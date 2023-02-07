Read full article on original website
Livingston Parish Council decides controversial drug can still be sold in the parish
LIVINGSTON PARISH - After talks of banning the controversial drug, Livingston Parish has decided to allow kratom to still be sold. Thursday night, Councilman Shane Mack lead the charge to ban the sale of the drug, saying it can lead to people getting hooked on it. "The DEA drug fact...
Ramps still closed at Airline overpass after May damage; work reportedly to start soon
BATON ROUGE - The delay in repairing the Airline Highway and Florida Boulevard interchange has dragged on. It was damaged by a City-Parish DPW truck and closed in May 2022. The state says that even though the project has met several obstacles, work to replace the damaged girder is happening out of state, and construction to make repairs will start soon.
Fate of Hardhide the alligator causing concern in Ponchatoula
PONCHATOULA, La. – Concern about the fate of a 65-year-old alligator is stirring up this tiny Tangipahoa Parish city. In a post on Facebook, Mike Kliebert, the owner of Hardhide the alligator, wrote that the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has said the gator has to go or face being euthanized.
Wind sends sign plummeting outside business in Walker
WALKER - Strong winds knocked down a large sign in Livingston Parish Wednesday, forcing law enforcement to temporarily close down a road. Photos shared with WBRZ showed the sign downed outside the Autozone at the corner of Walker South Road and Brian Park Drive. Police said Brian Park was closed until workers could clear the sign off the road.
Thousands impacted by power outages in Ascension Parish, Entergy says
PRAIRIEVILLE - Several thousand people are without electricity in Ascension Parish amid reports of wide-reaching outages in the area Thursday afternoon. The problems started around noon and were largely reported in Prairieville. Entergy said more than 4,500 customers were without electricity. It wasn't immediately clear what caused the outages. Initial...
Denham Springs highway reopens after gas leak Thursday morning
DENHAM SPRINGS - Highway 16 was closed in both directions between Lockhart and Old River Roads due to a gas leak, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office. The gas leak was reported shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday. The roadway was shut down in both directions while officials assessed the situation.
Smoke coming from 18-wheeler snarls traffic on Mississippi River bridge
BATON ROUGE - An 18-wheeler on the eastbound side of the Mississippi River bridge slowed traffic during Tuesday's afternoon commute. The vehicle started smoking in the middle of the bridge and then pulled off in front of the exit to Nicholson Drive. No lanes are currently blocked but vehicle recovery...
Popular Tangipahoa Parish campground cutting ties with Yogi Bear, rebranding after almost 50 years
ROBERT, La. - After nearly five decades, the Jellystone Park campground in Tangipahoa Parish is changing its name and dropping ties with the origin of the park's original namesake: Yogi Bear. Owners announced the change Monday, explaining that the park was being rebranded as Tangi Pines Family Campground but that...
Motorcyclist killed after crashing into traffic signal box at Baton Rouge intersection
BATON ROUGE - A man was killed after he crashed his motorcycle into a metal traffic light control panel near the Capital Heights neighborhood late Tuesday night. The crash happened just after midnight at the corner of South Foster Drive and Claycut Road. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the driver, 28-year-old Jarrod Braud, was taken to a hospital and died overnight.
Ready to roll! WBRZ previews parades happening in the capital area this weekend
BATON ROUGE - 2une In talked with several local krewes Friday to preview their upcoming parades in and around the capital area!. Pick your favorite or watch them all—all four are ready to let the good times roll this Carnival Season. Krewe of Artemis. When: Friday, Feb. 10 from...
Deputies found infant sleeping next to fentanyl during raid at Baton Rouge apartment; pair arrested
BATON ROUGE - A pair was booked for child cruelty after deputies found an infant sleeping just feet away from where a drug dealer was apparently cutting and packaging fentanyl. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies started investigating the accused dealer, 26-year-old Lamarcos Robinson, after he allegedly...
LSU police looking for suspect in reported obscenity near student union
BATON ROUGE - Police are looking for a suspect following a "sex-related offense" near the LSU Student Union last week. According to LSU police records, the reported obscenity happened the afternoon of Thursday, Jan. 31, at the corner of Highland Road and S Campus Drive. No further details of the crime have been released.
Woman's home ransacked during police raid; officials question who should pay for costly repairs
BATON ROUGE - After a search warrant is performed by law enforcement, who should be responsible for the damage left behind?. Right now, property owners are left to pay the bill. This policy recently affected Erica Rayford. She and her husband were out of town on December 30. In the middle of her trip she looked at her phone and saw a sight like never before.
Deputies looking for driver who stole cart from Ascension Parish golf course
GONZALES - Deputies are searching for a person who stole a golf cart from the Pelican Point Golf Course. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the driver took their license plates off before committing the theft. Anyone with information regarding the driver or vehicle should call (225) 621-4636.
Accused murderer skipped town after BR judge let him off ankle monitor, caught in another parish
BATON ROUGE - An accused murderer who requested to have his ankle monitor removed due to leg irritation was rearrested Thursday night in the Lafayette area for absconding bond supervision. Kevin Dukes is accused of murdering Julius Thomas in 2018. He was arrested within hours of the murder. In 2021,...
Metro Council ran out of time to discuss underaged drinking at Wednesday meeting
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Metro Council meeting ended at 8:55 p.m. Wednesday night, and the topics, while important, did not address underage drinking because the council ran out of time. It's a problem that has been on the minds of many people since the death of Madison...
National Weather Service releases full report on powerful EF-2 tornado that hit Tangipahoa
TANGIPAHOA - The National Weather Service determined that an EF-2 tornado touched down in Tangipahoa Parish Wednesday night. The full report Thursday said wind speeds peaked around 115 miles per hour, and the tornado traveled just under three and a half miles. Residents near Tangipahoa shared photos and video shortly...
Latest storm takes section of Ward Creek, backyards at risk
BATON ROUGE - The storm that dumped a few inches of rain in the Baton Rouge area on January 29, took a toll on a portion of Ward Creek in the Westminster neighborhood. Some people backing up to the creek on Drusilla Drive are worried their property could go next.
EBR school system investigating claims that bus driver smoked marijuana while picking up kids
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is investigating social media posts alleging that a bus driver was smoking marijuana on their route. The posts allege the employee was driving erratically and using the drug while picking up elementary students Thursday morning. A notice sent out to...
Homes destroyed after Tangipahoa tornado; hundreds still without power Thursday
TANGIPAHOA - Multiple mobile homes were hit by a tornado as it thrashed through part of Tangipahoa Parish late Wednesday, and energy officials are reporting extensive equipment damage. Residents near Tangipahoa shared photos and video shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday showing the tornado not far from I-55. The Tangipahoa Parish...
