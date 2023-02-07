Read full article on original website
Daily Nebraskan
Another fourth quarter collapse dooms Nebraska women’s basketball in loss to Illinois
The fourth quarter has not been kind to Nebraska lately. Leading 51-41 with 1:30 remaining in the third quarter on Wednesday, the Huskers looked primed to add an impressive victory to their NCAA Tournament resume. Nebraska led comfortably throughout over a strong Illinois team knocking on the door of a top-25 ranking.
Daily Nebraskan
Scarlet Fever Season 4 Ep. 11: Nebraska women's basketball bubble watch
Nebraska women's basketball beat writer Ben Drozd joins the show to talk the Huskers' tournament chances as they enter the home stretch of the regular season. Sports editors Gavin Struve and Joseph Maier also discuss Nebraska men's basketball's big win over Penn State and the latest in Husker Track and Field.
Daily Nebraskan
GALLERY: Women's Basketball vs Illinois
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (14-10) lost to the Illinois Fighting Illini (19-6) with a final score of 72-64. The Huskers led at half, but an Illinois run in the third quarter opened up a gap that Nebraska was unable to close, despite a valiant effort from Sam Haiby in the closing minutes of the fourth quarter.
Daily Nebraskan
Nebraska soccer to add five players to an already-strong roster
The Nebraska soccer team is set to add more talent to an already impressive roster. In the fall, the Huskers defeated two top-25 teams and made the Big Ten Tournament for the first time since 2018 and will hope for similar results this upcoming fall with a handful of new additions to the roster.
Daily Nebraskan
Freshman Gena Jorgenson bookends regular season with record-setting
It’s an intense 1,000-yard freestyle race at the Devaney Center Natatorium in mid-January. One freshman leads the field as she enters the final lap. When she touches the wall to claim victory, a much bigger achievement is earned as well — a new pool record at her college home.
Daily Nebraskan
Jamaican transfers add to promising future of men’s track and field program
Vincent Johnson didn’t know if he wanted to go to the Caribbean. He’d never been out of the country, after all. But he had a job to do — travel to Barbados on a recruiting visit in the first year of his role as Kansas State’s track and field recruiting coordinator. So he thought he might as well check Jamaica out in the process. Already thousands of miles away from his new home in Manhattan, Kansas, Johnson extended his stay in the tropics by two weeks.
Daily Nebraskan
Morrill Hall offers more than a look into Nebraska history
Many students may remember touring the University of Nebraska State Museum in Morrill Hall on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s city campus when they were younger. To some, it was the first place where the spark of passion for history and science was discovered, but the museum has more to offer to the Lincoln community than just field trips.
Daily Nebraskan
The lavender haze of Lincoln: students react to purple-hued streetlights
Streetlights that changed from white to a more purple hue are slowly being turned back into their original color, but not all University of Nebraska-Lincoln students are excited for the switch. In 2019, every streetlight in Lincoln was replaced by white LED streetlights, which were part of the LED Streetlight...
Daily Nebraskan
OPINION: The union has more to offer than food
The Nebraska Union is undoubtedly the heart of UNL. I find myself at the union nearly daily. Sometimes it’s just to grab food and hangout. Other days, I'll grab a booth and knock out a couple hours of homework and studying. While I spend so much time there, it almost never crosses my mind that there is more to the union than the bookstore, food courts or The Daily Nebraskan.
Daily Nebraskan
BREAKING NEWS: ASUN votes to fund pilot program for drug testing strips for drinks
Editor’s note: This story contains mentions of sexual assault. “Safe Drink, Safe Time,” is a pilot program that will provide strips that test beverages for drug-related substances to all of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Greek chapters. On Wednesday, the Association of Students of the University of Nebraska...
