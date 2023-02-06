Read full article on original website
Vanguard Group Increases Position in LPL Financial Holdings (LPLA)
Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 7.57MM shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA). This represents 9.51% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 6.92MM shares and 8.63% of the company, an increase in...
American Century Investment Management Increases Position in Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI)
Fintel reports that American Century Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.45MM shares of Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI). This represents 8.93% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 5.64MM shares and 8.56% of the company, an increase...
State Street Increases Position in Kimberly-Clark (KMB)
Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 19.27MM shares of Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB). This represents 5.71% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 17.88MM shares and 5.31% of the company, an increase in shares of...
Stimulus Check 2023 Update: Some Americans to Receive $1,200 Payment
After more than a decade of advocacy and years of legislative effort, the Washington Treasury Department on Wednesday introduced the Working Family Tax Credit. The credit could offer a rebate of up to $1,200 for those who qualify. The tax credit is expected to benefit more than 400,000 low-income households in the state.
It's Not Too Late to Buy This Powerhouse Dividend Stock
Life Storage keeps growing its portfolio and its payouts.
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Stocks Near Their 52-Week Lows to Buy Right Now
A more normal 2023 should allow Medtronic's stock to recover and rally in the months ahead. Public Storage's business could thrive in a year when consumers may be looking to downsize. Kroger is a solid dividend stock as it awaits approval of its merger with Albertsons. You’re reading a free...
Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan warns to prepare for a US debt default and a recession that will drag down corporate earnings
"You hope it doesn't happen, but hope is not a strategy – so you prepare for it," Moynihan told CNN in an interview on Monday.
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks With 34% to 59% Upside In 2023, According to Wall Street
Select Wall Street analysts foresee these high-octane income stocks, with yields ranging from 4.6% to 13%, rising by as much as 59% this year.
Tesla's stock is getting trounced by EV challenger Lucid, which is leading techs' 2023 rally thanks to Saudi takeover rumors
Shares in electric-vehicle manufacturer Lucid Motors have jumped 69% in 2023. It's even outperforming rival Tesla, which is up a still-stellar 60% year-to-date. Speculation of a takeover by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund has fueled Lucid's recent rally. Electric-vehicle maker Lucid Group has started 2023 with a breakneck rally that's...
3 Dividend Stocks That Generate More Passive Income Than a 10-Year Treasury Note
A risk-free interest rate is appealing, but these stocks provide even more passive income and potential upside.
Vanguard Group Increases Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE)
Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.37MM shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE). This represents 9.09% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 5.92MM shares and 8.69% of the company, an increase in shares...
BlackRock Increases Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 172.72MM shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY). This represents 8.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 169.23MM shares and 7.60% of the company, an increase in shares of...
BlackRock Updates Holdings in Olin (OLN)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.29MM shares of Olin Corporation (OLN). This represents 10.0% of the company. In their previous filing dated January 24, 2023 they reported 13.60MM shares and 9.90% of the company, a decrease in shares of 2.26% and an increase in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
American Century Investment Management Cuts Stake in Westamerica Ban (WABC)
Fintel reports that American Century Investment Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.02MM shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (WABC). This represents 3.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 1.56MM shares and 5.79% of the company, a decrease in...
Morgan Stanley Increases Position in Columbia Sportswear (COLM)
Fintel reports that Morgan Stanley has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.80MM shares of Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM). This represents 6.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 3.30MM shares and 5.10% of the company, an increase in shares...
WELLINGTON TRUST Co N A Cuts Stake in International Money Express (IMXI)
Fintel reports that WELLINGTON TRUST Co N A has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.25MM shares of International Money Express Inc (IMXI). This represents 3.38% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 2.19MM shares and 5.67% of the company,...
Vanguard Group Cuts Stake in Select Medical Holdings (SEM)
Fintel reports that Vanguard Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11.92MM shares of Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM). This represents 9.39% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 12.79MM shares and 9.53% of the company, a decrease in...
BlackRock Increases Position in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (GCMG)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.79MM shares of GCM Grosvenor Inc. Class A (GCMG). This represents 6.6% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 2.67MM shares and 6.10% of the company, an increase in...
Fmr Cuts Stake in Wintrust Financial (WTFC)
Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.61MM shares of Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC). This represents 5.932% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 3.98MM shares and 6.98% of the company, a decrease in shares of 9.43% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.05% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Wellington Management Group Llp Increases Position in Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)
Fintel reports that Wellington Management Group Llp has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.10MM shares of Ameris Bancorp (ABCB). This represents 8.8% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 4.84MM shares and 6.95% of the company, an increase in...
