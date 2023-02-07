Read full article on original website
2news.com
Nevada Senate Introduces Bill to Protect State Abortion Providers, Out-of-State Patients
As the legislative session continues in Carson City, state democratic leaders are introducing a bill aimed at protecting abortion providers and out-of-state patients seeking abortions. Senate Bill 131 would codify an executive order that was issued by former Governor Steve Sisolak in June 2022. According to lawmakers, the legislation would...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada Democrats submit legislation to criminalize fake electors
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - State Legislative Democrats have filed a bill to criminalize the submission of fake electors. The legislation was introduced by Senator Skip Daly, and would make submitting false electoral votes, or taking part in a conspiracy to do so, a felony. Anyone found guilty of doing...
Nevada Constitution’s slavery provision on Legislature’s radar
The 2023 Nevada Legislature is expected to take a stand against slavery -- hardly a controversial move, but a step to remove outdated language from the state constitution.
pvtimes.com
Pahrump assemblyman’s proposal would require ID to vote in Nevada
“We need to show an ID to buy alcohol, to buy cigarettes, to go into a federal courthouse or fly on a plane. Those are just a few examples of things you need an ID for, so why shouldn’t you need to show an ID to vote?”. It is...
2news.com
Battle lines drawn between Democrats and Republicans over election legislation
The right to vote is fundamental to American society. it is also a major focus for Nevada's 82nd Legislative Session that began this week. A big push for Governor Joe Lombardo and republicans is election reform. They say all Nevadans should have access to mail-in ballots, but there needs to...
2news.com
California proposal would reinstate prisoners' voting rights
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California voters could decide whether to reinstate voting rights to people in prison on felony convictions under a newly proposed constitutional amendment. It would be a major expansion of suffrage for incarcerated people if passed. California would join Maine and Vermont, as well as the...
Nevada legislature proposes removing distinctive garb requirement for DUI convicts
CARSON CITY, NV. - The Nevada legislature recently introduced a new bill to revise the current law regarding driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol or controlled substances. Currently, individuals convicted of DUI are required to perform community service while wearing distinctive garb that identifies them as having been convicted of such a crime. However, the new bill being introduced aims to remove this requirement.
2news.com
Republicans have hopes for productive session with Gov. Lombardo occupying the executive branch
Tuesday marked day two of the 82nd Nevada Legislature and lawmakers are putting in the groundwork for bills that will go through months of vetting. There is a lot of 'new' at the legislature: hundreds of new bills introduced, 14 new assembly members (seven from each party), and seven new senators.
2news.com
Nevada's Rainy Day Fund Now Over $900 Million, Highest Balance in History
Nevada’s Rainy Day Fund now has a balance of $904 million, following a transfer of over $516 million from the State’s General Fund last week. Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine announced Thursday that the Rainy Day Fund has now reached its highest balance in history and is more than double what it was in early 2020.
Lombardo calls for Nevada public schools to turn over existing third-party audits
The executive order relies not on a new audit headed by state auditors, but instead requires district leaders to send existing financial documents and third-party audits covering calendar year 2022 to the Governor’s Finance Office (GFO) by March 1. The post Lombardo calls for Nevada public schools to turn over existing third-party audits appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
‘We’re going to have to compromise,’ Governor Lombardo settles into first term in office as legislative session begins
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Day two of the Nevada State Legislative session took place on Tuesday. New Republican Governor Joe Lombardo spoke with 8 News Now’s John Langler as he settles into his first term. It’s been a little more than a month since Gov. Joe Lombardo formally took office in Carson City. “In order […]
knpr
Getting the most from your HOA: Nevada experts answer your questions
Some people love them, some hate ‘em, but almost everyone has an opinion about homeowner associations. They’re the fastest-growing form of residential governance in the country, up 30% in the last decade. The average monthly HOA fee is about $250, and in Nevada, more than a 500,000 homeowners live in HOAs. And there are 3,460 HOAs throughout the state.
Legislative conservation agenda includes wildlife crossings, EV trucks, and septic tanks
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Historic drought and declining reservoirs have dominated the conversation around Nevada’s environmental woes, but state legislators are looking at “common sense” conservation efforts that can be implemented at the state level during the upcoming legislative session. Protecting Nevada’s wildlife is on the list of priorities for legislators and conservation groups pushing bills to restore the […] The post Legislative conservation agenda includes wildlife crossings, EV trucks, and septic tanks appeared first on Nevada Current.
2news.com
Nevada Senators Announce Guests for State of the Union Address
We will not have 6:30 p.m. or 7 p.m. newscasts on Tuesday due to our streaming of the address. The Democratic-controlled Legislature is expected to spar with newly elected Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo on several proposals.
Lombardo’s desire for public land sales could boost warehouse economy
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Gov. Joe Lombardo’s support for the sale of federal lands to developers would increase the state’s economic resilience and decrease its reliance on tourism, say proponents. It would also likely cement Southern Nevada’s place in the warehouse boom. “I would like to see us, in coordination with our congressional delegation, promote a more predictable approach […] The post Lombardo’s desire for public land sales could boost warehouse economy appeared first on Nevada Current.
NV Energy, Southwest Gas grilled at Nevada Legislature
Utility companies that have met heavy criticism over rates and outages in recent months came face to face with lawmakers on Thursday in Carson City.
knpr
All eyes are on water, but Nevada faces other environmental threats
When we talk about environmental issues in Nevada, we often focus on one thing ... water. That makes sense: The mega-drought we’re in has dropped Lake Mead to levels unseen in almost 90 years. But climate change, or global warming, is also damaging Nevada’s environment in ways that aren’t...
KOLO TV Reno
Former Nevada guardsman announces bid for State Assembly
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Former Nevada guardsman, army veteran, Deputy Sheriff, and Las Vegas native Alan Bigelow has announced his candidacy for the State Assembly in Nevada’s 5th District. District 5 represents Nye County. In a release, Bigelow said in part:. “Good government is based upon leaders who...
KOLO TV Reno
Wildfire smoke still the biggest threat to northern Nevada air quality
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada is known for its beauty across millions of acres of public land. But it can be difficult to enjoy when the air is thick with smoke. “Really since 2013, nearly every year after wildfires turned Reno/Sparks from one of the cleaner western metro areas to one of the worst,” said Brendan Schneider, the senior air quality specialist for the Washoe County Health District.
County awarded $15M in grants to address homelessness
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded nearly $15 million in grants to the Southern Nevada Homelessness Continuum of Care. The money will be dispersed over the next three years to address homelessness throughout Southern Nevada.
