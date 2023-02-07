Read full article on original website
130 Year Old Landmark Hotel in Maine Reopens After Yearlong Renovation
New management is excited to reopen The Solon Hotel - Restaurant and Pub after being closed for so long. The Morning Sentinel said that the popular hotel and restaurant is in a building that is almost 130 years old. It's right on Main Street and the four-story hotel has gone by a few names.
16 Maine Restaurants Perfect For A Romantic Dinner
Whether your relationship is new, or you have been with your person for decades, we can all agree that we need quality time with each other to keep your relationship going. One of the best ways to do that is by going out for a romantic dinner. You both deserve it.
Maine Forecast Called ‘February Blowtorch From Hell’ After Keith Carson Tweet
"If you don't like the weather, wait five minutes." It's a quote that no one really knows the origin of or when it started (although, fun fact, according to Quote Investigator, it's traced back to either Mark Twain or Will Rogers.) Regardless of where it came from, it's pretty much...
The Groundhog Was Wrong! Maine Gets A Taste Of Spring This Week
Weather-wise, the last few months have really been a roller coaster ride, haven't they? We had a heatwave the first week of November, followed by a month and a half of really mild weather. We had a bit of a Nor'Easter just before Christmas. No real snow, just a lot of wind and rain.
NHPR
Something Wild: A rare Siberian eagle is spotted again this year. Is it lost or exploring?
Birders flocked to Mid-Coast Maine in January 2022 to see the rare and magnificent Steller's sea-eagle. It remained in that area for a few weeks, boosting the population and local economy, and re-appeared again this year. We're delighted to be able to revisit this episode about "vagrant" birds, first heard in February 2022.
Miracle Rescue: Maine Dog Lost in the Woods for 42 Days Faced -20 Degree Temps
No pet owner wants to feel the anxiety of realizing that your beloved friend and family member has gone missing. That anxiety is compounded when a pet is lost during a stretch of weather that seems unsurvivable. But that anxiety was felt by a woman in Madison, Maine, in January, as her adored 7-year-old German Shepherd named Leigha went missing.
Breathtaking Views & Garden Highlight Midcoast Maine Home on the Market
The coast of Maine is celebrated for its incredible natural beauty. From Kittery to Downeast, the coast shines with its rocky shore and immaculate homes. There's a home in Midcoast Maine that is a perfect example of combining Maine's natural beauty with a luxurious lifestyle. And this home just happens to also be on the market.
Portland Declares February 7 ‘207 Day’ While the Rest of Maine is Ignored
Maine should really be broken up into two states because it seems that one half of it isn't too fond of the other half. According to the 2022 US Census, Cumberland and York Counties combined have a population of 519,822. That's 40% of Maine's population in the southern part of the state. The two counties also comprise 7% of the land in Maine.
Funny Viral Video Perfectly Explains How We Mainers Feel About Summer Tourists
Every single year, more and more tourists flood into Maine to bask in our perfect summers. Parking on Commercial Street in Portland becomes an impossible task, traffic on the way through Ellsworth is a nightmare, and cruises in Casco Bay sell out. I don’t blame the tourists for flocking here;...
News Center Maine’s Morning Report is Having Way Too Much Fun
Local TV news has changed a lot over the past decade and if you ask me, it's a change for the better. News is a serious business and the serious stories get treated as such, but the news has lightened up over the years, especially in the mornings. News Center...
The Little Known Maine Restaurant Has The Best View In The State
As a premiere east coast tourist destination, it should not be a big surprise that Maine has hundreds of amazing restaurants. Portland, of course, is a foodie paradise. But, lately, we are seeing some amazing restaurants pop up in unexpected places. Some people, for example, are saying Biddeford is quickly becoming one of the state’s go-to culinary towns. And, most of our towns and cities have at least a handful of great restaurants.
wabi.tv
All day chocolate festival in Central Maine
FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - The Central Maine 4th of July committee is hosting an all day chocolate festival at the Fairfield Community Center on February 12th. Kevin Douglas President of The Great American Celebration says the free event is about bringing the community together. He says there would be lots...
What Happened to The Maine Mall?
When I was a kid, day trips to The Maine Mall were everything. My brother would run straight to Lids to add to his hat collection and I would stay in the Disney store until I was pulled out kicking and screaming. Lunch at the food court was always Taco...
Here Are the 25 Most Romantic Places in Maine to Take Your Valentine’s Day Date
Maine is naturally a romantic state, filled with top-rated restaurants, historic and charming buildings and landmarks, and spectacular views of diverse landscapes. No matter where you go in our beautiful state, you are bound to feel the love in the air, especially in February. Whether you're in love or terrified...
25 Ways You Know It’s Absolutely Too Cold in Maine
Us Mainers have very thick skin because we have had to deal with cold temps for centuries. It's almost like we're half Viking because we know how to deal with the frigid winters that mother nature put us through. However, lately, it's been below freezing and even we have had...
Free fishing weekend coming soon in Maine
MAINE, USA — Free fishing weekend is approaching, and that means anyone can fish without a license for the assigned days, officials say. The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife set Feb. 18 and 19 as free fishing weekend for this month. Another free fishing weekend will be...
It’ll Be 70+ Degrees Warmer This Friday Than Last, But There’s A Catch
Weather in Maine is so weird. Last Friday night, my thermometer peaked out, or maybe I should say dumped out, at -21 degrees. Of course, the added wind chill got it down to allegedly -45. It was so cold my dog didn't wanna do any business outside for more than a minute. And this is a dog that actively rolls in snow and loves winter in all its forms.
newscentermaine.com
Alcohol-to-go could be a permanent fixture in Maine, if new bill passes
To-go alcohol was made possible during the pandemic. If the bill passes, selling alcohol to go would be permanent, including beer and wine takeout by the glass.
25 Best Smells in the World According to Mainers
Smells are everywhere. I honestly think that all New Englanders at one point or another have visited the Museum of Science in Boston, MA, where either their parents or teachers forced them to smell animals. Yes, you read that correctly. There is actually a section in the Museum of Science where you are able to smell animal's scents (bears, moose, birds, and more).
foxbangor.com
Gifford's provides statement to community about ice cream plant fire
SKOWHEGAN -- On February 2, a fire inside the Gifford's Ice Cream factory in Skowhegan forced the plant to shut down. A week later, Lauren Healy, a spokesperson for the company, has provided a statement from the family to respond to the community. "...They're focused on the days when they...
