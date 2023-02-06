Read full article on original website
Related
Cheryl Burke & Ex-Husband Matthew Lawrence Avoid Trial As Actor Agrees To Give Her Full Custody Of Their Dog
Cheryl Burke is about to break out into a victory dance, as it's been revealed ex-husband Matthew Lawrence has agreed to give her full custody of their pooch, Ysabella."Officially a FULL TIME dog mom," she declared in a Sunday, January 15, Instagram post that featured snaps of her and the pup. "2023, we’re off to a great start!"Burke's fans were ecstatic to hear the news after months of airing out her frustrations with the ordeal on social media. "Congratulations, Cheryl! Well deserved win," one person commented. "Isabella belongs to you!""Congrats Cheryl!" added another. "I follow your podcast and was thinking...
Dancing With The Stars Alum Cheryl Burke Says She Was Shut Down After Seeking Co-Hosting Or Judge Position
2022 was a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad year for former Dancing with the Stars pro Cheryl Burke. She’s going through some big changes and like any transition, it isn’t the easiest thing in the world to deal with. Cheryl divorced her ex Matthew Lawrence last year and right now he is being taught […] The post Dancing With The Stars Alum Cheryl Burke Says She Was Shut Down After Seeking Co-Hosting Or Judge Position appeared first on Reality Tea.
Former Dancing With The Stars Pro Cheryl Burke Says She Is “Proud” To Be “Alone, Not Lonely” After Ex-Husband Matthew Lawrence Reveals Romance With Rozonda Chilli Thomas
Former Dancing with the Stars pro Cheryl Burke’s choreo might be on point, or en pointe, but her love life has been a bit of a mess. You don’t have to wonder about it because Cheryl is quite fond of over-sharing on social media. Her marriage to ex-husband Matthew Lawrence didn’t work out and she […] The post Former Dancing With The Stars Pro Cheryl Burke Says She Is “Proud” To Be “Alone, Not Lonely” After Ex-Husband Matthew Lawrence Reveals Romance With Rozonda Chilli Thomas appeared first on Reality Tea.
Popculture
Cheryl Burke Scores Legal Victory in Matthew Lawrence Divorce
Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence's divorce seemed to be final back in September, but one matter still lingered for the couple to settle — the custody of their dog, Ysabella. As TMZ notes, Burke recently earned a big win in the legal dispute, with the outlet confirming the Dancing With the Stars alum won custody of the dog.
Cheryl Burke Reveals She’s ‘Focusing on Me’ After Matthew Lawrence Divorce: ‘I’m Dating Myself’
Putting herself first! Cheryl Burke is prioritizing her well-being following her divorce from ex-husband Matthew Lawrence. “I'm doing good,” the Dancing With the Stars alum, 38, exclusively told Us Weekly on Saturday, February 4, at the 10th annual Gold Meets Golden benefit. Burke — who finalized her divorce from Lawrence, 42, in September 2022 — further revealed that she’s […]
Popculture
Taye Diggs' Girlfriend Speaks out on Breakup Rumors
Taye Diggs' girlfriend, Apryl Jones, shut down breakup rumors after some fans thought the couple split when they unfollowed each other on Instagram. She recently told The Shade Room that she and Diggs are still together. Moreover, they were heading to Atlanta to shoot a film soon, the former Love & Hip-Hop star revealed. Although Jones did not elaborate on the unfollowing situation, she said the move had no significance. She added that she and Diggs are grown "adults" who continue to care for each other regardless of whether or not they follow each other on Instagram. In an Instagram post on Jan. 17, the Best Man actor also assured fans that his beautiful relationship with Jones was still strong. In a photo posted on his Instagram account, Diggs, 52, and Jones, 36, held hands as they strolled around Paris.
Peta Murgatroyd Makes Silly Faces In Sweet Photos As She Confirms She's 20 Weeks Pregnant
Peta Murgatroyd is bumpin' along — and loving it! On Thursday, February 2, the dancer, 36, posted a slew of photos of herself getting silly and showing off her growing stomach. "Candids 📸 #20weekspregnant," she captioned the sweet snaps via Instagram. Of course, people couldn't get enough of the photoshoot, including her husband, Maksim Chmerkovskiy. "You’re so hot ❤️🔥," he gushed, while Dancing With the Stars pro Jenna Johnson added, "Omggg obsessed 😍😍."A third person added, "When you still have abs 20 weeks pregnant…😲," while a fourth stated, "Omg!!!! Time is flying by !!! You look so beautiful and happy!!!...
Fans Slam Kate Gosselin For Mocking 'Poor' Ex-Husband Jon In Resurfaced Video
Kate Gosselin came under fire by former Jon & Kate Plus 8 fans when an old clip resurfaced of the reality star berating her then-husband, Jon, for breathing too loudly. "Everything Iconic" podcast host Danny Pellegrino shared the video to his Instagram on Thursday, February 2, noting that he "pinpointed this moment" as when the father-of-eight chose to "break free" from his marriage to his ex-wife. In the confessional clip, Kate firmly told Jon, "Can you stop breathing so loud, honey?" before sticking her tongue out in an over-the-top expression and loudly mimicked his breathing. "Breathe quietly," she demanded.Pelegrino's followers...
