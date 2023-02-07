ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxbaltimore.com

City leaders push DPW for answers amid staffing shortage, salary concerns

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Staffing and salaries were two issues Baltimore's Department of Public Works was heavily questioned on during Wednesday's Baltimore City Council committee hearing. The Department of Public Works remains at a 25% vacancy rate, DPW administration confirmed. Back in January 2022, a Rubicon Technologies report on route...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Charter school frustration in the city

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A charter school says Baltimore City is threatening to shut it down due to "technicalities". Former City Council Member and principal of a shuttered Baltimore Charter School, Carl Stokes, joined Fox 45 News to weigh in.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Mayor Scott's Clean Corps funding initiative gets some praise and criticism

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A group of nonprofits have been given the greenlight by Mayor Brandon Scott to receive almost $15 million from the city to clean up neighborhoods as the Department of Public Works continues to struggle with staffing and adequate equipment. Mayor Scott made the announcement Monday and...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore mother calls on someone, anyone, to fix city schools

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Baltimore City mother is calling on someone, anyone, to fix city schools. And she says major changes need to happen now, or she’s leaving. “There’s nothing up there for them. Nothing. They go there to get babysit for eight hours and come home,” said Nichelle Watkins, the mother of a Baltimore City student. “I feel like they don’t care. It’s not their children; they don’t care.”
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Waste Watching: untangling Baltimore's conduit situation

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Today, the city council is set to have a hearing on the city's new deal with BGE over Baltimore's 700-mile underground conduit system. Under the deal, BGE will pay a reduced rent for the system's use but will have to commit more than $130 million towards improvements.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Tying Black History Month and transit together

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Maryland Transit Association is helping you celebrate Black History Month by connecting you to local events and locations. Hop on the bus, light rail, or subway to explore the popular historical museums around town. Holly Arnold, Maryland Transit Authority Administrator, joins the morning show to...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Fox Undercover: The sense of safety vs. statistics

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski says Towson and Baltimore County are safe areas when you compare crime statistics to other jurisdictions. However, three women were robbed, assaulted, and raped near Towson Circle Saturday night by one man with a gun. Former Police Commissioner, Ed Norris, joined...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore couple says squeegee person threatened them

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It was the end of last year when a couple who doesn’t want to be identified said a trip down Pratt Street in Baltimore took a turn for the worse. “We’re sitting at the light and next thing I know this guy just plops on the car on my wife’s side and starts squirting the stuff on the car,” he said.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Cockeysville manhunt suspect captured in Harford County, say police

FALLSTON, Md. (WBFF) — 24-year-old David Emory Linthicum, the subject of an intense manhunt since Wednesday, is in custody, according to the Harford County Sheriff's office. "Time was on our side. We had eyes on the suspect. We had him pinned down - he was hunkered down," said Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Frederick school employee wins 2023 Maryland School Counselor of the Year

MARYLAND (WBFF) — A Lincoln Elementary School staff member named Heather Quill has been named the 2023 School Counselor of the Year, according to the Maryland School Counselor Association. “Mrs. Quill is a constant cheerleader to build the culture that surrounds her to reassure that each person feels heard...
FREDERICK, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy