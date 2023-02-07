Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WVNews
Matthews makes statement against Iowa State
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Emmitt Matthews Jr. is a “you-first” kind of guy in a “me-first” world. Or, put another way -— his way after West Virginia survived against No. 11 Iowa State at the Coliseum, 76-71, on Wednesday night with Matthews scoring 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting — “We won.”
WVNews
Lincoln edges Bridgeport with late free throws
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Sixteen of the Lincoln girls basketball team’s 28 free throw attempts came in the fourth quarter. Although the Cougars didn’t make a field goal in the final quarter, they overcame it by hitting eight of the 16 free throws and getting enough stops defensively to hold on for a 51-49 victory over Bridgeport on Wednesday at Lincoln.
WVNews
Photo Gallery II: West Virginia Mountaineers - Iowa State Cyclones
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- More looks from another satisfying night at the WVU Coliseum, where West Virginia knocked off No. 11 Iowa State on Wednesday night. The Mountaineers made 26 of 31 attempts from the free throw line in the 76-71 win. Only Missouri, with 78 points, has scored more points...
WVNews
West Virginia Strawberry Festival hosts online Q&A on pageant
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Strawberry Festival (WVSF) hosted an online pageant Q&A on Thursday. Kristy Tenney Spencer, a member of WVSF Board of Directors and WVSF Pageant Director was present in addition to 2022 Miss WVSF Kelsey Hill and Mrs. WVSF Kari Park. During the beginning of the event, it was teased that another special guest would be joining soon.
WVNews
West Virginia - Iowa State Mens basketball highlights
Highlights from West Virginia's 76-71 win over Iowa State in Big 12 men's basketball action. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
WVNews
'Listening for Racial Understanding' exhibit to be on display at Clarksburg (West Virginia) History Museum
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Two Morgantown residents, inspired by the wonderings of a Black nonagenarian who is still working for reconciliation, have created "Listening for Racial Understanding," an art and recording project based on one-on-one conversations of individuals from a cross-section of backgrounds. “People have some mighty powerful,...
WVNews
Offense grabs the headlines, but defense usually grabs the wins for WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A comparison of the statistics would lead an observer to believe the biggest difference for the 14-9 Mountaineer basketball team this season versus the 16-17 edition of 2021-22 is offense. So far in 2022-23, West Virginia is scoring at a much better clip (77.6 points per...
WVNews
GC women avenge only loss, routing PSC
MCHENRY — The only blemish on Garrett College’s women’s basketball record — an overtime loss to Potomac State College of West Virginia University — was a source of irritation for the Lady Lakers. GC took out its frustrations on PSC in Monday’s rematch, rolling to...
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins 2/7/23
West Virginia mens basketball head coach Bob Huggins describes Iowa State's success with forcing teams to shoot he ball over their defense, and his tactic of getting new voices to help reinforce some of the lessons he is trying to teach his players. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for...
WVNews
Ribbon cutting held for overnight dog board service in Nutter Fort, West Virginia
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon cutting for the Highland Dog Resort. The resort is located at 11 Cherry Tree Drive, Nutter Fort. The road to the resort is between Speedway and Family Dollar.
WVNews
Jerry Lee Leach
Jerry Lee Leach, 74, of Clarksburg, WV, passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at the WV Veterans Nursing Facility in Clarksburg. Jerry was born in Clarksburg on May 3, 1948, to the late Waldene and Mildred (Crouse) Leach.
WVNews
Marion, West Virginia, grand jury hands up several indictments
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Several individuals were indicted Tuesday by the Marion County grand jury. Those indicted are presumed innocent.
WVNews
Share the love and register as an organ donor
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The WVU Medicine Transplant Alliance and the Center for Organ Recovery and Education are encouraging everyone to share the love by registering to be an organ donor this Valentine’s Day, which is also National Donor Day. Observed every year on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, National...
Comments / 0