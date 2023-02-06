Read full article on original website
Struggling with rents and utility bills? Apply for Rental and Utility Program for help as a low-income Chicago familyMark StarChicago, IL
Meet Penny Pritzker: Rich Chicago woman who gives away money to needy familiesMark StarChicago, IL
RICHTON PARK Issues Apology To Boy Wrongfully Shot By Police After $12Mil. SettlementSouth Suburban NewsRichton Park, IL
Lori Lightfoot trailing far behind in mayoral raceJake WellsChicago, IL
Mentally Disabled Woman Vanishes With Her 2-Year-Old Nephew And Police Fail To Tell Family Of Possible SightingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHammond, IN
Carole Cook Dies: Lucille Ball Protégé And ‘Sixteen Candles’ Actress Was 98
Carole Cook, a protege of Lucille Ball who would become a familiar face through appearances on Ball’s TV shows, movies like The Incredible Mr. Limpet and Sixteen Candles and stage musicals 42nd Street and Romantic Comedy, died today of heart failure in Beverly Hills, California, just three days before her 99th birthday. Her death was announced by husband Tom Troupe. Born Mildred Frances Cook in Abilene, Texas, Cook made her Broadway debut as a replacement in 1954’s Threepenny Opera. After moving to Los Angeles, she became a favorite of Ball’s, who suggested the name spelling of Carole in honor of movie star...
IGN
John Cleese's Fawlty Towers is Being Rebooted
The famous British 1970s sitcom Fawlty Towers is now on deck for a modern reboot, and original star and Monty Python alum John Cleese is set to return. Created by John Cleese and Connie Booth, the original Fawlty Towers was a popular two-season sitcom about the misanthropic hotel owner Basil Fawlty and his various escapades while running an English seaside inn filled with oddball employees and strange guests. Produced by Castle Rock Entertainment, operated by film director and writer Rob Reiner, the planned reboot will pick up in modern England, with Basil still running Fawlty Towers.
‘Fawlty Towers’ Set for Revival at Castle Rock, With John Cleese, Camilla Cleese to Write and Star
Classic British sitcom “Fawlty Towers” is being revived at Castle Rock Entertainment with original series writer and star John Cleese and his daughter Camilla Cleese set to write and star. Matthew George, Rob Reiner, Michele Reiner and Derrick Rossi are executive producing the series for Castle Rock Television, which is developing the project. “Fawlty Towers,” written by John Cleese and Connie Booth, originally ran in two seasons of six episodes each that were broadcast on the BBC in 1975 and 1979. The series followed the unfortunate exploits of Basil Fawlty (John Cleese) as he struggled to keep his hotel and marriage afloat....
Barbra Streisand Memoir ‘My Name Is Barbra’ to Release in November
The release date for Barbra Streisand’s anticipated memoir has been announced. Viking, a Penguin Random House imprint, announced Tuesday that Streisand’s My Name Is Barbra will be published on Nov. 7. More from The Hollywood ReporterArnold Schulman, Screenwriter on 'Goodbye, Columbus' and 'Love With the Proper Stranger,' Dies at 97Melinda Dillon, Actress in 'Close Encounters of the Third Kind' and 'A Christmas Story,' Dies at 83What to Read Right Now: Timely Books With Hollywood Appeal With a career that has spanned six decades and featured dozens of books written about her, Streisand will finally chronicle her story in her own words. In the...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Exorcist’ sequel casts ‘Matilda’ star, giving us the crossover we never knew we needed
One of the biggest talks exploding within the shadows of the horror community has to do with filmmaker David Gordon Green’s The Exorcist sequel — which is already slated for an October release later this year. So far, the much-anticipated sequel has enlisted the acting prowess of Glass Onion star Leslie Odom Jr. and the directing expertise of Green, who recently helmed the rebooted Halloween trilogy. And now, the upcoming horror extravaganza has recruited another unexpected star to join the fearful fun — and that would be actress Olivia Marcum.
Helen Mirren To Star As Patricia Highsmith In Ripley-Esque Thriller ‘Switzerland’ For Director Anton Corbijn & FilmNation: EFM Hot Package
EXCLUSIVE: Oscar winner Helen Mirren is set to star as celebrated author Patricia Highsmith in new movie Switzerland, whose plot will mirror one of the Tom Ripley novels for which the American novelist was most famous. Filmmaker and celebrated music video director Anton Corbijn, whose credits include Control, A Most Wanted Man and The American, is aboard to direct the movie, which FilmNation will be launching for world sales at next week’s EFM. In Switzerland, Highsmith’s late life solitude in the Swiss Alps is interrupted by Edward, a young literary agent who is sent by the writer’s relentless publishing company to convince...
