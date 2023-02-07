Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
NBC Sports
Chiefs’ Melvin Gordon: This situation is not what I wanted, being on a practice squad
Melvin Gordon is at the Super Bowl with the Chiefs, but he’s the first to admit he doesn’t deserve any of the credit for the Chiefs’ success. Gordon is on the practice squad and has yet to play in a game for the Chiefs. He almost certainly won’t play in the Super Bowl, either.
Sean Payton addresses Russell Wilson, decision to pass on Cardinals
Terry Bradshaw made a bit of noise during Super Bowl week, saying ex-Fox coworker Sean Payton was leery of working with either Russell Wilson or Kyler Murray. Payton interviewed with two teams that roster returning quarterbacks — the Broncos and Cardinals — and two teams without settled starters (Panthers, Texans). He ended up choosing Denver, but Bradshaw said he accepted the Broncos’ offer in spite of Wilson and did not want to work with Murray, via Newsday’s Tom Rock. Noting when Bradshaw is interviewed, “you hold your breath, because you don’t know what’s going to come out,” Payton addressed why he chose the Broncos — a job that will feature a Wilson cleanup task in 2023.
J.J. Watt's Decision to Retire Was Largely Because 'He Wanted to Be with Koa,' Says Wife Kealia
"The way it worked out, it was just the perfect time and it couldn't have been better for us and Koa," Kealia tells PEOPLE There were multiple factors that went into J.J. Watt's decision to retire from the NFL in December, but "a huge part" was his desire to be home with their 3-month-old son Koa, his wife Kealia Ohai Watt says. "I think that there were obviously many things that went into his decision," Kealia, 31, tells PEOPLE in an exclusive interview. "I know he wanted...
prosportsextra.com
Broncos QB Russell Wilson Caught Scamming People Who Donate To His Foundation; Under Investigation
It seems as if more and more foundations have something sketchy going on. And that’s the case for Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, who recently was called out for his foundation only giving back 24.3 cents to every dollar donated. Yeah, you read that right. But I know for...
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NBC Sports
Despite Saints visit, signs still point toward Derek Carr being cut
The Raiders finally relented on Tuesday, allowing quarterback Derek Carr to visit with the New Orleans Saints. The natural reaction to the news became wondering whether Carr might actually be traded. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, that still remains unlikely. If Carr is on the roster as...
NBC Sports
Donna Kelce shares homemade cookie recipe before Super Bowl
Few things in the world are better than homemade chocolate chip cookies. And when the sweet treats are made by a loved one, they instantly become more delicious. Donna Kelce is an expert in this field, having made cookies for her sons Jason and Travis since they were kids. Now NFL stars for the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, Jason and Travis got to enjoy Donna's homemade cookie at Super Bowl LVII Opening Night on Monday.
49ers Legend Compares Brock Purdy To Joe Montana
The rise of San Francisco rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has truly been remarkable. Beginning his season with the 49ers as "Mr. Irrelevant," Purdy stepped up for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 13 and never looked back. If not for a torn UCL Purdy suffered six snaps into the NFC title ...
Seahawks Could Land Star Free Agent Defensive Tackle
The Seattle Seahawks were one of the most surprising teams in the NFL in the 2022 season. After trading quarterback Russell Wilson during the offseason to the Denver Broncos, many assumed they would be heading into a rebuild. That was not the case, as Pete Carroll and his staff did a wonderful job with the roster.
NBC Sports
Report: Greg Williams leaves Cardinals to join Packers
The Packers have hired Cardinals cornerbacks coach Greg Williams as their passing game coordinator/cornerbacks coach, Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports. He will replace Jerry Gray, who left for Atlanta last week. Williams, 46, spent the past four seasons with the Cardinals under defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. Williams followed Joseph...
Terry Bradshaw's Comment About Russell Wilson's Contract Going Viral
FOX NFL analyst Terry Bradshaw has never been one to hide how he feels. So when asked about the current state of the Denver Broncos, he didn't hold back his thoughts on Russell Wilson's contract. Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Bradshaw was beside himself talking about how bloated the deal was. ...
NBC Sports
Derek Carr’s visit with the Saints has concluded
Derek Carr finished two days in New Orleans, visiting with the Saints, Sean Fazende of Fox 8 reports. The quarterback’s wife, Heather, accompanied him on the trip, Fazende adds. Carr and several of the team’s brass, including coach Dennis Allen and offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael, had dinner Wednesday night...
NBC Sports
Super Bowl commercials 2023: Watch the best ads set to air for Super Bowl LVII
The clock is ticking, and not much time remains until the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles duel it out in the desert for the title of “Super Bowl Champion.” But even if your favorite team isn’t taking the field on Sunday, you’re sure to be entertained by the lineup of commercials set to hit the screen.
Sean Payton sparks Josh Jacobs rumors, gives Broncos funny catchphrase at the Super Bowl
Sean Payton has quickly started making headlines since becoming the Denver Broncos’ new head coach. First, Payton kicked quarterback Russell Wilson’s personal training staff out of the team’s facility. Wilson can continue working with them on his own time, but not at the club’s UCHealth Training Center. That decision created quite a buzz in the football world and was well-received in Broncos Country.
NBC Sports
Mostert: 'Sky is the limit' for 49ers' offense going forward
Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert spent six NFL seasons with the 49ers and understands the requirement coach Kyle Shanahan demands from the position. The 30-year-old revealed what it is about the offensive system that Shanahan and Mike McDaniel, the former 49ers offensive coordinator-turned-Dolphins coach, run that puts players in the proper position to succeed out of the backfield.
NBC Sports
Josh Jacobs: If you want me to come back and be the hero, you have to pay me like a hero
Over the weekend at the Pro Bowl, running back Josh Jacobs made it clear that he would not like the Raiders to use the franchise tag to keep him in Las Vegas. Jacobs was again asked about that on Thursday’s edition of PFT Live from radio row at the Super Bowl and noted that there actually is a way that he’d be OK if that’s what the Raiders decide to do.
Former Chargers Coach Don Coryell Elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023
The Chargers legendary coach is getting a bust in Canton, Ohio.
NBC Sports
Rapoport identifies which NFL teams 'make sense' for Jimmy G
Jimmy Garoppolo's 49ers tenure has ended -- likely for sure this time -- but it's unclear where the nine-year veteran quarterback next will take his talents. Several teams seem like a good fit for Garoppolo, though, as NFL Network's Ian Rapoport laid out to NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco and Jennifer Lee Chan on Wednesday at Super Bowl LVII's Radio Row.
NBC Sports
Cardinals to interview Lou Anarumo again today
The Cardinals have still not wrapped up all the interviews for their head-coaching vacancy. Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo is interviewing with the Cardinals again today, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. That the Cardinals are still interviewing coaches two days before the Super Bowl demonstrates what a drawn-out...
