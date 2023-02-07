ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Institute, WV

WSAZ

Tri-State Arenacross heads to Huntington this weekend

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Tri-State Arenacross is racing to the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington this weekend. Camron Farmer, Tri-State Arenacross track manager, stopped by First Look at Four to talk about what’s in store. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Marshall sweeps Coastal Carolina in men’s and women’s hoops

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall got off to a quick start in Conway, South Carolina and overwhelmed Coastal Carolina 92-74 in Sun Belt action Thursday night. Andrew Taylor had a monster effort and scored 33 points and had 10 rebounds as Marshall led start to finish. The Herd built up...
CONWAY, SC
lootpress.com

Prep Basketball: Bluefield wins battle of Class AA titans

Institute – Bluefield stunned Chapmanville in their building last year to win the Region 3 co-final. The two Class AA titans could meet again this year in regional action or even in the boys state tournament in mid-March. Tuesday night, the No. 3 ranked Tigers and the No. 2...
BLUEFIELD, WV
WSAZ

MU’s Kinsey named to Jerry West Award watch list

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Marshall University men’s basketball fifth-year senior Taevion Kinsey was named a top-10 candidate for the 2023 Jerry West Award on Tuesday. A native of Columbus, Ohio, Kinsey has been named the Sun Belt Men’s basketball player of the week three times this season as he ranks third in the nation in points (534) and is second in field goals made (215).
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Crash sends man to the hospital

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A man is in the hospital following a crash late Thursday evening. Jackson County, West Virginia dispatchers say it happened just after 11 p.m. Dispatchers say a man driving a tractor trailer was on the Ravenswood Bridge when he went off the roadway, ending up about 50 feet off the exit ramp.
RAVENSWOOD, WV
WSAZ

Record warmth spurs rash of fires

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Thursday’s rash of brush fires sparked under an unusual set of wildfire conditions more typical of the western USA. The checklist for western fire conditions starts with the dry winter we are half-way through. Since December we are running a 33% deficit in rain and melted snowfall. That dearth of rain is two inches in 2 months and comes on the heels of a dry fall. So, the ground is drier than normal.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Kid’s Sale at Charley Creek Plaza in Southpoint this week

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kid’s Sale is back!. Alex Gillespie, owner of Kid’s Sale, stopped by First Look at Four to talk about how you can find some good deals on clothes for your little ones. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news....
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Tree falls on vehicles, knocks down power lines

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Drivers are being asked to avoid the area of Venable Avenue SE in Charleston after a tree fell, according to 911 dispatchers. According to the 911 center, the tree fell on several vehicles and took down power lines. Injuries have been reported, dispatchers say. Further...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Crews fight large brush fire in southeast Ohio

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Crews in Lawrence County worked Thursday night to contain a massive brush fire near the Pedro area. Will Foster with the U.S. Forest Service says they’ve been working on the fire since around 6 p.m. Thursday trying to get it under control. Foster says...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Medicare Dual Special Needs Plan with R&D Senior Solutions

Taylor and Sarah speak with Matt at Spurlock's about preparing for Valentine's Day. President and CEO of Bob Evans Restaurants, Bob Holtcamp, on Studio 3. Greatest Love Songs with Huntington Symphony Orchestra. Updated: 1 hour ago. Ian Jessee, Executive Director of HSO, says if you email him your Valentine's name,...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Budget approved to renovate Shawnee Sports Complex

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Commission on Thursday night approved a budget to renovate the welcome center at the Shawnee Sports Complex. The biggest of those renovations will be a rooftop patio where spectators can relax sit and eat while being able to see action going on around the complex.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV

