3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks With 34% to 59% Upside In 2023, According to Wall Street
Select Wall Street analysts foresee these high-octane income stocks, with yields ranging from 4.6% to 13%, rising by as much as 59% this year.
Fmr Cuts Stake in Tenable Holdings (TENB)
Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11.13MM shares of Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB). This represents 9.894% of the company. In their previous filing dated March 10, 2022 they reported 11.41MM shares and 10.39% of the company, a decrease in shares of 2.42% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
American Century Investment Management Increases Position in Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI)
Fintel reports that American Century Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.45MM shares of Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI). This represents 8.93% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 5.64MM shares and 8.56% of the company, an increase...
Wedbush Upgrades Celsius Holdings (CELH)
On February 6, 2023, Wedbush upgraded their outlook for Celsius Holdings from Neutral to Outperform. As of February 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Celsius Holdings is $121.07. The forecasts range from a low of $95.95 to a high of $147.00. The average price target represents an increase of 31.42% from its latest reported closing price of $92.13.
Cullen Cuts Stake in Cullen (CFR)
Fintel reports that Cullen has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.60MM shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR). This represents 5.6% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 4.07MM shares and 6.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 11.59% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Okta (OKTA)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.71MM shares of Okta Inc (OKTA). This represents 6.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 12.33MM shares and 8.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 21.25% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Vanguard Group Cuts Stake in Select Medical Holdings (SEM)
Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11.92MM shares of Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM). This represents 9.39% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 12.79MM shares and 9.53% of the company, a decrease in...
WELLINGTON TRUST Co N A Cuts Stake in International Money Express (IMXI)
Fintel reports that WELLINGTON TRUST Co N A has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.25MM shares of International Money Express Inc (IMXI). This represents 3.38% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 2.19MM shares and 5.67% of the company,...
Wellington Management Group Llp Increases Position in Knight Transportation (KNX)
Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15.67MM shares of Knight Transportation, Inc. (KNX). This represents 9.75% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 7.24MM shares and 4.36% of the company, an increase...
American Century Investment Management Cuts Stake in Westamerica Ban (WABC)
Fintel reports that American Century Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.02MM shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC). This represents 3.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 1.56MM shares and 5.79% of the company, a decrease in...
5 Goldman Sachs Conviction List Stock Pick Winners With 50% to 75% Upside Potential
These five top Goldman Sachs Conviction List stock picks have the largest upside to the firm's target prices. Growth investors concerned about market and economic uncertainty may want to have them in their portfolios for the rest of the year.
Vanguard Group Increases Position in SpartanNash (SPTN)
Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.99MM shares of SpartanNash Co (SPTN). This represents 8.46% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 2.73MM shares and 7.59% of the company, an increase in shares of 9.51% and an increase in total ownership of 0.87% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Invesco Cuts Stake in Usa Compression Partners (USAC)
Fintel reports that Invesco has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 16.68MM shares of Usa Compression Partners LP (USAC). This represents 17.0% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 17.44MM shares and 18.00% of the company, a decrease in shares...
State Street Increases Position in Ventas (VTR)
Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 29.09MM shares of Ventas, Inc. (VTR). This represents 7.28% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 26.32MM shares and 6.59% of the company, an increase in shares of 10.52% and an increase in total ownership of 0.69% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Fmr Cuts Stake in Wintrust Financial (WTFC)
Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.61MM shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC). This represents 5.932% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 3.98MM shares and 6.98% of the company, a decrease in shares of 9.43% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.05% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
BlackRock Increases Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 172.72MM shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY). This represents 8.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 169.23MM shares and 7.60% of the company, an increase in shares of...
Vanguard Group Updates Holdings in UWM Holdings (UWMC)
Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.53MM shares of UWM Holdings Corp (UWMC). This represents 8.13% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 7.93MM shares and 7.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 5.08% and an increase in total ownership of 0.23% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Wellington Management Group Llp Cuts Stake in American Woodmark (AMWD)
Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.71MM shares of American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD). This represents 4.28% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 1.08MM shares and 6.54% of the company, a decrease...
Like Dividends and Stock Growth? Give Qualcomm A Serious Look
Mobile chip giant Qualcomm's (NASDAQ: QCOM) results are in for the last three months of 2022 (Qualcomm's fiscal 2023 first quarter), and they were as expected: not great. As has been the case for other consumer-facing chip designers, financials are suffering as smartphone sales slowed this winter. Much of the slowdown was caused by a sharp drop-off in consumer electronics spending after more than two years of early pandemic-fueled phone, PC, and laptop spending.
Fmr Increases Position in Brink's (BCO)
Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.05MM shares of Brink's Company (BCO). This represents 8.711% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 3.05MM shares and 6.21% of the company, an increase in shares of 32.54% and an increase in total ownership of 2.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
