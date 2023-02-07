Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WSAZ
Tri-State Arenacross heads to Huntington this weekend
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Tri-State Arenacross is racing to the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington this weekend. Camron Farmer, Tri-State Arenacross track manager, stopped by First Look at Four to talk about what’s in store. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you...
WSAZ
Night session of Par Mar Shootout features matchup of AA ranked teams
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -2nd Ranked Bluefield and 3rd ranked Chapmanville put on a good show on day two of the Par Mar Shootout at the Walker Convocation Center at West Virginia State. Chapmanville had a 2 point lead at halftime but the Beavers outscored the Tigers 22-13 in the 3rd...
WSAZ
Marshall sweeps Coastal Carolina in men’s and women’s hoops
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall got off to a quick start in Conway, South Carolina and overwhelmed Coastal Carolina 92-74 in Sun Belt action Thursday night. Andrew Taylor had a monster effort and scored 33 points and had 10 rebounds as Marshall led start to finish. The Herd built up...
lootpress.com
Girls Basketball: Beckley girls basketball coach Brian Nabors resigns ahead of senior night
Sources confirmed to Lootpress that Beckley girls basketball coach Brian Nabors resigned from his position this week. The team was pulled aside and notified Thursday morning at the school ahead of their game against Bluefield. No reason was given for his decision to step down. Nabors could not be reached...
lootpress.com
Prep Basketball: Bluefield wins battle of Class AA titans
Institute – Bluefield stunned Chapmanville in their building last year to win the Region 3 co-final. The two Class AA titans could meet again this year in regional action or even in the boys state tournament in mid-March. Tuesday night, the No. 3 ranked Tigers and the No. 2...
WSAZ
MU’s Kinsey named to Jerry West Award watch list
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Marshall University men’s basketball fifth-year senior Taevion Kinsey was named a top-10 candidate for the 2023 Jerry West Award on Tuesday. A native of Columbus, Ohio, Kinsey has been named the Sun Belt Men’s basketball player of the week three times this season as he ranks third in the nation in points (534) and is second in field goals made (215).
Prep Basketball: Shady receives rings ahead of win over Independence
I: 8 4 6 9 – 27 SS: 12 27 23 20 – 82 Cyrus Goodson 2, Jordan James 2, Sylar Nelson 4, Colton Hughes 5, Corey Shumate 7, Chris Lilly 2, JD Monroe 2, Jamarion Henderson 2, Kaden Bradbury 1. Shady Spring. Braden Chapman 4, Ammar Maxwell...
WSAZ
Wayne High School biomedical program preparing students for college
A South Charleston resident reached out to WSAZ out of concern for a lack of light and a high number of potholes on Jefferson Road. Potholes patched on Jefferson Road in Kanawha County. Updated: 4 hours ago. Last week, a South Charleston resident reached out to WSAZ out of concern...
Downed power line sparks brush fire in Mason County, West Virginia
UPDATE (10:01 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9): The AEP outage map shows that the majority of Mason County’s power is back on. MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A downed power line in Mason County started a brush fire and knocked out power to just over 1,000 residents. According to Mason County 911 dispatchers, a call […]
WSAZ
Crash sends man to the hospital
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A man is in the hospital following a crash late Thursday evening. Jackson County, West Virginia dispatchers say it happened just after 11 p.m. Dispatchers say a man driving a tractor trailer was on the Ravenswood Bridge when he went off the roadway, ending up about 50 feet off the exit ramp.
WSAZ
Record warmth spurs rash of fires
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Thursday’s rash of brush fires sparked under an unusual set of wildfire conditions more typical of the western USA. The checklist for western fire conditions starts with the dry winter we are half-way through. Since December we are running a 33% deficit in rain and melted snowfall. That dearth of rain is two inches in 2 months and comes on the heels of a dry fall. So, the ground is drier than normal.
WSAZ
Charleston Salsa Club hosts pop-up event in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Charleston Salsa Club hit the road this week for a pop-up class in Huntington. Dance instructor Tommy Spurlock stopped by First Look at Four to show Tim and Susan some moves.
WSAZ
Kid’s Sale at Charley Creek Plaza in Southpoint this week
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kid’s Sale is back!. Alex Gillespie, owner of Kid’s Sale, stopped by First Look at Four to talk about how you can find some good deals on clothes for your little ones. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news....
WSAZ
Tree falls on vehicles, knocks down power lines
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Drivers are being asked to avoid the area of Venable Avenue SE in Charleston after a tree fell, according to 911 dispatchers. According to the 911 center, the tree fell on several vehicles and took down power lines. Injuries have been reported, dispatchers say. Further...
WSAZ
Crews fight large brush fire in southeast Ohio
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Crews in Lawrence County worked Thursday night to contain a massive brush fire near the Pedro area. Will Foster with the U.S. Forest Service says they’ve been working on the fire since around 6 p.m. Thursday trying to get it under control. Foster says...
WSAZ
Medicare Dual Special Needs Plan with R&D Senior Solutions
Taylor and Sarah speak with Matt at Spurlock's about preparing for Valentine's Day. President and CEO of Bob Evans Restaurants, Bob Holtcamp, on Studio 3. Greatest Love Songs with Huntington Symphony Orchestra. Updated: 1 hour ago. Ian Jessee, Executive Director of HSO, says if you email him your Valentine's name,...
WSAZ
Budget approved to renovate Shawnee Sports Complex
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Commission on Thursday night approved a budget to renovate the welcome center at the Shawnee Sports Complex. The biggest of those renovations will be a rooftop patio where spectators can relax sit and eat while being able to see action going on around the complex.
Our 5 Favorite Thrift Shops in West Virginia
WEST VIRGINIA - Thrift shopping is a great way to find high-quality clothing without paying full price. It also allows you to find unique retro pieces from another time. Plus, you'll be helping worthy causes, such as local animal shelters and needy families.
$50,000 given to redevelop Duncan Box & Lumber building in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The Huntington Area Development Council (HADCO) received $50,000 to redevelop the former Duncan Box & Lumber building. According to the city of Huntington, City Council District 2 representative Todd Sweeney used a portion of his American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to give the money to HADCO. They say HADCO is […]
What was the ‘Bull Moose Special’ ride in the West Virginia coal mine strikes?
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – It has been 110 years since the infamous ride of the “Bull Moose Special,” a train used against striking miners during the Paint Creek-Cabin Creek Strike. On the night of February 7, 1913, coal operator Quin Morton, Kanawha County Sheriff Bonner Hill and several railroad men and deputies armed themselves […]
