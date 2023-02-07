ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

16 Maine Restaurants Perfect For A Romantic Dinner

Whether your relationship is new, or you have been with your person for decades, we can all agree that we need quality time with each other to keep your relationship going. One of the best ways to do that is by going out for a romantic dinner. You both deserve it.
Miracle Rescue: Maine Dog Lost in the Woods for 42 Days Faced -20 Degree Temps

No pet owner wants to feel the anxiety of realizing that your beloved friend and family member has gone missing. That anxiety is compounded when a pet is lost during a stretch of weather that seems unsurvivable. But that anxiety was felt by a woman in Madison, Maine, in January, as her adored 7-year-old German Shepherd named Leigha went missing.
Breathtaking Views & Garden Highlight Midcoast Maine Home on the Market

The coast of Maine is celebrated for its incredible natural beauty. From Kittery to Downeast, the coast shines with its rocky shore and immaculate homes. There's a home in Midcoast Maine that is a perfect example of combining Maine's natural beauty with a luxurious lifestyle. And this home just happens to also be on the market.
The Little Known Maine Restaurant Has The Best View In The State

As a premiere east coast tourist destination, it should not be a big surprise that Maine has hundreds of amazing restaurants. Portland, of course, is a foodie paradise. But, lately, we are seeing some amazing restaurants pop up in unexpected places. Some people, for example, are saying Biddeford is quickly becoming one of the state’s go-to culinary towns. And, most of our towns and cities have at least a handful of great restaurants.
All day chocolate festival in Central Maine

FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - The Central Maine 4th of July committee is hosting an all day chocolate festival at the Fairfield Community Center on February 12th. Kevin Douglas President of The Great American Celebration says the free event is about bringing the community together. He says there would be lots...
What Happened to The Maine Mall?

When I was a kid, day trips to The Maine Mall were everything. My brother would run straight to Lids to add to his hat collection and I would stay in the Disney store until I was pulled out kicking and screaming. Lunch at the food court was always Taco...
25 Ways You Know It’s Absolutely Too Cold in Maine

Us Mainers have very thick skin because we have had to deal with cold temps for centuries. It's almost like we're half Viking because we know how to deal with the frigid winters that mother nature put us through. However, lately, it's been below freezing and even we have had...
Free fishing weekend coming soon in Maine

MAINE, USA — Free fishing weekend is approaching, and that means anyone can fish without a license for the assigned days, officials say. The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife set Feb. 18 and 19 as free fishing weekend for this month. Another free fishing weekend will be...
It’ll Be 70+ Degrees Warmer This Friday Than Last, But There’s A Catch

Weather in Maine is so weird. Last Friday night, my thermometer peaked out, or maybe I should say dumped out, at -21 degrees. Of course, the added wind chill got it down to allegedly -45. It was so cold my dog didn't wanna do any business outside for more than a minute. And this is a dog that actively rolls in snow and loves winter in all its forms.
25 Best Smells in the World According to Mainers

Smells are everywhere. I honestly think that all New Englanders at one point or another have visited the Museum of Science in Boston, MA, where either their parents or teachers forced them to smell animals. Yes, you read that correctly. There is actually a section in the Museum of Science where you are able to smell animal's scents (bears, moose, birds, and more).
Gifford's provides statement to community about ice cream plant fire

SKOWHEGAN -- On February 2, a fire inside the Gifford's Ice Cream factory in Skowhegan forced the plant to shut down. A week later, Lauren Healy, a spokesperson for the company, has provided a statement from the family to respond to the community. "...They're focused on the days when they...
Q97.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine.

