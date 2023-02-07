ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oconomowoc, WI

nbc15.com

I-39/90 North completely closed near U.S. 12/18 interchange

With wintry weather hitting the Madison area, some people brought the winter activities out onto the ice. Madison area crews say heavy snow will take time to clear. Part of the challenge specific to this storm is the weight of the snow. A Bed Bath & Beyond in Madison is...
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Racine fatal fire, debris blocked rescue attempts, no smoke detectors

RACINE, Wis. - Darrell Oates, 63, died in a house fire near Prospect Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Drive in Racine Wednesday morning, Feb. 8. According to the Racine Fire Department, flames and smoke were venting out of a first-floor window when crews first arrived. Neighbors tried to rescue...
RACINE, WI
nbc15.com

I-39/90 North reopens after overturned semi crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – All lanes have reopened Thursday evening after a toppled tractor-trailer on I-39/90 near the Beltline entrance completely shut down the interstate earlier in the day. The Madison Fire Department indicated that its Hazardous Incident Team members were working to contain the fuel leak. An engine...
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fire extinguisher scam, Union Grove woman charged

CALEDONIA, Wis. - A Union Grove woman is charged with two felonies and two misdemeanors for allegedly posing as a fire department employee and trying to sell phony fire extinguisher tags. Earlene Moore, 52, is accused of pulling the stunt at two different Caledonia businesses. Victims previously described the scam...
UNION GROVE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mount Pleasant police chase, Kenosha County deputies arrest 2

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. - Kenosha County sheriff's deputies arrested two people after a Mount Pleasant police chase Wednesday night, Feb. 8. According to the sheriff's department, the high-speed chase started on State Highway 31 around 10:30 p.m. The chase was called off, but deputies spotted the vehicle a short time later in Kenosha County and a second chase began.
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Man Wanted by Police Causes Three Vehicle Crash in Sheboygan

A man that was wanted by police caused a three-vehicle crash in Sheboygan Tuesday morning. According to the Sheboygan Police Department, an officer had spotted an individual in a vehicle just before 11:00 a.m. that they knew was wanted. The officer pulled over the vehicle on North 13th Street near...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Mayfair Mall shooting: New video shows shoppers run for cover

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - New video shows the moments Wauwatosa police found the gun used in the 2020 Mayfair Mall shooting. Police said 17 shots were fired – all from the same gun. It sent people running for their lives when he opened fire outside the lower level of Macy's.
WAUWATOSA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

MPS students had 'unauthorized food substance,' police investigate

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee Public Schools spokesperson said police are investigating an "unauthorized food substance" that was brought to a northwest side elementary school Thursday, Feb. 9. Police said seven children between 12 and 13 years of age become ill. MPS said a River Trail Elementary student brought the substance...
MILWAUKEE, WI
nbc15.com

Overnight semi fire, wreck cause Mon. morning delays on I-39/90

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – As crews continue cleaning up a fiery, late-night incident along an I-39/90 exit that has slowed northbound traffic into Monday morning, a wreck just a few miles away caused even more delays for rush hour drivers. Around 8:30 a.m., the Wisconsin State Patrol shut down...
JANESVILLE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Multi-family buildings proposed in Falls

MENOMONEE FALLS — Developers are proposing two multi-family buildings and 14 single-family homes near the intersection of Good Hope Road and , saying that this lot should be built at a higher density, but some members of the Plan Commission disagree. The Plan Commission met Tuesday evening to discuss...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
CBS 58

Heavy rain to slushy snow expected Wednesday night through Thursday

Our next winter storm is almost here. This one comes with the chance for both rain and snow. Most of Wednesday is nice, warm and mostly sunny but clouds increase Wednesday night with rain and a little snow arriving just after midnight. By the Thursday morning commute the Waukesha/Milwaukee area mostly sees steady, heavy rain but our northern and western counties already see steady snow falling.
MILWAUKEE, WI
nbc15.com

Sun Prairie Costco employee pays tribute to beloved coworker

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - A Costco employee and shoppers are remembering a beloved store worker who passed away suddenly this week. According to Mike Fitzpatrick’s family, the 62-year-old Sun Prairie man died due to a heart attack. Costco Customer Service employee Kyle Obroslinski heard the news Thursday morning...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI

