Milton, FL

AL.com

Semmes holds town hall meeting ahead of Mobile’s annexation attempt

The city of Semmes is hosting a town hall meeting this evening to discuss Mobile’s ongoing efforts to annex new territory. “The city of Mobile plans to soon annex many large sections of the map surrounding Semmes,” a Facebook post announcing the meeting reads. “This will block our continual growth and limit many future aspects of our City.”
SEMMES, AL
WEAR

ECAT announces new buses, building enhancements to Rosa L. Parks Transit Complex

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County Area Transit announced the arrival of three new Gillig buses and building enhancements to the Rosa L. Parks Transit Complex on Wednesday. The announcement was made during the "STEP Into Transit" event held on Tuesday. According to the county, the three new buses are...
WEAR

ECAT adds 3 new buses to fleet

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County Area Transit added three new buses to its fleet Tuesday. The county held a ceremony at the Rosa L. Parks Transit Complex on Fairfield Drive Tuesday morning. These are the first new buses in 10 years and include Wi-Fi. The county also promoted the...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Okaloosa County to implement additional cameras inside jail

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Okaloosa County is working to make its jail safer. Tuesday morning, Okaloosa County commissioners approved spending $135,000 on additional cameras for the facility. Chairman Trey Goodwin says it's designed to eliminate blind spots and enhance overall safety. He says it'll also protect inmates, corrections officers, and...
WKRG News 5

3 shot at Spirit gas station on Schillinger Road: Mobile Police

UPDATE (Feb. 10, 11 a.m.): Mobile Police released additional details about the Thursday night shooting that sent three people to a hospital. Police said the victims, a 17-year-old and two 18-year-olds, were sitting in a car when one or more shooters approached the car and warned the victims not to more. When the victims tried […]
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

Car seat safety check set for Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- You can make sure your little ones are properly secured in their car seats next week. There will be a car seat safety check on Valentine's Day in Okaloosa County. It's being put on by the Department of health in Okaloosa County and Healthy Start Okaloosa-Walton.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
niceville.com

Operation Dry Ice in DeFuniak Springs results in 40 arrests

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. — Operation Dry Ice, a 14-mong-long investigation by the DeFuniak Springs City Marshal’s Office into the distribution of methamphetamine and other illegal narcotics, resulted in the arrest of 40 individuals, City Marshal James Hurley has announced. “As the City Marshal, I gave you my word...
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL
Destin Log

Okaloosa County School District selects Teacher of the Year

Royal Preston, construction teacher at Okaloosa Technical College, was recently named Okaloosa County School District Teacher of the Year. Preston is a product of Okaloosa County Schools. During his senior year, he spent half his school day studying carpentry at the Bay Area Vo-Tech School, now the Okaloosa Technical College (CTE), where he teaches Carpentry and Building Trades.
WALA-TV FOX10

Amtrak begins test runs for Gulf Coast passenger train service

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Things are moving full speed ahead with the return of Amtrak’s passenger train service to our area. Southern Rail Commissioner and Visit Mobile CEO David Clark says an Amtrak train already made it to the port city yesterday as part of its test runs from New Orleans.
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

Milton woman's dogs to be euthanized after attacking 4 adults, child

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Milton woman's two dogs will be euthanized after she failed to appear at a Santa Rosa County hearing Wednesday to appeal a "dangerous dog" classification, which is given to animals who have severely injured a human or have killed two or more animals. 41-year-old...
MILTON, FL

