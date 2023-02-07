Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Migrants have cost Denver $5 million so farDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Get thousands for your rent or mortgage in ColoradoR.A. HeimColorado State
Aurora councilmembers fight to save prairie dogs from exterminationDavid HeitzAurora, CO
New Castle Rock water billing system requires registrationMike McKibbinCastle Rock, CO
Denver police training difficult to track, oversight chair saysDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Related
KDVR.com
Woman burned in shower sends warning
The woman fell unconscious in the shower for less than a minute before her husband found her suffering second- and third-degree burns to her back and arms. Evan Kruegel reports. Woman burned in shower sends warning. The woman fell unconscious in the shower for less than a minute before her...
Thursday was Denver’s last sunset before 5:30 until November
Thursday's sunset of 5:29 in Denver was the last sunset before 5:30 until November 5.
‘It looks deserted these days’: FOX31 viewers weigh in on 16th Street Mall safety
In November, the Downtown Denver Partnership launched an effort to make the Convention Center corridor safer.
KDVR.com
Local ministry gets $6,000 energy bill
The Main Street Ministry in Lakewood fears it may have to shut down due to high energy bills. Nicole Fierro reports. The Main Street Ministry in Lakewood fears it may have to shut down due to high energy bills. Nicole Fierro reports. Denver weather: Nice weekend ahead. Denver will see...
KDVR.com
Man says he was shot by bullet that entered apartment
Man says he was shot by bullet that entered apartment, Vicente Arenas reports. Man says he was shot by bullet that entered apartment. Man says he was shot by bullet that entered apartment, Vicente Arenas reports. How weather impacts hot air balloons in Colorado. How weather impacts hot air balloons...
KDVR.com
Bird flu linked to bear, mountain lion and skunk deaths
Bird flu linked to bear, mountain lion and skunk deaths, Jim Hooley reports. Bird flu linked to bear, mountain lion and skunk …. Bird flu linked to bear, mountain lion and skunk deaths, Jim Hooley reports. How weather impacts hot air balloons in Colorado. How weather impacts hot air balloons...
Man clipped in ear by bullet that entered Aurora apartment
The Aurora Police Department is investigating after a man says a bullet entered his apartment on Friday morning and struck him in the head.
KDVR.com
14-year-old missing from Englewood
Courtney Fromm is looking into the case of a 14-year-old girl missing from Englewood. Courtney Fromm is looking into the case of a 14-year-old girl missing from Englewood. Family pleads for tips on missing 14-year-old girl. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation sent out an endangered missing alert for 14-year-old McKenna...
KDVR.com
Denver weather: Mild weekend ahead
Temperatures will warm up in the mountains and the Front Range beginning Friday. Temperatures will warm up in the mountains and the Front Range beginning Friday. Denver will see pleasant weather this weekend before another snow chance moves in mid-week. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast. Former cop in rough arrest could...
KDVR.com
Cop in rough Loveland arrest could leave prison early
The former Loveland officer in jail for the rough arrest of Karen Garner may be eligible to enter a halfway house. Alex Rose reports. Cop in rough Loveland arrest could leave prison early. The former Loveland officer in jail for the rough arrest of Karen Garner may be eligible to...
KDVR.com
Black-footed ferret kits born
More of the endangered black-footed ferret have been born in Colorado. More of the endangered black-footed ferret have been born in Colorado. Denver will see pleasant weather this weekend before another snow chance moves in mid-week. Here's Dave Fraser's forecast. Former cop in rough arrest could leave prison early. The...
CO meth decontamination company explains cleaning, timeline of the process
The recent awareness surrounding testing for meth in public spaces is part of the reason why Peter Riley, the owner of Crystal Clean Decontamination, says he's as busy as ever.
Loveland woman warns others after burning herself in the shower
The woman fell unconscious in the shower for less than a minute before her husband found her suffering second- and third-degree burns to her back and arms.
coloradosun.com
Colorado libraries keep closing for meth contamination. Is it their problem to solve?
Librarians will tell you the role of public libraries hasn’t changed — they’ve always been a community space open to all, with a mission to educate and serve. What changes is the world outside, and whatever is going on in society, will go on in the library. The rise in homelessness, untreated mental illness and drug use have forced libraries to adapt, from extensive staff training in how to de-escalate outbursts to hiring social workers and security guards.
I-70 eastbound reopens east of Denver to Kansas after weather closure
High winds and snow are forcing highway closures Thursday morning in Colorado. Roadways in the metro are mostly okay, according to Denver7 traffic expert Jayson Luber.
Four More Big Colorado Retail Stores Closing For Good
It was announced this week that another major retail chain in Colorado is closing down four more local locations, including one close to the Northern Colorado area. Another Colorado Retail Store Closing Four More Locations For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime...
KDVR.com
App helps rescue pets from natural disasters
The app Pet Help and Rescue, born from the Marshall Fire tragedy, helps pet owners reunite with their animals during a disaster. Andrea Henderson reports. The app Pet Help and Rescue, born from the Marshall Fire tragedy, helps pet owners reunite with their animals during a disaster. Andrea Henderson reports.
KDVR.com
Windsor man fighting to keep toilet as lawn decoration
A homeowner is hoping to keep a unique decoration he has had in his yard for months, despite a notice from his homeowners' association requiring him to remove it. Ashley Michels reports. Windsor man fighting to keep toilet as lawn decoration. A homeowner is hoping to keep a unique decoration...
Best places for steak in Denver metro, across Colorado
We scoured Google reviews and found the top rated places for steak in the metro area with at least 4.4 stars and 1,000 or more reviews.
Lakewood ministry fights to stay open with $6,000 Xcel bill
A local ministry called the FOX31 Problem Solvers for help after getting an Xcel Energy bill for more than $6,000.
Comments / 0