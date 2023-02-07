Katy Perry staged a spirited western bar brawl at her private 2023 New Year’s Eve party there. In 2014, the Navy League hosted 1,000 sailors from the USS Ronald Reagan, spiffed up in their Service Dress Whites and dancing until 4 a.m. And today, more than 40 horse-drawn vehicles, some dating back as far as 1850, sit ready for action in regally restored splendor; and Old Spanish Days’ parade of Los Presidentes — everyone from Dwight Murphy (1925-26) to Maria Cabrera (2022) — stares us down in the boardroom, where Peter Georgi has spent the last 30 years at helm of the Carriage and Western Art Museum.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO