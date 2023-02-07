Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Caleb Mills couldn’t find any daylight underneath. Any pass into the teeth of the 2-3 zone was going to end poorly. Benny Williams grabbed a potential pass intended for Naheem McLeod out of the air and showed the defense was in sync. That defense that allowed more shots behind the backend of the formation clamped down when it needed to: in the midst of a 10-0 run that brought the Orange up by as many as eight points.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO