Read full article on original website
Related
coingeek.com
New Jersey Bureau of Securities orders 3 ‘pig butcher’ frauds to cease and desist
New Jersey’s Bureau of Securities has ordered three website operators to halt the offering of fraudulent virtual currency investment opportunities to the public. The three cryptocurrency entities blacklisted by the regulator include Meta Capitals Limited, Cresttrademining Limited, and Forex Market Trade, which the regulator says are engaged in pig-butchering scams. In a statement, the state’s regulator warned citizens to be wary of the version of romance scams “where perpetrators essentially fatten victims up and then swindle them of all their funds.”
coingeek.com
Coinbase CEO spews misinformation in response to rumors SEC will ban retail staking in US
The digital currency industry rumor mill recently began speculating that the SEC was about to ban staking for retail speculators in the United States. While the usual dismissal of this as “FUD” took hold, Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) CEO Brian Armstrong poured gasoline on the fire when he went on yet another Twitter rant spewing outright misinformation.
coingeek.com
South Korea broadens rules to determine which digital tokens are securities
South Korea’s Financial Services Commission (FSC) has widened the scope of digital tokens that may be considered securities in the country in a new press release. In a statement, the FSC noted that the new rules are designed to “prevent potential violations of the law” and protect investors’ interests. Going forward, South Korean authorities will regulate tokens with similar characteristics to traditional securities.
coingeek.com
The Bitcoin Masterclasses in London highlights: Identity and privacy
January 25 and 26 marked the first of Dr. Craig Wright’s monthly The Bitcoin Masterclasses series, an event that took place at Hallam Conference Center in London, attracting 50 participants in person and nearly 300 via the livestream. The Bitcoin Masterclasses series aims to educate people on how Bitcoin...
MTG demands probe over why former President Trump was apparently not informed of previous Chinese balloons over the US
Marjorie Taylor Greene suggested the Pentagon may have withheld information about Chinese spy balloons from Trump, and called for an investigation.
In 2018, a Massive Crack Opened in Africa. Some Believe It’s The End of The World
The African continent has been witness to a massive geological change in recent years. In 2018, a crack stretching several kilometers suddenly appeared in Kenya, and it has been gradually growing ever since.
Fears Putin is readying MAJOR Satan-2 nuke missile launch on exact date to ‘get the world’s attention’ over Ukraine
VLADIMIR Putin is feared to be readying the launch of the catastrophic Satan-2 nuke missile in a chilling message to the West. The major new test launch is set to coincide with the Kremlin's massive offensive planned in days. Hundreds of thousands of soldiers are gearing up for the push,...
coingeek.com
Digital assets and DLT have utility, but they must be strictly regulated: Italian central bank
Digital assets and decentralized ledger technology (DLT) have a role to play in the Italian economy, but they must be stringently regulated to protect investors, says the Bank of Italy. In a speech at a recent event organized by the Italian financial markets’ association, ASSIOM FOREX, Governor Ignazio Visco delved...
coingeek.com
Interpol working on policing the metaverse—but what’s a metaverse crime?
The International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) is working to police crime in the metaverse, even as the debate rages on about how extensive the punishment for such crime should be. Interpol has built its own virtual reality (VR) space where its officers can attend meetings and train on the metaverse....
coingeek.com
Dubai releases full market regulations for virtual assets service providers
Dubai’s primary digital assets regulator has rolled out guidelines for the operations of virtual currency service providers in the region, a year after its creation. Dubai-based virtual assets attorney Irina Heaver announced via Twitter that the Emirate’s Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA) had issued the long-awaited rules for industry service providers. The rules, titled “Full Market Product Regulations,” comprises four main rule books and another set focusing on specific industry operations like brokerages and custody services.
coingeek.com
SEC probes Kraken for unregistered securities, threatens Coinbase staking
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) appears to have the Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) and Kraken digital asset exchanges squarely in its sights for dealing in unregistered securities. On Wednesday, Bloomberg reported that the SEC is probing the San Francisco-based Kraken over whether the cryptocurrency exchange offered unregistered securities to...
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
coingeek.com
Zero digital currency ads in Super Bowl LVII—FTX blowup to blame
While the roughly 100 million Super Bowl viewers were subjected to ads from Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN), FTX, Crypto.com, and eToro in 2022, this year, they’ll see none whatsoever as these companies make cutbacks amidst a digital currency winter. Mark Evans, executive vice president of ad sales for Fox Sports,...
coingeek.com
Philippines: SEC teams up with UP Law Center to research digital currency, fintech regulation
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the Philippines has announced a partnership with the University of the Philippines Law Center (UPLC) for research on virtual currency regulation. Both parties signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) back in January, which would see the collaboration extend to fintech regulation, the Manila...
coingeek.com
Meta lost $14B in 2022 on its metaverse bet, but Zuckerberg wants to invest more
Mark Zuckerberg believes in the future of the metaverse, and while his bet bleeds billions each year, he is committed to the cause. This was his message recently as he announced quarterly earnings for Q4 2022, revealing that Meta (NASDAQ: META) lost nearly $14 billion to his metaverse bet. In...
coingeek.com
North Korea sets new record in 2022 with $630M stolen in digital assets, UN says
Despite the bear market, North Korea set a record in 2022, stealing over $600 million worth of digital assets, a new report by the United Nations (U.N.) says. The report found that North Korea continues to rely on hackers linked to the Reconnaissance General Bureau, the country’s primary intelligence agency. These hacking groups, including the infamous Lazarus Group, target victims globally with malware and demand ransom for digital assets.
coingeek.com
3AC co-founders ‘shamelessly’ refuse to comply with subpoena, liquidators say
The founders of collapsed digital asset hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC) have refused to comply with a subpoena while “shamelessly” posting on social media and trying to raise money to build a new exchange, liquidators have claimed in the latest court filing. The liquidators’ motion to issue...
coingeek.com
India: Reliance Retail to accept CBDC payments soon—here’s all you need to know
In the latest boost to India’s plans to launch a digital currency, Reliance Retail announced it is all set to start accepting payments through central bank digital currency (CBDC). Here are all the details. Reliance Retail said it has partnered with private-sector banks ICICI Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank...
coingeek.com
India teams up with IMF and FSB on global virtual currency regulations
India has announced a collaboration with international financial institutions in its attempt to create a wholesome regulatory framework for the nascent digital asset industry. The country is mulling a partnership with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Financial Stability Board (FSB) in its quest for an international regulatory framework, reports Kitco News. The latest move stems from its ascendency as G20 president back in November 2022 as it looks to lead the coalition of nations over the coming months.
coingeek.com
Gate2Chain COO Joe Holles de Peyer promotes blockchain tech for Mallorca’s local tourism
Mallorca, one of the famous islands in the Mediterranean, is the home of Gate2Chain COO Joe Holles de Peyer. It was also the venue of the inaugural Blockchain, Tourism and the Future of the Internet Conference, an event that gathers key players in the BSV ecosystem, blockchain, and IPv6 worlds including Dr. Craig Wright and Latif Ladid.
Comments / 0