Maryland State

NASDAQ

Vanguard Group Increases Position in LPL Financial Holdings (LPLA)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.57MM shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA). This represents 9.51% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 6.92MM shares and 8.63% of the company, an increase in...
NASDAQ

State Street Increases Position in Kimberly-Clark (KMB)

Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 19.27MM shares of Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB). This represents 5.71% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 17.88MM shares and 5.31% of the company, an increase in shares of...
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks Near Their 52-Week Lows to Buy Right Now

A more normal 2023 should allow Medtronic's stock to recover and rally in the months ahead. Public Storage's business could thrive in a year when consumers may be looking to downsize. Kroger is a solid dividend stock as it awaits approval of its merger with Albertsons. You’re reading a free...
NASDAQ

Vanguard Group Increases Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.37MM shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE). This represents 9.09% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 5.92MM shares and 8.69% of the company, an increase in shares...
NASDAQ

BlackRock Increases Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 172.72MM shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY). This represents 8.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 169.23MM shares and 7.60% of the company, an increase in shares of...
NASDAQ

BlackRock Updates Holdings in Olin (OLN)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.29MM shares of Olin Corporation (OLN). This represents 10.0% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 24, 2023 they reported 13.60MM shares and 9.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 2.26% and an increase in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ

Morgan Stanley Increases Position in Columbia Sportswear (COLM)

Fintel reports that Morgan Stanley has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.80MM shares of Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM). This represents 6.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 3.30MM shares and 5.10% of the company, an increase in shares...
OREGON STATE
NASDAQ

WELLINGTON TRUST Co N A Cuts Stake in International Money Express (IMXI)

Fintel reports that WELLINGTON TRUST Co N A has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.25MM shares of International Money Express Inc (IMXI). This represents 3.38% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 2.19MM shares and 5.67% of the company,...
NASDAQ

Vanguard Group Cuts Stake in Select Medical Holdings (SEM)

Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11.92MM shares of Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM). This represents 9.39% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 12.79MM shares and 9.53% of the company, a decrease in...
NASDAQ

BlackRock Increases Position in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (GCMG)

Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.79MM shares of GCM Grosvenor Inc. Class A (GCMG). This represents 6.6% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 2.67MM shares and 6.10% of the company, an increase in...
NASDAQ

Fmr Cuts Stake in Wintrust Financial (WTFC)

Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.61MM shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC). This represents 5.932% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 3.98MM shares and 6.98% of the company, a decrease in shares of 9.43% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.05% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
WISCONSIN STATE

