Daily Orange

Syracuse Graduate Employees United members march in hopes of gaining recognition

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Around 250 Syracuse University graduate student employees and union supporters marched from Carnegie Library on Wednesday to deliver letters supporting the Syracuse Graduate Employees Union to Chancellor Kent Syverud, Provost Gretchen Ritter and the Board of Trustees. The protestors were calling for university administration to voluntarily recognize SGEU.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Syracuse University is adding an esports major that will be available next fall

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Syracuse University is creating a new esports major, which administrators said could become available as soon as this fall. The major, a joint program between the Falk College of Human Sport and Dynamics and Newhouse School of Public Communications, is the first of its kind at a Research-1 institution like SU.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

NCAA wants to rein in boosters abusing recruiting rules. Should Syracuse, Adam Weitsman be worried?

Syracuse, N.Y. — The NCAA is promising to crack down on schools whose boosters are trying to lure high school athletes with big-money payments. The new tough talk could have implications for Syracuse University and Adam Weitsman, the booster who has gone public with his hope to spend $1 million or more to help draw top national recruits to the Orange men’s basketball team.
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

urbancny.com

Protest Rally on the Steps of City Hall at 12:15 February 9 – The Syracuse Chapter of the National Action Network Demands Justice for Uniyah Chatman

The Syracuse Chapter of the National Action Network denounces excessive use of force/police brutality and violence against African-Americans in Syracuse and across the Country!. We demand Justice for Uniyah Chatman! Join us tomorrow at 12:15pm on the steps of City Hall!. “We must end this annual wave of excessive force...
SYRACUSE, NY
Daily Orange

Design students frustrated with transportation delays, trolley inefficiencies

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Michela Galego has gotten three parking tickets on Syracuse University’s campus after racing to make her classes on time. Galego, a communications design student in the College of Visual and Performing Arts, commutes from the Nancy Cantor Warehouse in downtown Syracuse and doesn’t have time in her schedule to park farther away.
Daily Orange

NY Dept. of Environmental Conservation continues to monitor Syracuse’s pollution levels

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Data from a New York State Department of Environmental Conservation study presented in a live report Tuesday evening shows high levels of pollution surrounding highways in the city of Syracuse, especially surrounding I-81. Syracuse is one of 10 areas the NYSDEC is monitoring for poor air quality across the state as part of an effort to identify local pollutants in disadvantaged communities.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Sandy Creek Central School District will pay superintendent $73k after his departure

SANDY CREEK, N.Y. — Another Central New York superintendent is getting a lot of money to leave a school district mid-year. Kyle Faulkner was the superintendent of the Sandy Creek Central School District. On November 8th, the district Board of Education voted to appoint high school principal Kevin Seymour as the temporary acting superintendent without going into detail as to why Faulkner was not available for his job.
SANDY CREEK, NY
cnycentral.com

Former Syracuse police union president Jeff Piedmonte is retiring

SYRACUSE, NEW YORK — It's been confirmed that former Syracuse police union president Jeff Piedmonte is retiring. Piedmonte was voted out of his position as union president back in 2020, after 26 years of leading the union. The veteran of the police department worked under four mayors and several...
SYRACUSE, NY
newyorkupstate.com

See CNY school districts with biggest spikes in home-schooled students in pandemic

Syracuse, N.Y. — Nearly every school district in a five-county region of Central New York saw a home-schooling surge during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to state data. Of the 49 districts in Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Onondaga and Oswego counties, 42 had more home-schooled students last year than they did in the 2019-2020 year, when the pandemic first hit.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Top state engineer on $2.25 billion I-81 project retires

Mark Frechette, the lead engineer on the $2.25 billion project to replace the aging Interstate 81 through Syracuse, is retiring, the state Department of Transportation announced Wednesday. He will be replaced by Betsy Parmley, who joined the team in 2021 as a project manager. She was the first female resident...
SYRACUSE, NY
wxhc.com

Three Local Colleges Make Top 15% of Best Colleges List

A new ‘Best Colleges List’ by the college information website, CollegeFactual.com, analyzed 2,241 schools across the country including three from our area, all in the top 300. They are Cornell, Ithaca College and SUNY Cortland. Cornell University was in the top fifteen analyzed at #13. They handed out...
Daily Orange

Black mothers, birthing people should not be dying in Onondaga

To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Birth and reproductive justice is a human right. So why aren’t more and more providers honoring this? Why must mothers keep dying?. Especially in Onondaga County, with the maternal mortality rate over...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
iheartoswego.com

Ann M. French – February 3, 2023 Featured

Ann M. French, 98, an active community member and leader as well as housewife, Mother and Librarian, passed away on Saturday, February 3, 2023, at the Seneca Manor Nursing Home. Ann was smart, easy going and a wonderful friend, wife and Mother. She was a good conversationist, listener and often...
OSWEGO, NY
Daily Orange

After 17 years, SU culinary professor ‘Chef U’ will retire from teaching

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Not many students can say their professor is a master chocolate sculptor, professional ice carver and a “master distiller.” But for the last 17 years, Chris Uyehara, a culinary professor at SU, has made that a reality for his students.
SYRACUSE, NY
ithaca.com

City of Ithaca; A Lot to Fix

Regarding the empty Masonic Temple downtown, here are a few thoughts. Some folks consider it an eyesore; others consider it a historic landmark; and others may see it as a gold mine. But for now its empty and may remain that way for some time, or until it can overcome all the bureaucratic nightmares (building codes) it faces.
ITHACA, NY
Daily Orange

Our beat writers unanimously pick Syracuse to defeat UAlbany, start 2-0

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Syracuse’s season opener didn’t go as planned when Vermont took a one-goal lead late in the third quarter. Still, the Orange rallied for three straight goals from their new offensive trio — Joey Spallina, Jackson Birtwistle and Owen Hiltz — to defeat the Catamounts 7-5.
