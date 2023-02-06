Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
American Century Investment Management Cuts Stake in Westamerica Ban (WABC)
Fintel reports that American Century Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.02MM shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC). This represents 3.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 1.56MM shares and 5.79% of the company, a decrease in...
NASDAQ
Vanguard Group Cuts Stake in Dolby Laboratories (DLB)
Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.96MM shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (DLB). This represents 9.94% of the company. In their previous filing dated September 9, 2022 they reported 6.29MM shares and 10.21% of the company, a decrease in shares...
NASDAQ
Black Diamond Capital Management, L.l.c. Cuts Stake in Saratoga Investment (SAR)
Fintel reports that Black Diamond Capital Management, L.l.c. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.95MM shares of Saratoga Investment Corp (SAR). This represents 8.0% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 0.98MM shares and 8.60% of the company, a...
NASDAQ
Fmr Cuts Stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit (PLYM)
Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.41MM shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (PLYM). This represents 7.959% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 4.10MM shares and 11.86% of the company, a decrease in shares...
NASDAQ
Vanguard Group Increases Position in AGNC Investment (AGNC)
Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 54.36MM shares of AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC). This represents 9.51% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 47.42MM shares and 9.03% of the company, an increase in shares...
NASDAQ
Banc Funds Co Increases Position in First Business Financial Services (FBIZ)
Fintel reports that Banc Funds Co has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.46MM shares of First Business Financial Services Inc (FBIZ). This represents 3.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 0.44MM shares and 2.80% of the company, an...
NASDAQ
Satterfield Thomas A Jr Increases Position in Ark Restaurants (ARKR)
Fintel reports that Satterfield Thomas A Jr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.55MM shares of Ark Restaurants Corp (ARKR). This represents 15.29% of the company. In their previous filing dated June 10, 2022 they reported 0.38MM shares and 10.74% of the company, an increase...
NASDAQ
Sapphire Ventures, L.l.c. Cuts Stake in JFrog (FROG)
Fintel reports that Sapphire Ventures, L.l.c. has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.65MM shares of JFrog Ltd (FROG). This represents 3.64% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 8.10MM shares and 8.41% of the company, a decrease in shares...
NASDAQ
American Century Investment Management Increases Position in Heartland Express (HTLD)
Fintel reports that American Century Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 8.42MM shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD). This represents 10.66% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 8.24MM shares and 10.45% of the company, an increase...
NASDAQ
GLJ Research Downgrades United States Steel (X)
On February 10, 2023, GLJ Research downgraded their outlook for United States Steel from Buy to Sell. As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for United States Steel is $29.65. The forecasts range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $44.89. The average price target represents an increase of 5.51% from its latest reported closing price of $28.10.
NASDAQ
Western New England Bancorp Cuts Stake in Western New England Bancorp (WNEB)
Fintel reports that Western New England Bancorp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.58MM shares of Western New England Bancorp Inc (WNEB). This represents 7.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 1.65MM shares and 7.30% of the company,...
NASDAQ
Vanguard Group Cuts Stake in Tempur Sealy International (TPX)
Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15.59MM shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX). This represents 9.12% of the company. In their previous filing dated March 9, 2022 they reported 19.15MM shares and 10.57% of the company, a decrease in...
NASDAQ
Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Upgrades Apollo Global Management (APO)
On February 10, 2023, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded their outlook for Apollo Global Management from Market Perform to Outperform. As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Apollo Global Management is $76.70. The forecasts range from a low of $60.10 to a high of $92.40. The average price target represents an increase of 12.13% from its latest reported closing price of $68.40.
NASDAQ
Neuberger Berman Group Increases Position in EMCORE (EMKR)
Fintel reports that Neuberger Berman Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.24MM shares of EMCORE Corporation (EMKR). This represents 5.96% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 1.97MM shares and 5.29% of the company, an increase in shares...
NASDAQ
Beach Point Capital Management Cuts Stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT)
Fintel reports that Beach Point Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.28MM shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (MITT). This represents 10.3% of the company. In their previous filing dated September 12, 2022 they reported 2.37MM shares and 10.53% of the company,...
NASDAQ
Vanguard Group Updates Holdings in Trueblue (TBI)
Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.30MM shares of Trueblue Inc (TBI). This represents 13.14% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 4.46MM shares and 12.58% of the company, a decrease in shares of 3.66% and an increase in total ownership of 0.56% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Durable Capital Partners Increases Position in Clear Secure (YOU)
Fintel reports that Durable Capital Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11.48MM shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (YOU). This represents 13.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated July 12, 2021 they reported 8.57MM shares and 11.50% of the company, an increase in...
NASDAQ
Sommadossi Jean-Pierre Increases Position in Atea Pharmaceuticals (AVIR)
Fintel reports that Sommadossi Jean-Pierre has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.47MM shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc (AVIR). This represents 8.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 7.10MM shares and 8.40% of the company, an increase in shares...
NASDAQ
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for February 9th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 9th:. Robinhood Markets HOOD: This registered broker dealer company which provides brokerage clearing services and crypto currency trading, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.3% over the last 60 days.
NASDAQ
BlackRock Updates Holdings in Olin (OLN)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.29MM shares of Olin Corporation (OLN). This represents 10.0% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 24, 2023 they reported 13.60MM shares and 9.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 2.26% and an increase in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
