KDVR.com

Woman burned in shower sends warning

The woman fell unconscious in the shower for less than a minute before her husband found her suffering second- and third-degree burns to her back and arms. Evan Kruegel reports.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Local ministry gets $6,000 energy bill

The Main Street Ministry in Lakewood fears it may have to shut down due to high energy bills. Nicole Fierro reports.
LAKEWOOD, CO
KDVR.com

Man says he was shot by bullet that entered apartment

Man says he was shot by bullet that entered apartment, Vicente Arenas reports.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Bird flu linked to bear, mountain lion and skunk deaths

Bird flu linked to bear, mountain lion and skunk deaths, Jim Hooley reports.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

14-year-old missing from Englewood

Courtney Fromm is looking into the case of a 14-year-old girl missing from Englewood.
ENGLEWOOD, CO
KDVR.com

Denver weather: Mild weekend ahead

Temperatures will warm up in the mountains and the Front Range beginning Friday.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Cop in rough Loveland arrest could leave prison early

The former Loveland officer in jail for the rough arrest of Karen Garner may be eligible to enter a halfway house. Alex Rose reports.
LOVELAND, CO
KDVR.com

Black-footed ferret kits born

More of the endangered black-footed ferret have been born in Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
coloradosun.com

Colorado libraries keep closing for meth contamination. Is it their problem to solve?

Librarians will tell you the role of public libraries hasn’t changed — they’ve always been a community space open to all, with a mission to educate and serve. What changes is the world outside, and whatever is going on in society, will go on in the library. The rise in homelessness, untreated mental illness and drug use have forced libraries to adapt, from extensive staff training in how to de-escalate outbursts to hiring social workers and security guards.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

Four More Big Colorado Retail Stores Closing For Good

It was announced this week that another major retail chain in Colorado is closing down four more local locations, including one close to the Northern Colorado area. Another Colorado Retail Store Closing Four More Locations For Good. Big things happening around Colorado as we say goodbye to yet another longtime...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

App helps rescue pets from natural disasters

The app Pet Help and Rescue, born from the Marshall Fire tragedy, helps pet owners reunite with their animals during a disaster. Andrea Henderson reports.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Windsor man fighting to keep toilet as lawn decoration

A homeowner is hoping to keep a unique decoration he has had in his yard for months, despite a notice from his homeowners' association requiring him to remove it. Ashley Michels reports.
