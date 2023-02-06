Read full article on original website
MetLife profit falls 33% as market turmoil hits investment income
Feb 1 (Reuters) - MetLife Inc (MET.N) reported a 33% drop in fourth-quarter adjusted profit on Wednesday as a global market rout hurt the U.S. insurer's investment returns. Lower private equity returns sent MetLife's net investment income down 15% to $4.5 billion in the final quarter of a year that saw rising interest rates and growing recession risks pummel global markets across asset classes.
American Century Investment Management Increases Position in Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI)
Fintel reports that American Century Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.45MM shares of Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI). This represents 8.93% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 5.64MM shares and 8.56% of the company, an increase...
Vanguard Group Cuts Stake in FMC Technologies (FTI)
Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.10MM shares of FMC Technologies, Inc. (FTI). This represents 2.04% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 23.52MM shares and 5.22% of the company, a decrease in shares...
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Okta (OKTA)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.71MM shares of Okta Inc (OKTA). This represents 6.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 12.33MM shares and 8.30% of the company, a decrease in shares of 21.25% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.90% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
American Century Investment Management Cuts Stake in Westamerica Ban (WABC)
Fintel reports that American Century Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.02MM shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC). This represents 3.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 1.56MM shares and 5.79% of the company, a decrease in...
Stimulus Check 2023 Update: Some Americans to Receive $1,200 Payment
After more than a decade of advocacy and years of legislative effort, the Washington Treasury Department on Wednesday introduced the Working Family Tax Credit. The credit could offer a rebate of up to $1,200 for those who qualify. The tax credit is expected to benefit more than 400,000 low-income households in the state.
FJ Capital Management Increases Position in RBB Bancorp (RBB)
Fintel reports that FJ Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.63MM shares of RBB Bancorp (RBB). This represents 8.61% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 1.18MM shares and 6.05% of the company, an increase in shares of 38.31% and an increase in total ownership of 2.56% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Fmr Cuts Stake in Wintrust Financial (WTFC)
Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.61MM shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC). This represents 5.932% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 3.98MM shares and 6.98% of the company, a decrease in shares of 9.43% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.05% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Cullen Cuts Stake in Cullen (CFR)
Fintel reports that Cullen has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.60MM shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR). This represents 5.6% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 4.07MM shares and 6.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 11.59% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
BlackRock Increases Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 172.72MM shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY). This represents 8.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 169.23MM shares and 7.60% of the company, an increase in shares of...
Fmr Cuts Stake in Tenable Holdings (TENB)
Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11.13MM shares of Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB). This represents 9.894% of the company. In their previous filing dated March 10, 2022 they reported 11.41MM shares and 10.39% of the company, a decrease in shares of 2.42% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Fmr Cuts Stake in Valmont Industries (VMI)
Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.95MM shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI). This represents 4.471% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 1.21MM shares and 5.70% of the company, a decrease in shares of 21.16% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.23% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Wellington Management Group Llp Increases Position in Knight Transportation (KNX)
Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15.67MM shares of Knight Transportation, Inc. (KNX). This represents 9.75% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 7.24MM shares and 4.36% of the company, an increase...
Vanguard Group Increases Position in Spire (SR)
Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.49MM shares of Spire Inc (SR). This represents 10.45% of the company. In their previous filing dated March 9, 2022 they reported 5.17MM shares and 10.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 6.18% and an increase in total ownership of 0.45% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Vanguard Group Cuts Stake in Tempur Sealy International (TPX)
Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15.59MM shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX). This represents 9.12% of the company. In their previous filing dated March 9, 2022 they reported 19.15MM shares and 10.57% of the company, a decrease in...
Wellington Management Group Llp Cuts Stake in American Woodmark (AMWD)
Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.71MM shares of American Woodmark Corporation (AMWD). This represents 4.28% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 1.08MM shares and 6.54% of the company, a decrease...
State Street Increases Position in Ventas (VTR)
Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 29.09MM shares of Ventas, Inc. (VTR). This represents 7.28% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 26.32MM shares and 6.59% of the company, an increase in shares of 10.52% and an increase in total ownership of 0.69% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
General Motors, Bank of America And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
The Nasdaq dropped by more than 100 points on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Find Strong Stocks to Buy for the Market Comeback with this First Profit Screen
The market dipped on Monday and was a bit mixed through early afternoon trading on Tuesday. The slightly downbeat and subdued start to the week appears to be a welcome and somewhat bullish sign as many bears and market pessimists likely thought a huge pullback was coming after the impressive start to 2023, which has seen tons of stocks climb well over 30% YTD.
Morgan Stanley Increases Position in Columbia Sportswear (COLM)
Fintel reports that Morgan Stanley has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.80MM shares of Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM). This represents 6.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 3.30MM shares and 5.10% of the company, an increase in shares...
