont and Grand Island notched individual titles, while McCool Junction's Garrett Hansen added a little variety to the mix. Wayne, which claimed its third straight girls state bowling championship on Tuesday, added an individual champion to the...
5 of Our Favorite Chicken-Fried Steak in Nebraska
NEBRASKA - Many places offer chicken-fried steak in Nebraska. Some of these places are Brother Sebastian's Steakhouse in Omaha, Round the Bend Steakhouse in Ashland, Bailey's Breakfast & Lunch in Omaha, and Hi-Way Diner in Lincon. These places all serve excellent steaks, but they lack that certain crunch in the crust that makes the dish so good and uniquely Nebraskan.
WOWT
Rusty's 3 Day Forecast
Many Nebraska families are waiting with bated breath as a bill to legalize medical cannabis is again before lawmakers in Lincoln. Omaha Police pursued a stolen vehicle through west Omaha tonight. Backyard chicken farmers see increased interest in eggs. Updated: 14 hours ago. With the rise in egg prices, many...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burgers places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
klkntv.com
Explosive fire in eastern Nebraska claims Quonset and injures one
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Firefighters responded to an explosive blaze north of Mead on Wednesday night. The Mead Fire Department was called to the area of Q and 11 Roads just after 10 p.m. A Quonset hut was found engulfed in flames and exploding. In photos released by the...
klkntv.com
Nebraska troopers arrest Wisconsin man after high-speed chase on I-80
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Wisconsin man was taken into custody after a 29-mile chase in central Nebraska. The pursuit began Monday morning near Lexington after a trooper spotted an eastbound Honda Civic speeding on Interstate 80. After fleeing the stop, the car hit speeds over 100 mph while...
