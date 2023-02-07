Read full article on original website
foxbaltimore.com
City leaders push DPW for answers amid staffing shortage, salary concerns
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Staffing and salaries were two issues Baltimore's Department of Public Works was heavily questioned on during Wednesday's Baltimore City Council committee hearing. The Department of Public Works remains at a 25% vacancy rate, DPW administration confirmed. Back in January 2022, a Rubicon Technologies report on route...
foxbaltimore.com
Mayor announces conduit deal with BGE; critics insist 'the math doesn't add up'
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One day after Baltimore city council members called for an investigative hearing on proposed changes to the conduit system, Mayor Brandon Scott announced that the deal is done. "We know it's a good deal for the city. We're very confident of that," said Mayor Scott. The...
foxbaltimore.com
Charter school frustration in the city
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A charter school says Baltimore City is threatening to shut it down due to "technicalities". Former City Council Member and principal of a shuttered Baltimore Charter School, Carl Stokes, joined Fox 45 News to weigh in.
foxbaltimore.com
Mayor Scott's Clean Corps funding initiative gets some praise and criticism
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A group of nonprofits have been given the greenlight by Mayor Brandon Scott to receive almost $15 million from the city to clean up neighborhoods as the Department of Public Works continues to struggle with staffing and adequate equipment. Mayor Scott made the announcement Monday and...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore mother calls on someone, anyone, to fix city schools
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore City mother is calling on someone, anyone, to fix city schools. And she says major changes need to happen now, or she’s leaving. “There’s nothing up there for them. Nothing. They go there to get babysit for eight hours and come home,” said Nichelle Watkins, the mother of a Baltimore City student. “I feel like they don’t care. It’s not their children; they don’t care.”
foxbaltimore.com
FOX45 News questions leaders about math scores in City Schools; oversight hearing called
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — After FOX45’s Project Baltimore’s report uncovering 23 schools in Baltimore City had zero students who tested proficient in math, some leaders representing the city aren’t talking about the problem. The Maryland State Department of Education recently released the 2022 state test results...
foxbaltimore.com
Waste Watching: untangling Baltimore's conduit situation
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Today, the city council is set to have a hearing on the city's new deal with BGE over Baltimore's 700-mile underground conduit system. Under the deal, BGE will pay a reduced rent for the system's use but will have to commit more than $130 million towards improvements.
foxbaltimore.com
AACO Public Schools unveils interactive redistricting web tool for public comment, review
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Anne Arundel County Public Schools unveiled an interactive redistricting web tool for members of the public to review and comment. The pair of potential redistricting scenarios were developed in the first phase of a comprehensive redistricting initiative that will span the next three years. WXY Studio,...
foxbaltimore.com
As city public schools struggle, charter schools held to a much higher standard
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Pledging education as a top priority, Governor Wes Moore said a defining moment on his inauguration day was meeting with the young men attending the Baltimore Collegiate School for Boys. Moore posted a picture with the boys on twitter, writing, “I told them there is never...
foxbaltimore.com
Charter school says city is threatening to shut it down due to "technicalities"
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — According to the Baltimore Collegiate School for Boys, the city is threatening to shut down a Baltimore City charter school over what they're calling a string of “technicalities.”. The threat of doors closing has parents, students, and staff up in arms. "To know that we...
foxbaltimore.com
BPD among first law enforcement agencies in the country to introduce equity policy
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department released it's the first ever Equity Policy, Policy 1745, Wednesday. The introductory policy was written and adopted following a review and collaboration process with the Department of Justice, the Consent Decree Monitoring Team and the public in accordance with Consent Decree requirements.
foxbaltimore.com
Repair work for damaged tower fully complete months after Gaithersburg plane crash: Pepco
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Nearly three months after a small plane crashed into power lines in Gaithersburg, Maryland, crews say they have fully restored the high-voltage Pepco tower. 7News reached out to Pepco and they said the repairs to the power lines are now finished. It took crews...
foxbaltimore.com
What if you won $1,000 a day for life? | Baltimore Co. resident claims life-changing prize
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Can you imagine winning $1,000 each day for life?. A lucky Baltimore County player purchased the winning ticket from Chadwick Liquors in Baltimore for Wednesday's Cash4Life drawing. The winner has the choice of $1,000 a day for life paid in annual installments of $365,000, or a...
foxbaltimore.com
Tying Black History Month and transit together
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Maryland Transit Association is helping you celebrate Black History Month by connecting you to local events and locations. Hop on the bus, light rail, or subway to explore the popular historical museums around town. Holly Arnold, Maryland Transit Authority Administrator, joins the morning show to...
foxbaltimore.com
Fox Undercover: The sense of safety vs. statistics
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski says Towson and Baltimore County are safe areas when you compare crime statistics to other jurisdictions. However, three women were robbed, assaulted, and raped near Towson Circle Saturday night by one man with a gun. Former Police Commissioner, Ed Norris, joined...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore couple says squeegee person threatened them
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It was the end of last year when a couple who doesn’t want to be identified said a trip down Pratt Street in Baltimore took a turn for the worse. “We’re sitting at the light and next thing I know this guy just plops on the car on my wife’s side and starts squirting the stuff on the car,” he said.
foxbaltimore.com
Cockeysville manhunt suspect captured in Harford County, say police
FALLSTON, Md. (WBFF) — 24-year-old David Emory Linthicum, the subject of an intense manhunt since Wednesday, is in custody, according to the Harford County Sheriff's office. "Time was on our side. We had eyes on the suspect. We had him pinned down - he was hunkered down," said Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler.
foxbaltimore.com
Frederick school employee wins 2023 Maryland School Counselor of the Year
MARYLAND (WBFF) — A Lincoln Elementary School staff member named Heather Quill has been named the 2023 School Counselor of the Year, according to the Maryland School Counselor Association. “Mrs. Quill is a constant cheerleader to build the culture that surrounds her to reassure that each person feels heard...
foxbaltimore.com
Several Baltimore County Schools closed; Police release new suspect clothing description
BALTIMORE COUNTY (WBFF) — Baltimore County Public School Officials announced the closure of several schools in the area as police search for an armed man. Wednesday, February 8, officers were called to the 10000 block of Powers Avenue for a "person in crisis" situation. A firearm was discharged while...
foxbaltimore.com
Human remains found in Owings Mills, say Baltimore County Police
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police say human remains were found in Owings Mills. Police say that officers were called to the 11000 block of Owings Mills Boulevard at about 2:45 p.m. on February 6 for a report of human remains discovered in a brush area near the roadway.
