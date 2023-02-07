ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Santa Barbara Independent

Urgent Need for Housing in Southern Santa Barbara County

It’s no secret, we live or work in paradise here in Southern Santa Barbara County. However, that paradise comes with a high cost. It’s always been expensive to live here, but now it’s becoming impossible for many due to the soaring cost of living. Housing prices and rents continue to spike. It’s impacting South Coast School Districts and employees negatively.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Housing Authority Honors Good Samaritan Shelter as 2022 Outstanding Community Partner of the Year

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, CA, (February 7, 2023) – The Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara (HACSB) honored Good Samaritan Shelter as its 2022 Outstanding Community Partner of the Year. The Housing Authority created its annual partner award as a way of recognizing and thanking organizations and businesses that help change lives for the better. The supportive services provided to clients through partners such as Good Samaritan Shelter are an essential part of the Housing Authority’s holistic service delivery approach.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Coastal Commissioners Bash S.B. County on Pot

This first appeared at Newsmakers with JR. California Coastal Commissioners on Wednesday slammed Santa Barbara County’s ruinous cannabis ordinance and its implementation — but balked at blocking a local permit for a disputed Carpinteria retail pot emporium. A 7-to-3 vote by commissioners held that the state agency lacks...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Disaster Recovery Centers/Local Assistance Centers Announce Modified Hours & Closing Dates

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The Disaster Recovery Centers (DRC)/Local Assistance Centers (LAC) will be closing later this month in both north and south Santa Barbara County. The Center at Direct Relief in Santa Barbara’s last day in operation will be Wednesday, Feb. 15, with a temporary closure Feb. 8 through Feb. 10. The Center at Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria’s last day of operation will be Sunday, Feb. 26.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara County Lays Bare How It Hopes to Meet State Housing Quota

The County of Santa Barbara released its Draft 2023-2031 Housing Element Update for a 30-day public review period, laying out its plan to provide for a state-mandated 5,664 housing units in unincorporated areas of the county over the next eight years. The draft includes an overview of the properties that will likely be rezoned to account for those units — including, it was recently revealed, Magnolia Shopping Center.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
PLANetizen

Santa Barbara Expands ADU Program to Boost Housing

Under the new rules, buildings on Santa Barbara's commercial State Street will be allowed to add housing units on their second floors. | Gabriele Maltinti / Santa Barbara, California. Santa Barbara will now allow larger and taller accessory dwelling units (ADUs) in residential areas, as well as secondary ADUs on...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

County Releases Debris Flow Five-Year Anniversary Video

To this day, people say they can’t bear to see images of the 2018 debris flow in Montecito because it evokes such a strong remembrance of the trauma of those days, during which the community learned that 23 people had died. If this includes you, be aware that you will not want to watch this 20-minute video assembled by the County of Santa Barbara. But everyone else may want to see what was presented to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday to recount the fire that led to the debris flow, and the work that has gone on since then to rebuild the community and to anticipate future storms and floods.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Knight Real Estate Group Welcomes Gabriel Grandcolas

Santa Barbara native Gabe Grandcolas has joined Knight Real Estate Group of Village Properties, ready to give buyers and sellers the advice and support they need as they manage the complex decisions and life transitions related to residential real estate. Grandcolas, a graduate of the University of Southern California’s Marshall School of Business (Cum Laude) and Santa Barbara High School, is especially well-positioned for the task thanks to his personal relationship to the region, his analytical ability, and his approachable demeanor.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Universe Holdings Pays $20.35MM for 45-Unit Multifamily Property in Ventura

LOS ANGELES – February 7, 2023 – Berkadia announced today the sale of YOLO West Apartments, a 45-unit multifamily property, plus retail stores, located in Ventura, California. Managing Director Adrienne Barr of Berkadia Los Angeles completed the $20.35 million sale on behalf of the seller, California-based NUWI Capital, Inc., The buyer, also based in California, was Universe Holdings, and the deal closed on February 2 at a price of approximately $452,222 per unit.
VENTURA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Goleta Beach County Park to Partially Reopen

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – On February 9, 2023, the Santa Barbara County Community Services Department, Parks Division, will partially reopen Goleta Beach County Park to the public. Parking, BBQ grills, beach access, and restrooms will be open from sunrise to sunset in the area between the park entrance and pier. The parking lot at the far east end and the pier will remain closed due to damage sustained during the January 2023 storms. While some repairs are underway and assessments of the pier are ongoing, it is anticipated to be several weeks before the east parking lot and pier can reopen safely.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Gaviota Region Achieves a Wildfire Plan

Up the coast from Santa Barbara, the rural Gaviota hills are a crazy quilt of uses, from the 24,000-acre Dangermond Preserve to ExxonMobil’s Las Flores oil facility and the county’s landfill at Tajiguas, not to mention dozens of ranches and farms, the state beaches and campgrounds, and the major statewide artery known as Highway 101. These facts and more are contained in the Gaviota Community Wildfire Protection Plan, which examines the wildfire hazards from the shore to the mountain ridge and was approved by the county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
kcbx.org

FEMA encourages Central Coast residents to apply for post-storm federal aid

Almost a month after the worst of the winter storms, federal representatives are still in the Central Coast counties to facilitate applications for federal aid. Representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) have been touring the Central Coast since the worst of the storms last month. Their job is to make sure people affected by the storm are utilizing their recovery centers and applying for the assistance they need.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara County to Be Fined $6 Million for Too Many ‘Canaries in Coal Mine’

The canary in the coal mine for the state’s fractured mental health and criminal justice systems is yet another obscure bureaucratic acronym: IST, which stands for “incompetent to stand trial.” That’s a legal determination made by a judge after consulting with two psychiatrists and refers to people charged with a crime who are mentally incapable of understanding the charges against them or assisting in their own defense.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Disaster Unemployment Assistance Now Extended to Workers Impacted by Winter Storms in Alameda, Contra Costa, Mendocino and Ventura Counties

SACRAMENTO – Workers in Alameda, Contra Costa, Mendocino, and Ventura counties who have been impacted by the severe winter storms, flooding, landslides, and mudslides that started on December 27, 2022, are now eligible to file for federal Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) benefits, joining workers in nine previously-announced California counties.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Lake Cachuma Spills for First Time in More than a Decade

For the first time in more than a decade, Lake Cachuma is spilling. Images from Santa Barbara County’s Public Works Department on Wednesday show a cascade of water flowing from the lake’s reservoir through Bradbury Dam’s spillway gates at 4,100 cubic feet per second. Lake Cachuma is...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

PUFF Not Enough

In reading the letter from Mr. Mowrer about the Psychiatric Health Facility, I couldn’t agree more with his comments. I have been familiar with the unit. Several friends and acquaintances have been patients of the facility. It is absolutely incomprehensible that a city and a county the size of Santa Barbara does not have the proper resources to care and intervene with mental illness crises. Not only is the capacity inadequate but also the length of the services provided are so short that a positive outcome is extremely unlikely.
SANTA BARBARA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy