New Haven police make arrest in January 21 murder
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — 45-year-old Ronald Little of New Haven has been arrested and charged in the murder of Michael Wint. New Haven police said Wint was shot and killed while sitting in a car on Whalley Ave on Jan. 21. Less than two weeks later, police had a warrant out for Little's arrest.
Police: Man critically injured in Hartford shooting
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police are investigating after a man was critically injured in a shooting on Congress Street Wednesday evening, according to authorities. Hartford police officers responded to 50 Congress Street just before 5 p.m. after hearing a report that a person had been shot. Upon arrival at the scene, police located a […]
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Pedestrian Struck
2023-02-09@10:06pm–#Bridgeport CT– A pedestrian appeared to be seriously injured after being hit by a car at Park and Fairfield Avenue. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
DoingItLocal
Fairfield News: Catalytic Converter Thieves Chase Away
2023-02-09@11:28pm–#Fairfield CT– Patrol officers working in the neighborhood near the circle on the Post Road scare off catalytic thieves. They fled at a high rate in a gold-colored car and onto I-95, they were not pursued. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with...
Police investigating 2 separate, deadly shootings in Bridgeport
Residents are on edge after two deadly shootings took place within hours of each other on Monday.
Waterbury officers seize ghost gun, narcotics after suspects crash stolen car into police cruiser
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Two Waterbury women were arrested on Monday after police seized an illegal firearm and narcotics from the two suspects who crashed a stolen car into a police cruiser on Monday, according to authorities. Officers assigned to the Waterbury Police Department’s Auto Theft Task Force (ATTF) received information regarding the location of […]
NBC Connecticut
Police Activity Reported on I-84 in Hartford
Part of Interstate 84 was closed in Hartford Thursday night due to police activity in the area of exits 45 and 44. The state Department of Transportation said the right and center lanes of I-84 West were closed, but have since reopened. It's unclear what specifically police were investigating. Connecticut...
DoingItLocal
Milford News: Fight!
#Milford CT–On February 8, 2023, officers were dispatched to the area of Bridgeport Avenue and Naugatuck Avenue for a report of a fight. Upon arrival, the victim stated that they got into a verbal argument with Bryant, who then pushed them to the ground. A witness observed Bryant shake the victim and push them every time they.
NBC Connecticut
Man Shot While Walking Dog in New Haven
A man was shot while walking his dog in New Haven Wednesday night, according to police. The 30-year-old man told police that he was walking his dog on Dixwell Avenue, near Brewster Street, when he noticed that his left leg was bleeding, police said. Officers learned of the shooting at...
Fatal Shooting In Broad Daylight: Suspect On Loose After 26-Year-Old From Naugatuck Found
A 26-year-old was found shot and killed in a vehicle in a Fairfield County parking lot. The incident took place in Bridgeport around 2:20 p.m., Monday, Feb. 6 in the 900 block of William Street. Bridgeport Police responded to the area after receiving a ShotSpotter notification of shots fired, said...
Watertown man accused of breaking 50 windows, violating protective order
A man is accused of breaking 50 windows and violating a protective order in Watertown.
USPIS offers $50K reward for Waterbury letter carrier robbery
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of suspects involved in the armed robbery of a United States Postal Service letter carrier in Waterbury. The armed robbery occurred just before 5 p.m. on Jan. 31 on the […]
Eyewitness News
Police make arrest for hit-and-run that killed Trinity College student
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford police arrested the driver in a hit-and-run that killed a Trinity College student. Authorities said the crash happened on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at the intersection of New Britain Avenue and Henry Street. Jillian Hegarty, 20, of St. Johnsbury, VT, was taken to the...
DoingItLocal
Chief Porter Holds Press Conference for February 6
Bridgeport, CT – This afternoon, a press conference was held to discuss the two homicides that took place during the afternoon and evening hours of Tuesday, February 6th, 2023. Although unrelated, both homicides took place within a seven-hour span. The Bridgeport Police Department currently has additional officers on patrol for the remainder of the week to ensure the safety of Bridgeport residents that live in the areas of which the two homicides took place.
Watertown woman steals over $90K from Meat Center: PD
WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman was arrested on Tuesday for stealing money while employed at the Watertown Meat Center. According to police, 49-year-old Marissa Ganavage of Watertown is accused of thefts that occurred at the Meat Center from Jan. 5, 2022 through Oct. 11, 2022 while she was a cashier. Through an investigation, police […]
Hartford man convicted of 2021 fatal stabbing: DCJ
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man was convicted of a fatal stabbing in 2021 on Tuesday, according to the Connecticut Division of Justice. Garry Ramsey, 58, of Hartford was found guilty of murdering 68-year-old Robert Callahan of West Hartford on June 5 in 2021 by a Hartford jury, according to an announcement from Hartford […]
DoingItLocal
Easton News: Theft Of Mail
2023-02-07@2:32pm–#Easton CT– Police are looking for a red Hyundai Elantra responsible for mail theft off Park Avenue.
Man charged in connection to hit-and-run that killed a Trinity College student, injured 2 others
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Hartford police arrested a man accused of hitting three Trinity College students, killing one of them last year. Police said on March 31, 2022, around 11:30 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of New Britain Avenue and Henry Street for the report of pedestrians struck by a car. When officers arrived, […]
Hartford man convicted of 2021 Manchester murder
MANCHESTER, Conn. — A Hartford man was convicted Tuesday of the June 2021 murder of a man in Manchester. Garry Ramsey, 58, of Hartford, was found guilty by a jury Tuesday of the murder on June 5, 2021 of Robert Callahan, 68. Prosecutors said Ramsey went to a Manchester...
Man who stabbed girlfriend 13 times in Windsor Locks gets break
A man who stabbed his girlfriend 13 times, starting at one Windsor Locks hotel and continuing at another, got a break on immediate prison time Monday, when a judge sentenced him to the mandatory minimum of five years behind bars, despite the victim’s last-minute request for more prison time.
