Santa Barbara Independent
Urgent Need for Housing in Southern Santa Barbara County
It’s no secret, we live or work in paradise here in Southern Santa Barbara County. However, that paradise comes with a high cost. It’s always been expensive to live here, but now it’s becoming impossible for many due to the soaring cost of living. Housing prices and rents continue to spike. It’s impacting South Coast School Districts and employees negatively.
Santa Barbara Independent
Black Histories, on Walls and Screens, and the Santa Barbara City College Atkinson Gallery
As much as it is advisable to seize any opportunity to visit the Atkinson Gallery — Santa Barbara City College’s gallery with a stunning view — its current exhibition can be viewed either on its site or in the comfort of your YouTubed screened space. In either mode, welcome to The Essentials #4: Black History and Contemporary Art, a special playlist of videos showcasing important Black artists, as curated by Gallery Director John Connelly.
Santa Barbara Independent
Coastal Commissioners Bash S.B. County on Pot
This first appeared at Newsmakers with JR. California Coastal Commissioners on Wednesday slammed Santa Barbara County’s ruinous cannabis ordinance and its implementation — but balked at blocking a local permit for a disputed Carpinteria retail pot emporium. A 7-to-3 vote by commissioners held that the state agency lacks...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara County to Be Fined $6 Million for Too Many ‘Canaries in Coal Mine’
The canary in the coal mine for the state’s fractured mental health and criminal justice systems is yet another obscure bureaucratic acronym: IST, which stands for “incompetent to stand trial.” That’s a legal determination made by a judge after consulting with two psychiatrists and refers to people charged with a crime who are mentally incapable of understanding the charges against them or assisting in their own defense.
Police arrest 44-year-old Santa Barbara resident for felony vandalism near La Cumbre Plaza
Santa Barbara Police said officers arrested a 44-year-old Santa Barbara resident Thursday for felony vandalism near the La Cumbre Plaza. The post Police arrest 44-year-old Santa Barbara resident for felony vandalism near La Cumbre Plaza appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kvta.com
Minuteman Missile Test Launch From Vandenberg And Other Stories
(Photo by Airman 1st Class Ryan Quijas) There was a routine test of an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) from Vandenberg Space Force Base in northwestern Santa Barbara County Thursday night. The launch was at 11:01 PM Pacific Time. The missile was headed to a target in the...
Family of Alberto Cabrera Corona seeking answers following his death
This week, a Lompoc family is looking for answers after the body of 14-year-old Alberto Cabrera Corona was discovered in the Santa Ynez River over the weekend.
Santa Barbara Independent
Knight Real Estate Group Welcomes Gabriel Grandcolas
Santa Barbara native Gabe Grandcolas has joined Knight Real Estate Group of Village Properties, ready to give buyers and sellers the advice and support they need as they manage the complex decisions and life transitions related to residential real estate. Grandcolas, a graduate of the University of Southern California’s Marshall School of Business (Cum Laude) and Santa Barbara High School, is especially well-positioned for the task thanks to his personal relationship to the region, his analytical ability, and his approachable demeanor.
Santa Barbara Independent
A Spin Around the Old West at the Carriage and Western Art Museum of Santa Barbara
Katy Perry staged a spirited western bar brawl at her private 2023 New Year’s Eve party there. In 2014, the Navy League hosted 1,000 sailors from the USS Ronald Reagan, spiffed up in their Service Dress Whites and dancing until 4 a.m. And today, more than 40 horse-drawn vehicles, some dating back as far as 1850, sit ready for action in regally restored splendor; and Old Spanish Days’ parade of Los Presidentes — everyone from Dwight Murphy (1925-26) to Maria Cabrera (2022) — stares us down in the boardroom, where Peter Georgi has spent the last 30 years at helm of the Carriage and Western Art Museum.
Santa Barbara Independent
Sale of Santa Ynez Valley Equestrian Ranch Sets Record
The recent sale of the Rancho Verde equestrian estate by agent Joe Ramos of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties set a record for properties of less than 10 acres in the Santa Ynez Valley: $5.9 million. “Rancho Verde has everything an equestrian lover would want,” said Joe, an agent in...
Noozhawk
Santa Maria City Council Clears the Way for 443-Unit Betteravia Place Development
The Santa Maria City Council cleared the way Tuesday night for 443 market-rate rental units to be built at the Betteravia Place development after airing concerns about traffic and other issues. Council members voted 3-1 to approve several items, including planned development permits for the MBK Rental Living residential project...
syvnews.com
Lompoc rings in 135th anniversary with special logo design inspired by local students
The city of Lompoc is celebrating its 135th anniversary with the unveiling of a special logo themed "Honoring our Legacy, Launching into our Future" inspired by designs produced by local high school students. Of 14 logo designs submitted by students, four were selected in the contest, with elements from two...
Bakersfield Californian
PETE TITTL: Comfort food with drive-thru ease at new Rusty's
I know I'm late to it, but I'm finally catching up on "Yellowstone," the greatest TV show since "The Sopranos." Co-creator/writer Taylor Sheridan has done a Shakespearean job with these characters struggling to keep a cattle ranch alive in Montana, with the Dutton family fighting each other and so many folks with evil intentions. Great music and dialogue. Who knew a family business could inspire such treachery?
kclu.org
Arrest made in more than four decade old double murder cold case in Ventura County
There’s been an arrest in a more than four decade old cold case in Ventura County, involving the brutal rapes and murder of two women. In January of 1981, Rachel Zendejas was abducted, sexually assaulted, and murdered in Camarillo. She left behind two young daughters. Then, in December of 1981, the same thing happened to Lisa Gondek, who was found dead in her Oxnard apartment.
Santa Barbara Independent
Ellen Louise Mahurin
A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 4th at SOUTHCOAST Church, 5814 Cathedral Oaks Rd., Goleta, CA. A BBQ lunch will be served after the service. Casual attire, please. In Lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Abundant Care, Inc., 5506 Somerset Dr., Santa...
Santa Barbara County Health Department warns the public of Norovirus cases on the Central Coast
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department advises the public of increased cases of Norovirus on the Central Coast. The post Santa Barbara County Health Department warns the public of Norovirus cases on the Central Coast appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Orchestral Czech Matings at Santa Barbara’s Granada
The current CAMA International Series hit an apex two weeks ago with one of America’s proud contributions to the symphonic realm of “international” repute, the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. On Monday, February 13, The Granada Theatre again dips into the international roster with a strong Czech accent, courtesy of the much-acclaimed Filharmonie Brno, presenting an all-Czech program. Popular composer Antonín Dvořák will be joined by Leoš Janáček and Bohuslav Martinů on the musical menu.
crimevoice.com
Ventura Man Arrested for Attempted Extortion and Stalking
February 8, 2023 – Ventura County, Ca. The spokesman for the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department East County Major Crimes Unit, Detective Sergeant Rob Yoos has today announced the arrest of Canoga Park, Ca. resident Christopher McCloud pursuant to painstaking investigation lasting several months throughout 2022. According to Yoos,...
Santa Barbara man sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for deadly stabbing
Santa Barbara County District Attorney John Savrnoch announced the sentencing of a Santa Barbara man following a gang-related murder.
Santa Barbara Independent
PUFF Not Enough
In reading the letter from Mr. Mowrer about the Psychiatric Health Facility, I couldn’t agree more with his comments. I have been familiar with the unit. Several friends and acquaintances have been patients of the facility. It is absolutely incomprehensible that a city and a county the size of Santa Barbara does not have the proper resources to care and intervene with mental illness crises. Not only is the capacity inadequate but also the length of the services provided are so short that a positive outcome is extremely unlikely.
