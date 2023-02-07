Read full article on original website
7 Louisville Apartments Under $700 a MonthEvan CrosbyLouisville, KY
10 Louisville Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyLouisville, KY
Raccoon Hitches Ride to a Distribution Center in Boulder, Gets Stuck in Wall Before Giving a 45 Minute Chase in StoreZack LoveBoulder, CO
Louisville Pop-Up Dinner Celebrates the PhilippinesJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Beloved Indiana restaurant opening new locationKristen WaltersJeffersonville, IN
Inclusive playground in Corydon will be among largest in US
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials broke ground Wednesday on what will become Indiana's largest playground. The Possibility Playground is being built in Corydon. The 29,000-square-foot playground will be one of the largest inclusive playgrounds in the U.S., and more than 1,000 kids will be able to play on it at a time.
wdrb.com
Gas company takes responsibility, apologizes for carbon monoxide issues in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- CenterPoint Energy is taking responsibility for carbon monoxide issues in southern Indiana over Christmas weekend. The company issued a statement Tuesday that said too much propane was added into the natural gas system. The mistake led to more than 100 calls of carbon monoxide issues in...
tourcounsel.com
Green Tree Mall | Shopping mall in Clarksville, Indiana
Green Tree Mall is an shopping mall located in Clarksville, Indiana, United States. The mall is located off of I-65 about four miles (6 km) north of downtown Louisville. It has a total area of 795,382 square feet (73,893 m2). It was named for a large boundary tree of considerable age that once stood at the location. Currently, there are more than 80 inline stores and 2 major anchor stores (Dillard's and JCPenney). The third anchor was Sears which closed on October 1, 2017.
WLKY.com
Overnight police chase comes to end on I-65 in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Interstate 65's southbound lanes in downtown Louisville are back open after a two-state police chase came to an end there overnight. The chase started in Clark County, Indiana, when a driver led police over the John F. Kennedy Memorial Bridge. It ended in what is known...
WKYT 27
New details in Kentucky liquor store raids
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re learning more about a federal raid of a vintage liquor store. In January, agents seized several rare bourbons at the Lexington and Louisville locations of Justins’ House of Bourbon. At the time, regulators said the raids were in connection to the improper purchase...
spectrumnews1.com
'It's amazing': Louisville program helps people become homeowners
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It’s been around for decades, but you might not know it exists. We’re talking about a program in Louisville that helps people become homeowners. Yarnell Griffin bought a new house in Dec. 2022, and she absolutely loves it. Griffin was born and raised in...
Indiana motorcycle gang member convicted of murder
In addition to murder, Michael J. “Billy Goat” Karnuth, of North Vernon, was also convicted of attempted burglary committed while armed with a deadly weapon, attempted robbery committed while armed with a deadly weapon and obstruction of justice.
WLKY.com
6 juveniles, 1 adult arrested after gun store robbery, chase through Louisville
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Police say a chase that ended in Louisville on Tuesday is connected to a gun store robbery in Jeffersonville, and several arrests have been made. A man and six juveniles are now in custody, Jeffersonville police said Wednesday. They said said that around 1:20 a.m. Tuesday,...
953wiki.com
CITY OF MADISON AWARDED $2.57 MILLION FOR CRYSTAL BEACH AQUATIC PARK
Bethany Legacy Foundation is a new non-profit private foundation established in 2022. Madison, Indiana (February 7, 2023) – The City of Madison announced today the Bethany Legacy Foundation has awarded a $2 million grant for the rehabilitation of Crystal Beach Swimming Pool. The grant, along with $570,000 committed to the project by Jefferson County, will close the gap in funding and provide access to low-income families.
WIBC.com
Second-Story Fire in Columbus Put Out
COLUMBUS, Ind. — A fire broke out in a two-story single-family home in Forest Park Estates on Wednesday evening, leaving a female occupant unharmed. Columbus firefighters were alerted to the incident at around 5:46 p.m. after the woman reported the fire in one of the second-floor bedrooms and escaped the house. She told firefighters that no one else was inside.
Wave 3
Indiana man killed in fiery crash after crashing into tree
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - An Indiana man was killed in a fiery crash early Tuesday morning in Jefferson County after police said he crashed into a tree. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to respond to a crash around 4:12 a.m. in the 11000 Block of West State Road 256.
10 Louisville Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Louisville, KY. - The Greater Louisville area has a population of nearly 1.4 million residents. Furthermore, the city serves as a major cultural, economic, and transportation hub for Northern Kentucky and Southern Indiana.
wdrb.com
Prosser breaks ground on new southern Indiana facility to train students for heavy machinery careers
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- The Prosser Career Education Center broke ground Monday on a new project aimed at preparing high school students and adults for careers in heavy equipment, landscaping and construction careers. The Heavy Equipment Training Center will allow students to work with the machinery under a canopy,...
wdrb.com
BOZICH | Kentucky slides; Indiana soars; Louisville flat-lines
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) —At Kentucky, the worrying about making the NCAA Tournament has escalated to a roar again. At Indiana, the worrying has subsided — for a few hours, anyway. And at Louisville, the worrying is about when the program will be worrying about playing meaningful games again.
korncountry.com
Columbus police Indy arrest man for Moose Lodge armed robbery
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Police Department (CPD) arrested a Marion County man on multiple charges after he allegedly tried to rob the Moose Lodge in downtown Columbus on Thursday afternoon. Officers responded to the Moose Lodge, at 330 Eighth Street, at about 12:35 p.m. after receiving a report...
