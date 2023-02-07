Read full article on original website
Urgent Need for Housing in Southern Santa Barbara County
It’s no secret, we live or work in paradise here in Southern Santa Barbara County. However, that paradise comes with a high cost. It’s always been expensive to live here, but now it’s becoming impossible for many due to the soaring cost of living. Housing prices and rents continue to spike. It’s impacting South Coast School Districts and employees negatively.
Housing Authority Honors Good Samaritan Shelter as 2022 Outstanding Community Partner of the Year
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, CA, (February 7, 2023) – The Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara (HACSB) honored Good Samaritan Shelter as its 2022 Outstanding Community Partner of the Year. The Housing Authority created its annual partner award as a way of recognizing and thanking organizations and businesses that help change lives for the better. The supportive services provided to clients through partners such as Good Samaritan Shelter are an essential part of the Housing Authority’s holistic service delivery approach.
Coastal Commissioners Bash S.B. County on Pot
This first appeared at Newsmakers with JR. California Coastal Commissioners on Wednesday slammed Santa Barbara County’s ruinous cannabis ordinance and its implementation — but balked at blocking a local permit for a disputed Carpinteria retail pot emporium. A 7-to-3 vote by commissioners held that the state agency lacks...
January flooding displaced 46 in Guadalupe, community pulls together to help
Neighbor helping neighbor. That was the scene in Guadalupe last month as 46 residents — 10 families — were displaced by a storm that dropped more than three inches of rain in 12 hours. The deluge caused the Santa Maria River to breach an earthen berm and flood their neighborhood.
Disaster Recovery Centers/Local Assistance Centers Announce Modified Hours & Closing Dates
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The Disaster Recovery Centers (DRC)/Local Assistance Centers (LAC) will be closing later this month in both north and south Santa Barbara County. The Center at Direct Relief in Santa Barbara’s last day in operation will be Wednesday, Feb. 15, with a temporary closure Feb. 8 through Feb. 10. The Center at Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria’s last day of operation will be Sunday, Feb. 26.
Santa Barbara County Lays Bare How It Hopes to Meet State Housing Quota
The County of Santa Barbara released its Draft 2023-2031 Housing Element Update for a 30-day public review period, laying out its plan to provide for a state-mandated 5,664 housing units in unincorporated areas of the county over the next eight years. The draft includes an overview of the properties that will likely be rezoned to account for those units — including, it was recently revealed, Magnolia Shopping Center.
Santa Barbara Expands ADU Program to Boost Housing
Under the new rules, buildings on Santa Barbara's commercial State Street will be allowed to add housing units on their second floors. | Gabriele Maltinti / Santa Barbara, California. Santa Barbara will now allow larger and taller accessory dwelling units (ADUs) in residential areas, as well as secondary ADUs on...
County Releases Debris Flow Five-Year Anniversary Video
To this day, people say they can’t bear to see images of the 2018 debris flow in Montecito because it evokes such a strong remembrance of the trauma of those days, during which the community learned that 23 people had died. If this includes you, be aware that you will not want to watch this 20-minute video assembled by the County of Santa Barbara. But everyone else may want to see what was presented to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday to recount the fire that led to the debris flow, and the work that has gone on since then to rebuild the community and to anticipate future storms and floods.
Knight Real Estate Group Welcomes Gabriel Grandcolas
Santa Barbara native Gabe Grandcolas has joined Knight Real Estate Group of Village Properties, ready to give buyers and sellers the advice and support they need as they manage the complex decisions and life transitions related to residential real estate. Grandcolas, a graduate of the University of Southern California’s Marshall School of Business (Cum Laude) and Santa Barbara High School, is especially well-positioned for the task thanks to his personal relationship to the region, his analytical ability, and his approachable demeanor.
Universe Holdings Pays $20.35MM for 45-Unit Multifamily Property in Ventura
LOS ANGELES – February 7, 2023 – Berkadia announced today the sale of YOLO West Apartments, a 45-unit multifamily property, plus retail stores, located in Ventura, California. Managing Director Adrienne Barr of Berkadia Los Angeles completed the $20.35 million sale on behalf of the seller, California-based NUWI Capital, Inc., The buyer, also based in California, was Universe Holdings, and the deal closed on February 2 at a price of approximately $452,222 per unit.
Goleta Beach County Park to Partially Reopen
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. (SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – On February 9, 2023, the Santa Barbara County Community Services Department, Parks Division, will partially reopen Goleta Beach County Park to the public. Parking, BBQ grills, beach access, and restrooms will be open from sunrise to sunset in the area between the park entrance and pier. The parking lot at the far east end and the pier will remain closed due to damage sustained during the January 2023 storms. While some repairs are underway and assessments of the pier are ongoing, it is anticipated to be several weeks before the east parking lot and pier can reopen safely.
Gaviota Region Achieves a Wildfire Plan
Up the coast from Santa Barbara, the rural Gaviota hills are a crazy quilt of uses, from the 24,000-acre Dangermond Preserve to ExxonMobil’s Las Flores oil facility and the county’s landfill at Tajiguas, not to mention dozens of ranches and farms, the state beaches and campgrounds, and the major statewide artery known as Highway 101. These facts and more are contained in the Gaviota Community Wildfire Protection Plan, which examines the wildfire hazards from the shore to the mountain ridge and was approved by the county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.
FEMA encourages Central Coast residents to apply for post-storm federal aid
Almost a month after the worst of the winter storms, federal representatives are still in the Central Coast counties to facilitate applications for federal aid. Representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) have been touring the Central Coast since the worst of the storms last month. Their job is to make sure people affected by the storm are utilizing their recovery centers and applying for the assistance they need.
Santa Barbara’s Three-Year Water Supply ‘Much Better’ Due to Recent Rains
We may not be out of a drought just yet, but according to city officials, Santa Barbara’s water supply for at least the next three years is in a “much better” position to meet local demands due to the recent storms filling the reservoirs at Lake Cachuma and Gibraltar.
Santa Barbara County Health Department warns the public of Norovirus cases on the Central Coast
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department advises the public of increased cases of Norovirus on the Central Coast. The post Santa Barbara County Health Department warns the public of Norovirus cases on the Central Coast appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara County to Be Fined $6 Million for Too Many ‘Canaries in Coal Mine’
The canary in the coal mine for the state’s fractured mental health and criminal justice systems is yet another obscure bureaucratic acronym: IST, which stands for “incompetent to stand trial.” That’s a legal determination made by a judge after consulting with two psychiatrists and refers to people charged with a crime who are mentally incapable of understanding the charges against them or assisting in their own defense.
Highest-paying science jobs in Oxnard
Stacker compiled the highest paying science jobs in Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Disaster Unemployment Assistance Now Extended to Workers Impacted by Winter Storms in Alameda, Contra Costa, Mendocino and Ventura Counties
SACRAMENTO – Workers in Alameda, Contra Costa, Mendocino, and Ventura counties who have been impacted by the severe winter storms, flooding, landslides, and mudslides that started on December 27, 2022, are now eligible to file for federal Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA) benefits, joining workers in nine previously-announced California counties.
Lake Cachuma Spills for First Time in More than a Decade
For the first time in more than a decade, Lake Cachuma is spilling. Images from Santa Barbara County’s Public Works Department on Wednesday show a cascade of water flowing from the lake’s reservoir through Bradbury Dam’s spillway gates at 4,100 cubic feet per second. Lake Cachuma is...
PUFF Not Enough
In reading the letter from Mr. Mowrer about the Psychiatric Health Facility, I couldn’t agree more with his comments. I have been familiar with the unit. Several friends and acquaintances have been patients of the facility. It is absolutely incomprehensible that a city and a county the size of Santa Barbara does not have the proper resources to care and intervene with mental illness crises. Not only is the capacity inadequate but also the length of the services provided are so short that a positive outcome is extremely unlikely.
