WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown committee forwards legislation for $1.2M in ARPA funds for Irving Pool
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown City Council Rules, Chambers, Intergovernmental Relations and Strategy Committee advanced legislation allocating $1.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds for the Irving Pool project Wednesday night at city hall. The $1.2 million is needed to pay for the $3.1 million proposed winning bid versus...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem Twp. zoners hear appeal for proposed Wawa complex
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – The Bethlehem Township Zoning Hearing Board held an appeal hearing involving a proposed commercial and residential complex during a special meeting Tuesday night at the municipal building. The proposal, offered by Wagner Enterprises, calls for a Wawa convenience and gas store; a Fidelity bank; and...
WFMZ-TV Online
Phillipsburg mayor to run for reeelection
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. - Phillipsburg Mayor Todd Tersigni, a Democrat, said Thursday he is running for reelection. Tersigni said that while he was in office he helped secure an infrastructure grant and reduce the number of abandoned properties in the town. Phillipsburg Councilman Randy Piazza had previously announced he is running...
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown considers $100K for 'credible messenger program' consultant
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Allentown City Council Rules, Chambers, Intergovernmental Relations and Strategy Committee advanced a bill Wednesday that would spend $100,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds towards exploring a "credible messenger program." A youth-focused "anti-violence" initiative, credible messenger programs typically pair mentors from the community — sometimes...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem planners review proposals for more than 1.4K apartments
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Planning Commission on Thursday night reviewed a sketch plan for an apartment complex that crosses the city's border. The proposal, offered by New Jersey-based BAHX LLC, calls for the development of three, five-story buildings and one, four-story building totaling 317 apartment units. The plan...
WFMZ-TV Online
Milford, Hunterdon County remembers councilman, second NJ council member killed within a week
MILFORD, N.J. - A Milford, Hunterdon County Councilman is being remembered, after authorities say he was gunned down by a coworker. It's the second New Jersey council member to be shot and killed within a week. "He had so much more to give," said Milford Mayor Henri Schepens. Schepens was...
WFMZ-TV Online
Warren County seeks to restrict truck, tractor-trailer traffic
BELVIDERE, N.J. – The Warren County Board of Commissioners asked the state to remove sections of three county roads as available travel routes for truck traffic Wednesday night at the Wayne Dumont Jr. Administration Building. The New Jersey Department of Transportation governs and establishes permitted routes, width restrictions, length...
WFMZ-TV Online
54-unit apartment complex on Easton Avenue gets OK from Bethlehem planners
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – A land development plan for a 54-unit apartment complex was approved by the Bethlehem Planning Commission Thursday night. Developers Dominic Villani and John Tallarico proposed the apartment complex featuring two, three-story buildings at the former site of Kospia's Nurseries at 2897 Easton Ave. The site will...
WFMZ-TV Online
Revised plans for former Martin Tower site: More apartments; no retail, dining
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Planning Commission on Thursday night approved a revised master plan for development of the former site of the 21-story Martin Tower, once headquarters of the Bethlehem Steel Corp., located at 1170 Eighth Ave. The plan was submitted originally in May 2019. The revised plan...
WFMZ-TV Online
Former Montex Textiles site in Allentown sold, land to be used for apartment development
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A new apartment complex could soon be coming to Allentown. The Yasin Khan 2021 Family Trust bought more than six acres of land near Good Shepherd's main campus. It's at the former site of Montex Textiles, before it burned down in April 2005. The plan is to...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem to review proposal for ice cream store at the site of shuttered pet-grooming service
A plan for an ice cream shop across from Calypso Elementary School in west Bethlehem will face zoning scrutiny Feb. 22. The store would take the place of The Clip Joint, a pet-grooming service at 1001 Spring Street that has closed. The building is across Spring Street from Calypso Elementary School and has a second-floor apartment.
WFMZ-TV Online
Cold storage warehouse looks to expand Bethlehem facility
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Zoning Hearing Board approved a height variance request for a warehouse expansion Wednesday night at city hall. The applicant, United States Cold Storage, plans a 99,267-square-foot cold storage warehouse expansion at 15 Emery St. in Lehigh Valley Industrial Park VII at the Bethlehem Commerce Center.
Judge pulls Warren County prosecutor’s office from ex-P’burg councilman’s case
None of Warren County’s prosecutors are allowed to handle the blackmail case against former Phillipsburg councilman Frank McVey. Phillipsburg Mayor Todd Tersigni, the alleged target of McVey’s blackmail, was formerly a client of Warren County Prosecutor James Pfeiffer. Pfeiffer took himself off the case and handed it to his first assistant. New Jersey Superior Court Judge Peter J. Tober decided the case belongs with a prosecutor from another county, not Pfeiffer’s subordinate.
thefabricator.com
An overview of a metal fabricator’s relocation
In 2011, EVS Metal opened its fourth precision fabrication facility in East Stroudsburg, Pa. The 120,000-sq.-ft. building had ceilings tall enough to allow the use of industrial cranes, which were necessary to move extra-large workpieces commonly produced for use by the solar, construction, oil and gas, and transportation industries. Company...
Second New Jersey elected official gunned down inside car
MILFORD, NJ – A second New Jersey councilman was shot and killed inside their vehicle. A week after Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfor was shot and killed inside her car outside her home, Milford Councilman Russel Heller was shot and killed outside his workplace in the parking lot of PSE&G in Franklin Township. Police are investigating the possible murder-suicide involving two PSE&G workers in Franklin Township. According to police Gary T. Curtis, 58, of Washington Township, shot and killed Russell D. Heller, 51 of Milford in the PSE&G Parking lot on Weston Canal Road in Somerset. Police reported the shooting occurred The post Second New Jersey elected official gunned down inside car appeared first on Shore News Network.
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Man Found Hiding in Chicken House After Invading Home in Berks County
A Schuylkill County man is facing charges for being involved in a home invasion in Berks County earlier this week. According to the Bethel Township Police, on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, just before midnight, Bethel Township Police were dispatched to a residence in the 3200 block of Camp Swatara Road for a burglary in progress.
Harvey named Luzerne County election director
Eryn Harvey has been hired as Luzerne County’s new election director, the administration said Wednesday. A 28-year-old Wilkes
Upcoming lane closures on Interstate 81
DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— PennDOT has announced several lane closures through different counties due to bridge inspections this week on Interstate 81. Lackawanna County – Interstate 81 Northbound at Exit 188 (Dunmore/Throop) will be closed on February 10 from 9:00 A.M – 3:00 P.M. Luzerne County – Interstate 81 Northbound between Exit 143 (Hazleton) to […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Lawsuit filed over development on protected land in Upper Pottsgrove Twp.
U. POTTSGROVE TWP., Pa. - A lawsuit is challenging a Montgomery County municipality's plan to build on protected, open space. The suit, filed by two Upper Pottsgrove Township residents, says building the $5.5-million municipal complex violates the state's Open Space Law as well as the Dedicated or Donated Property Act.
Missing endangered woman out of Luzerne County
FOSTER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — White Haven Police are looking for a missing woman they believe is endangered. Police say they are looking for 77-year-old, Delores Morin who was last seen on Wednesday, February 8, at 11:00 a.m., in the area of Hess Lane, in Foster Township, Luzerne County. Accoridng to law enforcement Morin […]
