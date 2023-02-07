Read full article on original website
MLB
3 things we know (and 3 we don't) about Padres' defense
SAN DIEGO -- In case it wasn't already clear, Saturday laid it bare: This Padres offense is loaded. That much was evident when Xander Bogaerts, Manny Machado, Juan Soto and Fernando Tatis Jr. took the stage together at the team's FanFest. But another theme emerged during Saturday’s media availabilities: Nobody...
MLB
Top 100 Players Right Now: 81 to 100
Opening Day is in sight, and with it, the return of a plethora of superstar players who will thrill us with prodigious home runs, overpowering pitching performances and breathtaking defensive plays throughout the MLB season. So the question that inevitably arises at this time of year is: Who are the...
MLB
Projecting Blue Jays' Opening Day roster
Spring Training will be more about preparation than competition for these Blue Jays. Gone are the widespread roster battles and young players vying for spots. Instead, this roster is nearly set on Day 1, stocked with veterans and newcomers as Toronto looks to get over the postseason hump. As the...
MLB
3 big storylines for Cards entering Spring Training
This story was excerpted from John Denton’s Cardinals Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Usually, being forced to replace a franchise icon and a future Hall of Famer would qualify as a top storyline going into the season.
MLB
Soto, Sandy, Manny, Vlad -- that's just start of stacked D.R. squad
For months, there have been whispers and rumors of all the stars who could appear on Team Dominican Republic’s World Baseball Classic roster. From a Cy Young Award winner to the reigning AL Rookie of the Year to, well, a handful of some of the best players on the planet. After the full team reveals on MLB Network, Team D.R. looks as if it’ll live up to all that hype and could very well be the favorites to win their second WBC title.
MLB
Here's a prediction for D-backs' Opening Day roster
Roster projections are always difficult, but they are especially difficult to do before camp even opens. Things can change dramatically over the course of six weeks, so take this for what it is -- an early look at how the roster might shake out. One thing to keep in mind...
MLB
Padres spring storylines: Tatis, OF battle, World Baseball Classic
This story was excerpted from AJ Cassavell’s Padres Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Padres pitchers and catchers begin reporting to Spring Training on Monday, the unofficial start of the most anticipated season in the team’s 54-year history.
MLB
3 Astros storylines to watch this spring
This story was excerpted from Brian McTaggart's Astros Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Considering the Astros return most of their key players from their 2022 World Series championship club -- they lost American League Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander in free agency and signed free-agent first baseman José Abreu -- there won’t be many position battles when camp opens next week in West Palm Beach, Fla.
MLB
Bichette, Blue Jays reach 3-year deal to avoid arbitration (source)
TORONTO -- The Blue Jays have agreed to terms on a three-year deal with shortstop Bo Bichette, avoiding arbitration in 2023 and covering his three years of arbitration eligibility, a source told MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand. The contract, which has not yet been made official by the club, doesn’t tie...
MLB
Which signing will work out best? We polled execs
This year's free-agent market produced some eye-popping deals, the sum of which exceeded $3.8 billion. We know which deal featured the most guaranteed money (Aaron Judge, $360 million), the most years (Trea Turner and Xander Bogaerts, 11 years) and the highest average annual value (Justin Verlander, $43.3 million), but which one is the best in terms of value, according to the game's decision makers?
MLB
Here are the top prospects at the World Baseball Classic
The World Baseball Classic puts the game’s best on display, but fans with a keen eye will be able to pick out a strong group of future stars on the field. In the most recent edition of the tournament, in 2017, Team Canada featured a pair of exciting up-and-comers in the Cardinals’ Tyler O’Neill -- then the 36th-best prospect in baseball -- and No. 4 Padres prospect Josh Naylor. Six years later, O’Neill, now a two-time Gold Glove winner, and Naylor’s younger brother and current Guardians teammate, Bo Naylor, highlight Canada's lineup.
MLB
3 big questions facing Braves this spring
This story was excerpted from Mark Bowman’s Braves Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. With the Braves ready to begin their Spring Training workouts next week, here is a look at three of the questions they will face while vying for a sixth straight National League East title.
MLB
Commissioner foresees Classic as 'our best tournament ever'
PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Around the same time World Baseball Classic rosters were being announced on MLB Network Thursday night, Commissioner Rob Manfred opened his media availability at the conclusion of the quarterly Owners' Meetings by expressing his excitement for next month's tournament. With superstars like Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani...
MLB
2 MVPs, a ROY, the AL batting champ ... Venezuela has it all
Venezuela has often featured some of the game’s best players in the World Baseball Classic, but the country has never reached the championship game in the first four editions of the event. The team is hoping that will change in 2023, as Venezuela’s roster is loaded with big-time MLB...
MLB
21 All-Stars, 4 MVPs headline star-studded Team USA roster
The most star-studded United States roster in the history of the World Baseball Classic is now official. Team USA’s 30-man roster, which will be managed by Mark DeRosa and captained by Mike Trout, features 21 All-Stars, including four MVPs in Trout, Mookie Betts, Paul Goldschmidt and Clayton Kershaw. The final rosters for the entire 20-team field were announced on Thursday evening on MLB Network.
MLB
Angels raising their floor to return to October
For each of the last eight seasons, Mike Trout’s season has ended in the same way: At home, maybe watching the Eagles, or following the weather. Doing anything, really, except for appearing in the Major League Baseball postseason. For the last five of those years, teammate Shohei Ohtani’s season...
MLB
Who will make the Reds' Opening Day roster?
CINCINNATI -- As the start of Spring Training is nearly upon us, there's no better time to try making roster predictions for the Reds, and Cincinnati has several spots open for competition. Here is my first attempt at predicting the Reds' 26-man roster on Opening Day. Catcher (3): Tyler Stephenson,...
MLB
Exclusive Q&A with new Astros GM Brown
HOUSTON -- Dana Brown was hired as the Astros' general manager three weeks ago, and he has since been on a crash course to get up to speed on the organization, the roster and the ins and outs of Houston. He’ll leave for West Palm Beach, Fla., on Monday for the start of Spring Training, where the crash course will continue under the Florida sun.
MLB
World’s stars align as Classic rosters announced
It’s nearly here. After a six-year wait, the World Baseball Classic has returned, and it’s bigger than ever. That’s not hyperbole, either: The tournament field has been expanded to 20 teams, with three first-time participants in Great Britain, the Czech Republic and Nicaragua hoping for a Cinderella run. But they’ll need to get past Japan (looking for its third title), the USA (hoping for a repeat), the Dominican Republic (the pre-tournament favorite) and Puerto Rico (trying to win it all following back-to-back second-place finishes).
MLB
Padres sign Darvish to 6-year, $108M extension through '28
SAN DIEGO -- Yu Darvish just might end up finishing his brilliant career as a San Diego Padre. The veteran right-hander signed a six-year extension, the club announced on Thursday, committing to a deal that runs through the 2028 season, when Darvish will turn 42. The contract is worth $108 million, sources told MLB.com.
