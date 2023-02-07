Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing New Yorker Identified Using DNA Decades After Disappearance in AlaskaPrateek DasguptaAlaska State
Report: Following a violent arrest, a Memphis policeman sent a picture of Tyre Nichols who had been tortured.GodwinMemphis, NY
Longstanding Office Depot and OfficeMax Stores Permanently Closing, Beginning TodayJoel EisenbergOrlando, FL
What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekendGrant JohnsonSyracuse, NY
A 14-year-old girl was killed by her father in an apparent murder-suicideSan HeraldBaldwinsville, NY
Related
Daily Orange
Syracuse Graduate Employees United members march in hopes of gaining recognition
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Around 250 Syracuse University graduate student employees and union supporters marched from Carnegie Library on Wednesday to deliver letters supporting the Syracuse Graduate Employees Union to Chancellor Kent Syverud, Provost Gretchen Ritter and the Board of Trustees. The protestors were calling for university administration to voluntarily recognize SGEU.
Daily Orange
Syracuse University is adding an esports major that will be available next fall
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Syracuse University is creating a new esports major, which administrators said could become available as soon as this fall. The major, a joint program between the Falk College of Human Sport and Dynamics and Newhouse School of Public Communications, is the first of its kind at a Research-1 institution like SU.
NCAA wants to rein in boosters abusing recruiting rules. Should Syracuse, Adam Weitsman be worried?
Syracuse, N.Y. — The NCAA is promising to crack down on schools whose boosters are trying to lure high school athletes with big-money payments. The new tough talk could have implications for Syracuse University and Adam Weitsman, the booster who has gone public with his hope to spend $1 million or more to help draw top national recruits to the Orange men’s basketball team.
Daily Orange
New esports major at SU to launch as soon as fall semester
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Syracuse University is creating a new esports major, which administrators said could become available as soon as this fall. The major, a joint program between the Falk College of Human Sport and Dynamics and Newhouse School of Public Communications, is the first of its kind at a Research-1 institution like SU.
urbancny.com
Protest Rally on the Steps of City Hall at 12:15 February 9 – The Syracuse Chapter of the National Action Network Demands Justice for Uniyah Chatman
The Syracuse Chapter of the National Action Network denounces excessive use of force/police brutality and violence against African-Americans in Syracuse and across the Country!. We demand Justice for Uniyah Chatman! Join us tomorrow at 12:15pm on the steps of City Hall!. “We must end this annual wave of excessive force...
Daily Orange
Design students frustrated with transportation delays, trolley inefficiencies
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Michela Galego has gotten three parking tickets on Syracuse University’s campus after racing to make her classes on time. Galego, a communications design student in the College of Visual and Performing Arts, commutes from the Nancy Cantor Warehouse in downtown Syracuse and doesn’t have time in her schedule to park farther away.
Daily Orange
NY Dept. of Environmental Conservation continues to monitor Syracuse’s pollution levels
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Data from a New York State Department of Environmental Conservation study presented in a live report Tuesday evening shows high levels of pollution surrounding highways in the city of Syracuse, especially surrounding I-81. Syracuse is one of 10 areas the NYSDEC is monitoring for poor air quality across the state as part of an effort to identify local pollutants in disadvantaged communities.
cnycentral.com
Sandy Creek Central School District will pay superintendent $73k after his departure
SANDY CREEK, N.Y. — Another Central New York superintendent is getting a lot of money to leave a school district mid-year. Kyle Faulkner was the superintendent of the Sandy Creek Central School District. On November 8th, the district Board of Education voted to appoint high school principal Kevin Seymour as the temporary acting superintendent without going into detail as to why Faulkner was not available for his job.
cnycentral.com
Former Syracuse police union president Jeff Piedmonte is retiring
SYRACUSE, NEW YORK — It's been confirmed that former Syracuse police union president Jeff Piedmonte is retiring. Piedmonte was voted out of his position as union president back in 2020, after 26 years of leading the union. The veteran of the police department worked under four mayors and several...
Daily Orange
Gov. Kathy Hochul’s FY 2024 budget features $1.7 billion for CNY public schools
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. In a speech at Syracuse Hotel on Monday, Gov. Kathy Hochul spoke about education investments in her FY-24 budget, which provides $1.7 billion to public schools in central New York and marks the largest allocation in the state’s history.
newyorkupstate.com
See CNY school districts with biggest spikes in home-schooled students in pandemic
Syracuse, N.Y. — Nearly every school district in a five-county region of Central New York saw a home-schooling surge during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to state data. Of the 49 districts in Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Onondaga and Oswego counties, 42 had more home-schooled students last year than they did in the 2019-2020 year, when the pandemic first hit.
Top state engineer on $2.25 billion I-81 project retires
Mark Frechette, the lead engineer on the $2.25 billion project to replace the aging Interstate 81 through Syracuse, is retiring, the state Department of Transportation announced Wednesday. He will be replaced by Betsy Parmley, who joined the team in 2021 as a project manager. She was the first female resident...
wxhc.com
Three Local Colleges Make Top 15% of Best Colleges List
A new ‘Best Colleges List’ by the college information website, CollegeFactual.com, analyzed 2,241 schools across the country including three from our area, all in the top 300. They are Cornell, Ithaca College and SUNY Cortland. Cornell University was in the top fifteen analyzed at #13. They handed out...
Daily Orange
Black mothers, birthing people should not be dying in Onondaga
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Birth and reproductive justice is a human right. So why aren’t more and more providers honoring this? Why must mothers keep dying?. Especially in Onondaga County, with the maternal mortality rate over...
iheartoswego.com
Ann M. French – February 3, 2023 Featured
Ann M. French, 98, an active community member and leader as well as housewife, Mother and Librarian, passed away on Saturday, February 3, 2023, at the Seneca Manor Nursing Home. Ann was smart, easy going and a wonderful friend, wife and Mother. She was a good conversationist, listener and often...
Daily Orange
After 17 years, SU culinary professor ‘Chef U’ will retire from teaching
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Not many students can say their professor is a master chocolate sculptor, professional ice carver and a “master distiller.” But for the last 17 years, Chris Uyehara, a culinary professor at SU, has made that a reality for his students.
ithaca.com
City of Ithaca; A Lot to Fix
Regarding the empty Masonic Temple downtown, here are a few thoughts. Some folks consider it an eyesore; others consider it a historic landmark; and others may see it as a gold mine. But for now its empty and may remain that way for some time, or until it can overcome all the bureaucratic nightmares (building codes) it faces.
Fans react to Jim Boeheim comments: ‘If you want an angel, go to church’ (Your Letters)
There are a few things Boeheim can’t do ... Regarding Jim Boeheim’s statement, “I can do whatever I want” (”Boeheim tells ESPN that he’s ‘probably’ returning for 2023-24 season,” Feb. 4, 2023). Except:. 1. Make defensive adjustments. 2. Treat local journalists...
Car flips in crash that stemmed from domestic dispute in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A car crash, which stemmed from a domestic dispute on February 8, caused a car to flip over and injure a 26-year-old woman. The Syracuse Police Department responded to the call around 3:30 p.m. on the corner of Lodi Street and North Townsend Street for a vehicle collision with injuries present […]
Daily Orange
Our beat writers unanimously pick Syracuse to defeat UAlbany, start 2-0
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. Syracuse’s season opener didn’t go as planned when Vermont took a one-goal lead late in the third quarter. Still, the Orange rallied for three straight goals from their new offensive trio — Joey Spallina, Jackson Birtwistle and Owen Hiltz — to defeat the Catamounts 7-5.
Comments / 0