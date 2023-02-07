ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
ARIZONA STATE
Pro Football Rumors

Sean Payton addresses Russell Wilson, decision to pass on Cardinals

Terry Bradshaw made a bit of noise during Super Bowl week, saying ex-Fox coworker Sean Payton was leery of working with either Russell Wilson or Kyler Murray. Payton interviewed with two teams that roster returning quarterbacks — the Broncos and Cardinals — and two teams without settled starters (Panthers, Texans). He ended up choosing Denver, but Bradshaw said he accepted the Broncos’ offer in spite of Wilson and did not want to work with Murray, via Newsday’s Tom Rock. Noting when Bradshaw is interviewed, “you hold your breath, because you don’t know what’s going to come out,” Payton addressed why he chose the Broncos — a job that will feature a Wilson cleanup task in 2023.
DENVER, CO
People

J.J. Watt's Decision to Retire Was Largely Because 'He Wanted to Be with Koa,' Says Wife Kealia

"The way it worked out, it was just the perfect time and it couldn't have been better for us and Koa," Kealia tells PEOPLE There were multiple factors that went into J.J. Watt's decision to retire from the NFL in December, but "a huge part" was his desire to be home with their 3-month-old son Koa, his wife Kealia Ohai Watt says. "I think that there were obviously many things that went into his decision," Kealia, 31, tells PEOPLE in an exclusive interview. "I know he wanted...
ARIZONA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident

Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Sports

Despite Saints visit, signs still point toward Derek Carr being cut

The Raiders finally relented on Tuesday, allowing quarterback Derek Carr to visit with the New Orleans Saints. The natural reaction to the news became wondering whether Carr might actually be traded. Per a source with knowledge of the situation, that still remains unlikely. If Carr is on the roster as...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports

Donna Kelce shares homemade cookie recipe before Super Bowl

Few things in the world are better than homemade chocolate chip cookies. And when the sweet treats are made by a loved one, they instantly become more delicious. Donna Kelce is an expert in this field, having made cookies for her sons Jason and Travis since they were kids. Now NFL stars for the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, Jason and Travis got to enjoy Donna's homemade cookie at Super Bowl LVII Opening Night on Monday.
Athlon Sports

49ers Legend Compares Brock Purdy To Joe Montana

The rise of San Francisco rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has truly been remarkable.  Beginning his season with the 49ers as "Mr. Irrelevant," Purdy stepped up for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 13 and never looked back. If not for a torn UCL Purdy suffered six snaps into the NFC title ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NFL Analysis Network

Seahawks Could Land Star Free Agent Defensive Tackle

The Seattle Seahawks were one of the most surprising teams in the NFL in the 2022 season. After trading quarterback Russell Wilson during the offseason to the Denver Broncos, many assumed they would be heading into a rebuild. That was not the case, as Pete Carroll and his staff did a wonderful job with the roster.
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Report: Greg Williams leaves Cardinals to join Packers

The Packers have hired Cardinals cornerbacks coach Greg Williams as their passing game coordinator/cornerbacks coach, Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reports. He will replace Jerry Gray, who left for Atlanta last week. Williams, 46, spent the past four seasons with the Cardinals under defensive coordinator Vance Joseph. Williams followed Joseph...
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Derek Carr’s visit with the Saints has concluded

Derek Carr finished two days in New Orleans, visiting with the Saints, Sean Fazende of Fox 8 reports. The quarterback’s wife, Heather, accompanied him on the trip, Fazende adds. Carr and several of the team’s brass, including coach Dennis Allen and offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael, had dinner Wednesday night...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports

Super Bowl commercials 2023: Watch the best ads set to air for Super Bowl LVII

The clock is ticking, and not much time remains until the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles duel it out in the desert for the title of “Super Bowl Champion.” But even if your favorite team isn’t taking the field on Sunday, you’re sure to be entertained by the lineup of commercials set to hit the screen.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sean Payton sparks Josh Jacobs rumors, gives Broncos funny catchphrase at the Super Bowl

Sean Payton has quickly started making headlines since becoming the Denver Broncos’ new head coach. First, Payton kicked quarterback Russell Wilson’s personal training staff out of the team’s facility. Wilson can continue working with them on his own time, but not at the club’s UCHealth Training Center. That decision created quite a buzz in the football world and was well-received in Broncos Country.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Mostert: 'Sky is the limit' for 49ers' offense going forward

Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert spent six NFL seasons with the 49ers and understands the requirement coach Kyle Shanahan demands from the position. The 30-year-old revealed what it is about the offensive system that Shanahan and Mike McDaniel, the former 49ers offensive coordinator-turned-Dolphins coach, run that puts players in the proper position to succeed out of the backfield.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Rapoport identifies which NFL teams 'make sense' for Jimmy G

Jimmy Garoppolo's 49ers tenure has ended -- likely for sure this time -- but it's unclear where the nine-year veteran quarterback next will take his talents. Several teams seem like a good fit for Garoppolo, though, as NFL Network's Ian Rapoport laid out to NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco and Jennifer Lee Chan on Wednesday at Super Bowl LVII's Radio Row.
NBC Sports

Cardinals to interview Lou Anarumo again today

The Cardinals have still not wrapped up all the interviews for their head-coaching vacancy. Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo is interviewing with the Cardinals again today, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. That the Cardinals are still interviewing coaches two days before the Super Bowl demonstrates what a drawn-out...
ARIZONA STATE