ABC News Producer Choked to Death on Drunken Night Out With Wife: Report
Dax Tejera, an ABC News producer known for his work with George Stephanopoulos, reportedly choked to death while intoxicated in New York City last December, contradicting a previous statement by his network that he’d suffered a heart attack. Tejera, 37, died of “asphyxia due to obstruction of airway by food bolus complicating acute alcohol intoxication,” the city’s Office of Chief Medical Examiner told the Daily Mail. The exact timeline of the events of Dec. 23 remains unclear, with the Mail’s report failing to address earlier claims that Tejera “collapsed” only after leaving the Park Avenue steakhouse where he’d been dining that night. Complicating what Tejera’s widow called a “terrible tragedy” is the fact that, hours later, she was charged with child endangerment after it emerged that the couple had left their young daughters alone in a hotel room to dine out that evening. “While the girls were unharmed, I realize that it was a poor decision,” Veronica Tejera said in a statement at the time. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dax Tejera (@daxtejera) Read it at Daily Mail
Tracee Ellis Ross Reveals Her Most Painful Rejection and How It Helped Shape Her Success
“I’ve worked incredibly hard to feel the way I feel at 50." —Tracee Ellis Ross
talentrecap.com
‘DWTS’ Pro Jenna Johnson Releases First Video of Her Newborn Baby
There have never been happier days for Dancing With The Stars professional dancers Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy after welcoming their first child into the world. Johnson shared a video on Instagram of Chmerkovskiy holding rocking their child, providing an intimate look into the couple’s life. Jenna Johnson Provides...
ETOnline.com
Jennifer Lopez Says Wedding Planning Stress and 'PTSD' Led to Ben Affleck Suggesting Their Las Vegas Wedding
Jennifer Lopez says that the stress of wedding planning with Ben Affleck led to the couple's impromptu Las Vegas ceremony a month before their lavish wedding in Savannah, Georgia. While on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the 53-year-old Shotgun Wedding star opened up about planning for her big day with Affleck, calling...
Is Will Reeve Married? Inside the ‘GMA’ Correspondent’s Love Life, Relationship Status
Good Morning America correspondent Will Reeve sure knows how to charm viewers! The handsome news anchor has become a favorite on the morning talk show due to his infectious personality and positivity. Keep scrolling for details on whether he is married or in a relationship. Is Will Reeve Married?. Will,...
Taylor Swift’s ‘unhappy’ reaction to Jill Biden’s appearance at Grammys goes viral
Taylor Swift’s reaction to Jill Biden at the Grammy Awards has gone viral, with fans claiming that the singer looked “unhappy” to see the first lady.Biden made an appearance at Sunday’s music event to present two major awards: Best Song for Social Change and Song of the Year. In a viral video of the ceremony on Twitter, Grammys host Trevor Noah introduced the 71-year-old, who walked on stage before the camera panned to the audience. Along with the rest of the guests, Swift stood up and clapped for Biden. However, the “Anti-Hero” singer also looked down at the floor...
Leah Remini cries over daughter giving college a second try: I’m a ‘mess’
Leah Remini is learning what it’s like to live without her daughter as the 18-year-old heads to college. Although Sofia technically started her freshman year in 2022, Remini explained to her Instagram followers Monday that the teen returned home for a brief break before choosing another university. “In August, our daughter Sofia enrolled in a college she thought was meant for her,” the actress, 52, wrote. “I moved her into a dorm room and came home heartbroken to a quiet house. “For many reasons, that school didn’t make sense for her,” Remini continued. “So she left, and we got to have her home...
Beyoncé's Grammy Post Sparks Conspiracy Theory
Some of Beyoncé's fans think she jumped the gun when it came to celebrating this year's Grammy Award wins.
Prince William is being applauded for PDA with Princess Kate
Royal watchers are please with Prince William's recent behavior. When it comes to the royal family the tide of public opinion changes within minutes. After the death of Queen Elizabeth the Fab Four went on a walkabout that elicited different emotions from the viewing public..Some accused Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of being too touchy feely while the majority praised the prince for looking out for his wife. The duo held hands and Harry often put his hand on Meghan's back. Prince William and Kate Middleton were called out for not exhibiting PDA (Public displays of affection) and the Prince of Wales was criticized for not opening a car door for his wife.
TMZ.com
Blac Chyna's Mom Tokyo Toni Rips Her Grammy Awards Dress
Blac Chyna's mom is NOT a fan of the way her daughter dressed for the Grammy Awards ... ripping her child's fashion choice as "horrendous." Tokyo Toni tells TMZ ... Chyna's outfit, an all black one-piece body suit decked out in rhinestones and feathers, was a "horrible" look -- and she's seriously questioning her daughter's decision.
Rebel Wilson Shows 1st Photos Of Baby Royce’s Face 3 Months After She Was Born Via Surrogate
Rebel Wilson was an adorable doting mom in the first photo of her daughter’s face! The Pitch Perfect actress took to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, February 4 to share a beautiful snap of baby Royce, whom she welcomed in November. In the snap, seen here via Page Six, Rebel cradles the sweet newborn, who is looking up at her mother with nothing but love in her eyes. Too cute!
bravotv.com
Paige Reveals Something New About Her Relationship with Craig: “It’s Not Great for Us”
Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover’s relationship has been put to the test on Summer House, Southern Charm, and two weeks of living together in Vermont for Winter House Season 2, and it has survived. However, according to Paige, the odds are stacked against the duo when it comes to...
Comments / 0