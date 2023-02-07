Watch: Videos show fire, smoke from release of chemicals from East Palestine train cars

EAST PALESTIN E, Ohio (WKBN) — Plumes of thick, black smoke and flames could be seen from the site of an East Palestine train derailment.

Viewers and WKBN’s reporters at the scene captured video of the initial explosion of flames, followed by smoke rising up from the area. Those videos can be seen above.

It was all part of a controlled release of chemicals to mitigate any risk of an explosion from the site.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced the plan on Monday morning , telling those in the area to evacuate immediately. There was a risk of an explosion as well as risks from the fumes that may be released into the air.

Norfolk Southern said that release was successful on Monday afternoon. The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is monitoring air quality, and remediation work will continue at the site.

Norfolk Southern released a statement Sunday detailing what the train was hauling.

“Cars involved in the derailment contained vinyl chloride , combustible liquids, butyl acrylate, benzene residue cars (railroad cars that previously contained benzene,” the release stated, “and nonhazardous materials such as wheat, plastic pellets, malt liquors and lube oil.”

At a second news conference on Sunday, Michael Graham of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said there were “10 hazardous material cars” involved in the derailment.

Chandler Hodges contributed to this report.

