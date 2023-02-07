Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Top 10 Best Historic Destinations in FloridaUncovering FloridaFlorida State
Deep Sea Fishing in PensacolamaltaPensacola, FL
Buying Gold Bars in Pensacola, Shops, PricesmaltaPensacola, FL
Fishing Stores in Pensacola, A Guide for AnglersOscarPensacola, FL
Explore the Fishing Charters in Pensacola, Prices and Optionshard and smartPensacola, FL
Related
Semmes holds town hall meeting ahead of Mobile’s annexation attempt
The city of Semmes is hosting a town hall meeting this evening to discuss Mobile’s ongoing efforts to annex new territory. “The city of Mobile plans to soon annex many large sections of the map surrounding Semmes,” a Facebook post announcing the meeting reads. “This will block our continual growth and limit many future aspects of our City.”
WALA-TV FOX10
New court filing claims Gulf Shores can’t legally revoke Mudbugs business license
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A motion was just filed in circuit court by the attorneys representing Mudbugs. It claimed the city tried to strip its business license using an unlawful ordinance. Attorney Mark Ryan said the ordinance doesn’t legally hold up. The issue is under a TRO, or temporary...
WEAR
Gov. DeSantis wants pay raises for corrections officers to help fill open positions
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Governor DeSantis announced a new plan to put millions of taxpayer dollars towards public safety. The plan includes pay raises for correctional officers and inspectors. Here’s why that pay raise is important. State prisons have been dealing with staff shortages for a few years...
WEAR
ECAT announces new buses, building enhancements to Rosa L. Parks Transit Complex
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County Area Transit announced the arrival of three new Gillig buses and building enhancements to the Rosa L. Parks Transit Complex on Wednesday. The announcement was made during the "STEP Into Transit" event held on Tuesday. According to the county, the three new buses are...
As $30 million road project continues, question surfaces: Where are the lights?
An approximately $30 million reconstruction of a highway through Daphne and Fairhope will add extra lanes that will likely increase traffic and speeds on Alabama State Route 181. Already, over 25,000 vehicles travel each day along the highway’s northern section in Daphne and near Malbis. At night, those vehicles...
Santa Rosa County School District provides after school dinner
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — For some students, the only meals they eat are the ones provided by their school. A dinner program offered by Santa Rosa County School District is feeding students enrolled in afterschool activities another meal. “Some of these students have breakfast as early as 7 a.m. and then they don’t […]
WEAR
ECAT adds 3 new buses to fleet
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County Area Transit added three new buses to its fleet Tuesday. The county held a ceremony at the Rosa L. Parks Transit Complex on Fairfield Drive Tuesday morning. These are the first new buses in 10 years and include Wi-Fi. The county also promoted the...
WEAR
Okaloosa County to implement additional cameras inside jail
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Okaloosa County is working to make its jail safer. Tuesday morning, Okaloosa County commissioners approved spending $135,000 on additional cameras for the facility. Chairman Trey Goodwin says it's designed to eliminate blind spots and enhance overall safety. He says it'll also protect inmates, corrections officers, and...
Baldwin County Planning Commission considers three D.R. Horton subdivisions
The auditorium at the Baldwin County Central Annex in Robertsdale was once again packed Thursday night for the Baldwin County Planning and Zoning Commission’s monthly meeting. This time, one major subdivision was the main focus of the crowd’s ire: Timberland Trace, a proposed 80-lot subdivision outside of Lillian, on...
$200 million expansion of So. Baldwin Regional Medical Center underway
Big changes are on the way at South Baldwin Regional Medical Center. A 200 million dollar expansion is underway that will not only expand the size of the hospital but also its services.
getthecoast.com
Okaloosa School District set to purchase 80 acres in Crestview for new school, plans for Destin, Niceville
On Monday, January 23, 2023, the Okaloosa County School Board held a workshop where they discussed the proposed purchase of 80 acres in Crestview, Florida. The land, located on the Western Crestview bypass, is being considered as the potential site for a new K-8 school. This property is West of...
3 shot at Spirit gas station on Schillinger Road: Mobile Police
UPDATE (Feb. 10, 11 a.m.): Mobile Police released additional details about the Thursday night shooting that sent three people to a hospital. Police said the victims, a 17-year-old and two 18-year-olds, were sitting in a car when one or more shooters approached the car and warned the victims not to more. When the victims tried […]
WEAR
Man wanted in Santa Rosa County for battery of pregnant woman
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man is wanted in Santa Rosa County for the battery of a pregnant woman. Santa Rosa County deputies are searching for 29-year-old Zeke Watson. The sheriff's office says he is a white male, who is around 5'08" in height and weighs around 200 pounds.
WEAR
Car seat safety check set for Okaloosa County
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- You can make sure your little ones are properly secured in their car seats next week. There will be a car seat safety check on Valentine's Day in Okaloosa County. It's being put on by the Department of health in Okaloosa County and Healthy Start Okaloosa-Walton.
WEAR
National 'swatting' trend hits Pensacola school, sheriff looks to charge culprit
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A disturbing trend happening across the nation hit close to home Wednesday for parents and students at Pensacola Catholic High School. An "active shooter" alert was sent out Wednesday morning but quickly canceled after authorities learned it was a hoax. "Swatting" refers to a false report that...
fox26houston.com
Police: Mother abandons 2 children in Houston-area for almost seven weeks, now wanted for abandonment
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - Authorities are searching for one mother, who is accused of leaving her two children alone for almost seven weeks. Officials with the Roman Forest Police Department in Montgomery County are looking for Raven Yates, who is now wanted for abandon/endanger child without intent to return. Officials...
niceville.com
Operation Dry Ice in DeFuniak Springs results in 40 arrests
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. — Operation Dry Ice, a 14-mong-long investigation by the DeFuniak Springs City Marshal’s Office into the distribution of methamphetamine and other illegal narcotics, resulted in the arrest of 40 individuals, City Marshal James Hurley has announced. “As the City Marshal, I gave you my word...
Destin Log
Okaloosa County School District selects Teacher of the Year
Royal Preston, construction teacher at Okaloosa Technical College, was recently named Okaloosa County School District Teacher of the Year. Preston is a product of Okaloosa County Schools. During his senior year, he spent half his school day studying carpentry at the Bay Area Vo-Tech School, now the Okaloosa Technical College (CTE), where he teaches Carpentry and Building Trades.
WALA-TV FOX10
Amtrak begins test runs for Gulf Coast passenger train service
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Things are moving full speed ahead with the return of Amtrak’s passenger train service to our area. Southern Rail Commissioner and Visit Mobile CEO David Clark says an Amtrak train already made it to the port city yesterday as part of its test runs from New Orleans.
WEAR
Milton woman's dogs to be euthanized after attacking 4 adults, child
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Milton woman's two dogs will be euthanized after she failed to appear at a Santa Rosa County hearing Wednesday to appeal a "dangerous dog" classification, which is given to animals who have severely injured a human or have killed two or more animals. 41-year-old...
Comments / 0