I-39/90 North completely closed near U.S. 12/18 interchange
With wintry weather hitting the Madison area, some people brought the winter activities out onto the ice. Madison area crews say heavy snow will take time to clear. Part of the challenge specific to this storm is the weight of the snow. A Bed Bath & Beyond in Madison is...
Racine fatal fire, debris blocked rescue attempts, no smoke detectors
RACINE, Wis. - Darrell Oates, 63, died in a house fire near Prospect Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Drive in Racine Wednesday morning, Feb. 8. According to the Racine Fire Department, flames and smoke were venting out of a first-floor window when crews first arrived. Neighbors tried to rescue...
I-39/90 North reopens after overturned semi crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – All lanes have reopened Thursday evening after a toppled tractor-trailer on I-39/90 near the Beltline entrance completely shut down the interstate earlier in the day. The Madison Fire Department indicated that its Hazardous Incident Team members were working to contain the fuel leak. An engine...
12 News Investigates: Hidden neighborhood danger -- street lights shocking dogs, killing one
MILWAUKEE — Erich Gross says he lost his best friend, Ted, a poodle mutt he rescued from Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission. "Just the trauma of dealing with watching your dog die. I'm still working on that. I lost a pet and it seems like the response from the city – I expected more," Gross said.
Fire extinguisher scam, Union Grove woman charged
CALEDONIA, Wis. - A Union Grove woman is charged with two felonies and two misdemeanors for allegedly posing as a fire department employee and trying to sell phony fire extinguisher tags. Earlene Moore, 52, is accused of pulling the stunt at two different Caledonia businesses. Victims previously described the scam...
Mount Pleasant police chase, Kenosha County deputies arrest 2
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. - Kenosha County sheriff's deputies arrested two people after a Mount Pleasant police chase Wednesday night, Feb. 8. According to the sheriff's department, the high-speed chase started on State Highway 31 around 10:30 p.m. The chase was called off, but deputies spotted the vehicle a short time later in Kenosha County and a second chase began.
52-year-old Milwaukee man dead after being hit by car near 16th and Cleveland
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are reporting a deadly crash that occurred early Friday, Feb. 10 at around 5:40 a.m. near 16th and Cleveland. Police say a car hit a pedestrian crossing the street, and despite life-saving efforts from emergency personnel, the pedestrian died at the scene. Officials say...
Man Wanted by Police Causes Three Vehicle Crash in Sheboygan
A man that was wanted by police caused a three-vehicle crash in Sheboygan Tuesday morning. According to the Sheboygan Police Department, an officer had spotted an individual in a vehicle just before 11:00 a.m. that they knew was wanted. The officer pulled over the vehicle on North 13th Street near...
Mayfair Mall shooting: New video shows shoppers run for cover
WAUWATOSA, Wis. - New video shows the moments Wauwatosa police found the gun used in the 2020 Mayfair Mall shooting. Police said 17 shots were fired – all from the same gun. It sent people running for their lives when he opened fire outside the lower level of Macy's.
MPS students had 'unauthorized food substance,' police investigate
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee Public Schools spokesperson said police are investigating an "unauthorized food substance" that was brought to a northwest side elementary school Thursday, Feb. 9. Police said seven children between 12 and 13 years of age become ill. MPS said a River Trail Elementary student brought the substance...
A person on interest in a homicide case is on the run after a pursuit on Madison’s east side Sunday.
The State of Wisconsin is not allowed to do business with Uber because of an issue over its taxes. As crews continue cleaning up a fiery, late-night incident along an I-39/90 exit that has slowed northbound traffic into Monday morning, a wreck just a few miles away caused even more delays for rush hour drivers.
Overnight semi fire, wreck cause Mon. morning delays on I-39/90
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – As crews continue cleaning up a fiery, late-night incident along an I-39/90 exit that has slowed northbound traffic into Monday morning, a wreck just a few miles away caused even more delays for rush hour drivers. Around 8:30 a.m., the Wisconsin State Patrol shut down...
'More unpredictable than normal': DNR, Coast Guard offer warnings as ice conditions deteriorate
HARTFORD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- While many might be appreciating the mild winter temperatures, winter enthusiasts have had to deal with challenging conditions as they try to partake in their favorite activities. "We haven't had much ice," said John Ferrante, ice fishing on Pike Lake in Washington County. "I've only...
Argument at Wisconsin salon escalates into gunfire; one man in custody
A Kenosha man has been arrested days after he allegedly opened fire inside of a southeast Wisconsin beauty salon. It happened Friday afternoon, when Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputies responded to LG Beauty Salon in Somers for reports of shots fired.
13-year-old boy seriously injured after being shot in Milwaukee
A 13-year-old boy was seriously injured after being shot in Milwaukee on Tuesday. Milwaukee police say the shooting occurred around 4:45 p.m. at an unknown location.
Milwaukee DPW driver involved in deadly crash suffered from seizures 'for 20 years'
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- New reports released by Wauwatosa police show that a Milwaukee Department of Public Works driver had recently returned from extended medical leave and suffered from seizures for decades before a violent on-the-job crash that killed three people and injured at least three others. CBS 58 obtained...
Small plane goes off runway at Waukesha County airport
A plane made a hard landing and went off the runway at Waukesha County Airport in Wisconsin Wednesday morning.
Multi-family buildings proposed in Falls
MENOMONEE FALLS — Developers are proposing two multi-family buildings and 14 single-family homes near the intersection of Good Hope Road and , saying that this lot should be built at a higher density, but some members of the Plan Commission disagree. The Plan Commission met Tuesday evening to discuss...
Heavy rain to slushy snow expected Wednesday night through Thursday
Our next winter storm is almost here. This one comes with the chance for both rain and snow. Most of Wednesday is nice, warm and mostly sunny but clouds increase Wednesday night with rain and a little snow arriving just after midnight. By the Thursday morning commute the Waukesha/Milwaukee area mostly sees steady, heavy rain but our northern and western counties already see steady snow falling.
Sun Prairie Costco employee pays tribute to beloved coworker
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - A Costco employee and shoppers are remembering a beloved store worker who passed away suddenly this week. According to Mike Fitzpatrick’s family, the 62-year-old Sun Prairie man died due to a heart attack. Costco Customer Service employee Kyle Obroslinski heard the news Thursday morning...
