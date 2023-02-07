ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wmmr.com

Pennsylvania Pizzeria Named One of the 50 Best in America

Thursday (Feb. 9) is National Pizza Day. Here in Pennsylvania, we have plenty of great spots to choose from when it comes to getting that cheesy, saucy fix. Now, one popular Pennsylvania pizza spot has been named one of the best in America. The list comes from USA Today, who opens their story by raving about the pizza in New York City. “New York remains the nation’s pizza capital, based on a new ranking of the top 50 U.S. pizzerias by Italian experts,” USA Today states. “The Big Apple is home to nine of the top 50 pizzerias in the country, according to 50 Top Pizza, a pizza evaluation site in Paestum, Italy, not far from Naples.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wmmr.com

Def Leppard’s Rick Allen to Rock Gallery @ Hard Rock Hotel

We chatted with Def Leppard’s Rick Allen during the program this week. The Rock and Roll Hall-of-Famer spoke to us about everything from Def Leppard to his art career. Def Leppard will be performing in Atlantic City this weekend at the Hard Rock Hotel. Rick will be showing his artwork at the Wentworth Gallery in Atlantic City before the band takes the stage at the Hard Rock Arena. And as an added bonus, Mötley Crüe will be opening.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy