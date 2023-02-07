ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Comments / 0

Related
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada Democrats submit legislation to criminalize fake electors

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - State Legislative Democrats have filed a bill to criminalize the submission of fake electors. The legislation was introduced by Senator Skip Daly, and would make submitting false electoral votes, or taking part in a conspiracy to do so, a felony. Anyone found guilty of doing...
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

California proposal would reinstate prisoners' voting rights

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California voters could decide whether to reinstate voting rights to people in prison on felony convictions under a newly proposed constitutional amendment. It would be a major expansion of suffrage for incarcerated people if passed. California would join Maine and Vermont, as well as the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Edy Zoo

Nevada legislature proposes removing distinctive garb requirement for DUI convicts

CARSON CITY, NV. - The Nevada legislature recently introduced a new bill to revise the current law regarding driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol or controlled substances. Currently, individuals convicted of DUI are required to perform community service while wearing distinctive garb that identifies them as having been convicted of such a crime. However, the new bill being introduced aims to remove this requirement.
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

Nevada's Rainy Day Fund Now Over $900 Million, Highest Balance in History

Nevada’s Rainy Day Fund now has a balance of $904 million, following a transfer of over $516 million from the State’s General Fund last week. Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine announced Thursday that the Rainy Day Fund has now reached its highest balance in history and is more than double what it was in early 2020.
NEVADA STATE
The Nevada Independent

Lombardo calls for Nevada public schools to turn over existing third-party audits

The executive order relies not on a new audit headed by state auditors, but instead requires district leaders to send existing financial documents and third-party audits covering calendar year 2022 to the Governor’s Finance Office (GFO) by March 1. The post Lombardo calls for Nevada public schools to turn over existing third-party audits appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
NEVADA STATE
knpr

Getting the most from your HOA: Nevada experts answer your questions

Some people love them, some hate ‘em, but almost everyone has an opinion about homeowner associations. They’re the fastest-growing form of residential governance in the country, up 30% in the last decade. The average monthly HOA fee is about $250, and in Nevada, more than a 500,000 homeowners live in HOAs. And there are 3,460 HOAs throughout the state.
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

Legislative conservation agenda includes wildlife crossings, EV trucks, and septic tanks

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Historic drought and declining reservoirs have dominated the conversation around Nevada’s environmental woes, but state legislators are looking at “common sense” conservation efforts that can be implemented at the state level during the upcoming legislative session.  Protecting Nevada’s wildlife is on the list of priorities for legislators and conservation groups pushing bills to restore the […] The post Legislative conservation agenda includes wildlife crossings, EV trucks, and septic tanks appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

Lombardo’s desire for public land sales could boost warehouse economy

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Gov. Joe Lombardo’s support for the sale of federal lands to developers would increase the state’s economic resilience and decrease its reliance on tourism, say proponents. It would also likely cement Southern Nevada’s place in the warehouse boom. “I would like to see us, in coordination with our congressional delegation, promote a more predictable approach […] The post Lombardo’s desire for public land sales could boost warehouse economy  appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
knpr

All eyes are on water, but Nevada faces other environmental threats

When we talk about environmental issues in Nevada, we often focus on one thing ... water. That makes sense: The mega-drought we’re in has dropped Lake Mead to levels unseen in almost 90 years. But climate change, or global warming, is also damaging Nevada’s environment in ways that aren’t...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Former Nevada guardsman announces bid for State Assembly

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - Former Nevada guardsman, army veteran, Deputy Sheriff, and Las Vegas native Alan Bigelow has announced his candidacy for the State Assembly in Nevada’s 5th District. District 5 represents Nye County. In a release, Bigelow said in part:. “Good government is based upon leaders who...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Wildfire smoke still the biggest threat to northern Nevada air quality

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada is known for its beauty across millions of acres of public land. But it can be difficult to enjoy when the air is thick with smoke. “Really since 2013, nearly every year after wildfires turned Reno/Sparks from one of the cleaner western metro areas to one of the worst,” said Brendan Schneider, the senior air quality specialist for the Washoe County Health District.
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy