Taylor Swift's Reaction to Jill Biden's Grammy Appearance Goes Viral
Taylor Swift's indifferent reaction to the appearance of the first lady of the United States at the 2023 Grammy Awards was discussed on social media.
'You Just Lost My Respect': Jennifer Lopez Dragged For Hanging With Kim Kardashian During Night Out
Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Oprah Winfrey and other inspirational ladies got together over the weekend to celebrate Anastasia Beverly Hills' 25th anniversary."Lovely dinner last night celebrating Anastasia’s 25th anniversary 🤍," the "On the Floor" songstress, 53, captioned the picture on January 29. After posting a selfie, fans had some thoughts about Lopez and Kardashian's friendship. One person wrote, "Anytime there is a Kardashian it ruins the photo. I’m so over them," while another said, "You just lost my respect 😔 . Stay away from the kardashians."A third person fumed, "Kardashian. Good lord. The only one with no talent at the...
Elle
Taylor Swift's Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Gives a Sneaky, Subtle Look Into Their Private Life Together
Taylor Swift gave her partner of six years Joe Alwyn a subtle shoutout in her “Lavender Haze” music video, released Friday, by putting in a vinyl “Mastermind” album with her zodiac sign's constellation and his (Sagittarius and Pisces, respectively). Now, Alwyn is returning the favor. He...
Jake Gyllenhaal Once Dropped $165,000 to Take Taylor Swift on a Special Date
Jake Gyllenhaal went out of his way to spend big bucks when he was with Taylor Swift, including on this lavish date:
Host Trevor Noah kicked off the Grammys — by formally introducing Adele and the Rock?
Live from Los Angeles, host Trevor Noah opened Sunday's Grammy Awards with a monologue. Here's what he said.
Body Language Expert Claims Meghan Markle’s Eyes ‘Dead’ After Going Public with Prince Harry
A body language expert claims Meghan Markle's eyes appeared 'dead' after going public with her romance with Prince Harry in 2016.
Kim Kardashian Posted And Deleted A Few Things Last Night, After Kanye West Reportedly Got Remarried
A different approach for Kim.
Snubbed by Oscars! Viola Davis, Taylor Swift shut out of 2023 Academy Awards nominations
Oscar nominations are here, but Eddie Redmayne, Brad Pitt, Danielle Deadwyler and Adam Sandler are just a few of the stars who shockingly missed out.
Brad Pitt Finally Comments on Shania Twain's Performance Where She Ditched His Name for Ryan Reynolds'
That don't disappoint him much.
Watch: Jennifer Lopez Appears To Scold Ben Affleck In Awkward Candid Moment At The Grammys
Though neither Jennifer Lopez nor Ben Affleck were nominated at the Grammys, they were the couple to watch at this year's show due to their interactions in the audience.As OK! reported, fans couldn't help but poke fun at the Oscar winner's demeanor throughout the Sunday, February 5, event, as he appeared stoic and bored, but at one point, something he said seemed to upset his wife.In a viral clip going around on social media, host of the night, Trevor Noah, began talking as they returned from commercial while sitting next to the newlyweds.At first, the duo didn't realize they were...
Chris Brown throws temper tantrum after Grammys 2023 loss: ‘Who the f–k is this?’
Is ya man … on the floor … throwing a temper tantrum … over his 2023 Grammys loss? After Robert Glasper won the award for Best R&B Album for “Black Radio III” on Sunday, Chris Brown took to his Instagram Story to, well, be a sore loser. “BRO WHO THE F–K IS THIS?” the “Breezy” creator, 33, captioned a screenshot of his Google search of Glasper, which described the 44-year-old Houston native as “an American pianist, record producer, songwriter and musical arranger with a career that bridges several different musical and artistic genres.” Atop Glasper’s accolades, which include four previous Grammy wins, Brown once...
Taylor Swift Was A Full-On Heroine When A Photographer Hollered At A Publicist On The Red Carpet
Taylor Swift saved the day when photographers yelled at a publicist on the Grammy's red carpet.
Tiktoker known for accurate predictions says Harry and Meghan will have another baby in 2023
A TikToker who accurately predicted 12 events in 2022 reckons Prince Harry and Meghan will have another baby this year. Last year, Hannah Carroll said Rhianna and Nick Jonas would welcome new babies into their lives. She also predicted that Harry Styles and Beyonce would drop new albums, which they both did. The 20-year-old is also forecasting that "Kayne will risk jail time," and Arianna Grande and Jennifer Lawrence will also have baby news. This video details everything she thinks is in store for 2023. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Royal family members wish Prince Harry a happy 37th birthdayPrince Harry is second least popular royal behind Andrew, poll showsPrince Harry and Jill Biden celebrate veterans at Warrior Games event
Madonna posts creepy video after shocking Grammys 2023 appearance
Madonna gave fans another glimpse at her eyebrow-raising Grammys’ look after facing backlash for continuously changing her appearance. In a creepy Instagram video posted on Monday, the singer walked slowly toward the camera as she hit a whip against the palm of her hand. “And the Winner is…,” the pop icon, 64, captioned the short video, which was set to the song “Baddest of Them All” by Eliza Rose and Interplanetary Criminal. For the video, Madge paired the strange accessory with the same outfit she wore for the music awards ceremony: a black blazer dress, maxi skirt and white collared shirt. In typical...
Kim Petras Says She’s the First Trans Woman to Win Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: “This is a Huge Moment”
Kim Petras, who won the Grammy for best pop duo/group performance for “Unholy” with Sam Smith, said she is the first transgender woman to win the award. Accepting the honor, she said, “Sam graciously wanted me to accept this award because I’m the first transgender woman to win this award.” As the audience cheered and applauded, with Smith standing by her side, Petras continued, “I just want to thank all the incredible transgender legends before me who kicked these doors open for me so I could be here tonight.”More from The Hollywood ReporterGrammy Awards: Winners List (Updating Live)The Best and Most...
Ivanka Trump Calls Out Husband Jared Kushner For Not 'Complying With The 1920s Theme' For Pal's Party — Photos
Nothing to see here! Ivanka Trump was all smiles as she and husband Jared Kushner had a night out on the town in early February. "Warming up for @managermyles 30th birthday 1920's style. HBD," the 41-year-old captioned a video of herself shaking around in her white dress and heels. In the next slide, which was posted via her Instagram Story on Thursday, February 2, the businesswoman wrote on a photo of herself with Kushner, 41, "Swinging into the night in one of my mother's favorite vintage Bob Mackie dresses. Jared clearly failed to comply with the 1920s theme!" Of course,...
What the devil were the Grammys doing letting Sam ‘Satan’ Smith troll most of America?
What’s the best way to piss off half of America in less than five minutes? It would be hard to beat what the Grammys did last night when they had pigtailed, filler-face-plumped Madonna introduce non-binary singer Sam Smith — who first came out as gay, then gender-fluid, and now demands to be called “they” — to perform a duet of a song called “Unholy,” with a transgender artist named Kim Petras, in which Smith dressed up as Satan in red tunic, hat and horns while dancers performed a devil-worshipping ritual around him, as “they” and Petras sang about a married couple...
Ashton Kutcher Might Be the Last Man on Earth Who Doesn’t Know Who Harry Styles Is — And He’s Really Sorry
Believe it or not, there are some people who roam the earth without Harry Styles consuming their every waking thought. Ashton Kutcher is one of those people. In a recent interview with Esquire, the actor recalled an instance when he ran into the singer at his neighbor’s karaoke party and complimented his performance without realizing who he was. “There’s an extraordinarily well-known singer – that is maybe the best singer today – that we happen to be neighbors with,” Kutcher explained. “She was throwing a karaoke party, and she gets up and does this out of this world, bananas, and...
wegotthiscovered.com
Chrissy Metz’s major weight loss transformation — Here’s how she did it
Chrissy Metz is on top of her game with her post-This Is Us career on fire and her recent major weight loss transformation. She is one hot commodity in the world of Hollywood. Yet Chrissy’s journey hasn’t always been a smooth one, between lifelong struggles with her weight, and some bumps along the road to her acting success, Chrissy hasn’t always felt on top of the world. See how she was able to make a major transformation in both her health and her life and hear her surprising secret to weight loss success.
Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Were Seemingly Caught Fighting During The Grammys And It’s Seriously Awkward
“The Grammy producers are so messy for this but I love it 😭💀”
