Daily Orange
Observations from Syracuse’s 1st ranked win: Georgia Woolley catches fire
Two games prior, against then No.13-ranked Virginia Tech, Syracuse trailed the Hokies 52-50 going into the final period. Then, VT went on a 16-0 run to start the fourth quarter, dashing SU's dreams of obtaining its first ranked win of the season.
Daily Orange
Syracuse uses strong 3rd quarter to upset No. 14 North Carolina
Kayla McPherson had just gone coast-to-coast for the Tar Heels. But on the ensuing Syracuse possession, Dyaisha Fair was wide open on the right wing. She pulled up and drained the 3 while getting fouled on the follow through late in the third quarter. Fair made the four-point play and the Orange took a 15-point lead into the fourth.
Syracuse basketball 2024 commit Elijah Moore playing like 5-star prospect
Elijah Moore, a 2024 four-star shooting guard from New York City who gave a verbal commitment to Syracuse basketball in late January, is absolutely destroying the competition these days. The 6-foot-4 Moore resides inside the top 80 of the junior class, according to several recruiting services. While I’m the first...
NCAA wants to rein in boosters abusing recruiting rules. Should Syracuse, Adam Weitsman be worried?
Syracuse, N.Y. — The NCAA is promising to crack down on schools whose boosters are trying to lure high school athletes with big-money payments. The new tough talk could have implications for Syracuse University and Adam Weitsman, the booster who has gone public with his hope to spend $1 million or more to help draw top national recruits to the Orange men’s basketball team.
Daily Orange
Judah Mintz comes alive in 2nd half, leads Syracuse to 2nd straight win
Judah Mintz hesitated with his back turned to the basket at the right wing. He spun to his left, embracing contact from Chandler Jackson as he rose up from near the baseline. Mintz launched...
Syracuse basketball: Jim Boeheim breaks down win at FSU, addresses NIL and job status comments
After a recent three-game losing streak, Syracuse needed to kick things into high gear to have any hope of making the NCAA Tournament. That has happened for coach Jim Boeheim and company, who now have two straight road wins after beating Florida State 76-67 Wednesday. While the Seminoles have been...
Daily Orange
Through work in the ‘lab,’ Syracuse commit Elijah Moore has become a prolific shooter
A lab is where a scientist can be at their best, surrounded by beakers, test tubes or whatever else they need to experiment. Elijah Moore reaches his "lab," Cardinal Hayes High School's gym, by 5:45 a.m. most mornings. He has everything he needs for his own experiments: a basketball and a hoop. Someone just has to turn the lights on.
Daily Orange
Observations from Syracuse’s win over Florida State: Girard leads, Mintz closes out
Syracuse headed to Tallahassee, Florida for the first and only time this season, slated against a struggling Florida State team. The Orange got off to a quick lead with a 7-0 run, but the Seminoles took a lead late in the second half and held on to it for almost 14 minutes.
Daily Orange
Syracuse’s defense clamps down on high-post in 2nd half, beats Florida State 76-67
Caleb Mills couldn't find any daylight underneath. Any pass into the teeth of the 2-3 zone was going to end poorly. Benny Williams grabbed a potential pass intended for Naheem McLeod out of the air and showed the defense was in sync. That defense that allowed more shots behind the backend of the formation clamped down when it needed to: in the midst of a 10-0 run that brought the Orange up by as many as eight points.
Daily Orange
Data dive: A look at the numbers defining Syracuse’s season ahead of final stretch
Syracuse (15-9, 6-7 Atlantic Coast) currently sits on ESPN's Bracketology as the next four out for the NCAA Tournament. Most recently, the Orange swept the season series over Boston College, defeating the Eagles 79-72 win behind Dyaisha Fair's 24 points and Georgia Woolley's 20. Fair also reached the 2,500 career point milestone during the matchup.
Daily Orange
‘This is a new team:’ Following postseason defeat, Syracuse faces Northwestern again
Meaghan Tyrrell scored on SU's opening possession of the 2022 NCAA Tournament quarterfinal game. Outside the 12-meter, Meaghan drifted toward the middle and then dodged hard, sending a quick shot into the left side of the net. But the Wildcats rattled off four straight goals, finishing the first quarter up 6-2 and keeping Meaghan scoreless until the third quarter.
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Basketball: Analyst ranks contenders for 4-star, puts SU at No. 1
Syracuse basketball four-star priority recruiting target Marcus Adams Jr., one of the leading scorers nationwide during the 2022-23 season, is scheduled to begin post-season play for his Los Angeles high school on Friday night. The 6-foot-8 Adams, one of the hottest prospects across the country regardless of class designation, recently...
Daily Orange
Our beat writers unanimously pick Syracuse to defeat struggling Florida State
Syracuse ended a three-game losing streak with a nine-point road win over Boston College on Saturday. Jesse Edwards poured in 27 points, becoming a dominant scorer in the second half, and Judah Mintz and Joe Girard III combined for another 33. Despite shooting only 4-for-14 from 3-point range, the Orange shot over 51% from the field, putting up the most points since January 21 against Georgia Tech.
Daily Orange
Syracuse ranks 3rd in ACC preseason poll, 2 named to All-Preseason team
Syracuse ranked No. 3 in the 2023 Atlantic Coast Conference Women's Lacrosse Coaches Poll for the second year running, according to the conference. The Orange recorded 85 total points in voting, coming just one shy of Boston College, which ranks second.
Daily Orange
Opponent Preview: What to know about No. 4 Northwestern in tournament rematch
Syracuse opens up the 2023 campaign against Northwestern at the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday. Last year, the two teams met twice with the Wildcats winning in both outings. In March of 2022, then-No....
Daily Orange
Opponent Preview: What to know about 8-16 Florida State
Syracuse finally stopped the bleeding on a three-game Atlantic Coast Conference losing streak, using a late second-half surge to beat Boston College and move back over .500 in conference play. That game was preceded by two last-second losses and a road beat down from Virginia Tech. Now, it heads down to Florida State for its only regular season matchup against the Seminoles this season.
Daily Orange
Opponent Preview: What to know about Syracuse’s next opponent UAlbany
Syracuse scraped by Vermont 7-5 in its first game of the season, scoring four straight goals in the second period before the Catamounts rattled off four of their own. The final result was the least amount of goals the Orange have allowed since last season's opener.
Daily Orange
Syracuse men’s soccer adds 5 transfers for 2023
Syracuse men's soccer head coach Ian McIntyre announced the addition of five new transfers to the program following its 2022 NCAA Championship campaign. The five — Andre Cutler-DeJesus (Marist), Stephen Hasse (Niagara), Mateo Leveque (UConn), Michael Suski (Boston College) and Nate Edwards (Purdue-Fort Wayne) — have over 200 games of college experience combined.
Daily Orange
Our beat writers unanimously pick Syracuse to defeat UAlbany, start 2-0
Syracuse's season opener didn't go as planned when Vermont took a one-goal lead late in the third quarter. Still, the Orange rallied for three straight goals from their new offensive trio — Joey Spallina, Jackson Birtwistle and Owen Hiltz — to defeat the Catamounts 7-5.
West Genesee’s girls basketball coach resigns with week left in season
West Genesee girls basketball coach Scott Duda on Saturday told his team he would not be finishing the season as their leader. The first-year head coach resigned from his position on Monday, athletic director Michael Burns said Thursday afternoon.