‘La La Land’ to Become a Broadway Musical
La La Land is heading to Broadway. The Oscar-winning movie musical is being developed as a stage musical by producer Marc Platt and Lionsgate. The 2016 movie, which starred Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, followed an aspiring actress and a jazz musician as they pursue their dreams in Los Angeles. The film’s original songs include tracks “City of Stars” and “Another Day of Sun.”More from The Hollywood Reporter'Yellowstone' Spinoff With Matthew McConaughey in Talks Amid Report of Kevin Costner's Uncertain Future'Dexter,' 'Billions' Spinoffs in the Works as Showtime Doubles Down on Franchise PlanMatthew McConaughey to Voice Elvis in Netflix Animated Series Bartlett...
‘Fawlty Towers’ Reboot In The Works With John Cleese, Camilla Cleese & Rob Reiner’s Castle Rock Entertainment
Basil Fawlty is back. A reboot of John Cleese’s British comedy sensation Fawlty Towers is in the works and Rob Reiner’s Castle Rock Entertainment is developing. More than 40 years after the second and final season drew to a close, Monty Python star Cleese is set to write and star alongside daughter Camilla Cleese, in news that will bring joy to a generation of British comedy fans. The new series will explore how Cleese’s over-the-top, cynical and misanthropic Basil Fawlty navigates the modern world. Plot details are largely being kept under wraps but the development will bring the story forward to explore...
Collider
10 Great Westerns That Show the Diveristy of the West
The Western genre conjures images of vast open plains, brave cowboys on horseback, riding into the sunset after just besting their vicious opponent in a shootout. It is a genre shaped by classical Hollywood directors like John Ford and Howard Hawks, signifying everything the Western genre stands for — the American dream.
Nonbinary ‘& Juliet’ Performer Withdraws From Tony Award Consideration Over Gendered Categories; Tonys Considering Future Change
Justin David Sullivan, a nonbinary performer who plays the character of May in the hit Broadway musical & Juliet, has withdrawn from Tony Award consideration due to the gendered nomination categories, and Tony administrators suggest they’re considering a rule change after the current season. Sullivan, who uses the pronouns he, she and they, said in a statement, “As a nonbinary performer playing a nonbinary principal role on Broadway, I have been asked by many what I plan on doing about this year’s award season nomination categories. Related Story Aaron Sorkin’s Broadway ‘Camelot’: First Look Photo & Video; Full Cast Announced Related Story Joshua Malina...
Musical Writer Smells ‘Something Rotten’ With ‘History Of The World Part II’ Shakespeare Scene; Josh Gad Says Much Ado About Nothing – Update
UPDATED, with Josh Gad response: Something Rotten!, the hit 2015 Broadway comedy set during the time of Shakespeare, includes an early scene in which a rival of the Bard is encouraged to add tunes to his plays and invent something called “the musical.” The rival playwright quickly dismisses the idea before enthusiastically breaking into song. Related Story ‘History Of The World, Part II’: Hulu Drops Official Trailer For Mel Brooks Sequel Series Related Story Evan Rachel Wood, Josh Gad & Anthony Carrigan Set For Murder Mystery 'The Adults' From Filmmaker Alex Winter – EFM Related Story 'History Of The World, Part II': Hulu Releases First-Look Images...
"National Velvet": Behind the Scenes of the Beloved Movie Starring Elizabeth Taylor, Mickey Rooney, and Angela Lansbury
It's one of the most beloved feature films of all time, and it made a star out of its then-very young leading lady, who would grow up to be an Oscar-winning actress (and ultimately a Royal Dame!).
Caregiver of ‘Downton Abbey’ castle pens some noble prose
The isles are alive with the sound of Brit royalty books. Comes now Lady Carnarvon the chatelaine/caregiver/classy owner of what’s not just any lousy half-room share near Brighton. Homestead of this 8th Countess Carnarvon is the 300-room Highclere Castle — which she told me is haunted — where “Downton Abbey” filmed and which hosted even Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth. Her Countessship has published works on the castle’s food, history tchotchkes. New book, now out in England, is “The Earl and the Pharaoh.” Great read — even if she doesn’t need the money. Dear diary Complaint. Checking things on the Internet I fell across the Cut...
whatshotblog.com
The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Book Club Questions
Taylor Jenkins Reid’s books are perfect for book club discussions and these Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo book club questions will give you lots of food for thought!. The fifth book by popular author Taylor Jenkins-Reid, The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo was hugely popular when it was released in 2017.
waldina.com
Happy 211th Birthday Charles Dickens
Today is the 211th birthday of the author Charles Dickens. Read his books, watch the film adaptations of them, everyone has their favorite. I have paraphrased his epitaph hundreds of times when I am writing about someone that inspires me. The world is a better place because he was in it and still feel the loss that he has left.
