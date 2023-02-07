Read full article on original website
New legislation aims to give patients better access to their medical records
(The Center Square) – A Decatur state lawmaker hopes to give Illinoisans better access to their medical records through new legislation. State Rep. Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur, introduced House Bill 1137 earlier this week at the state capitol building in Springfield. The legislation comes after the Prieto v Rush University Medical Center case, which found the plaintiff's medical records were changed without notification. ...
Crisis Nursery reduces overnight care services
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Crisis Nursery in Urbana is reducing its overnight care services in February, the childcare facility announced on Monday. In a press release, Executive Director Stephanie Record said the change is necessary due to a staffing shortage. However, the crisis line will remain available 24/7 and she said families who need help […]
Hospitals not meeting standard of care around Illinois – the United States
A watchdog group says more than half of Illinois hospitals are failing to comply with federal price transparency guidelines – but both Springfield hospitals are in compliance. The group Patient Rights Advocate looked at whether hospitals are following the federal rule requiring them to post prices online for around...
Decatur approves homeowner roof replacement ARPA program, more at City Council meeting
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Highlights of Tuesday’s Decatur City Council meeting include a new residential roof replacement and accessibility improvement program, and an investment plan to redevelop the site of the former Garfield School, among others. Home Repair & Accessibility Program (HRAP) The council approved the Home Repair & Accessibility Program (HRAP) which will assist […]
Alternative energy being rejected in Central Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — There has been strife surrounding solar farms and energy storage units in Central Illinois. While companies are trying to go green in Central Illinois, residents prefer their greenspace. In January, the Morton Plan Commission voted against an energy storage unit taking up 20 acres of...
Urbana School District hosting job fair
We’re learning about the staffing needs at Urbana School District, knowledge on job openings, and human resources related topics. Nathon Jones joins us. I specialize in educating job hires with on-boarding processes, additional pay stipends, state reporting and communicating between the human resources department and district staff. We are...
What happens when extra SNAP benefits run out?
Since April 2020, families eligible for the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) have been receiving an extra $95 each month as part of COVID emergency allotments. This extra assistance expires February 28th, which means that beginning in March families with SNAP benefits will receive $95 less per month. SNAP,...
New proposal would allow free public transit for Decatur high school students
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — “This is a really simple solution to a potential barrier that young people have in their lives,” Lacie Elzy said. Lacie Elzy, with Decatur Public Transit believes that solution is free bus service to school for more than 2,100 students. “I think it would be good because what if people don’t […]
Springfield police and fire unions make their city council picks
Springfield’s police and fire unions have endorsed a candidate in one of the contested races for City Council. Ward 7 candidate Brad Carlson says he has picked up the backing of the Police Benevolent and Protective Association Unit 5 and Firefighters Local 37. The unions said in separate statements...
Springfield and Sangamon County investigating death of young child
Springfield and Sangamon County authorities are investigating the death of a three-year-old boy. Zayne Xavier Watson was transported Monday by EMS from a residence on Anchor Road to the HSHS St. John’s emergency room. The boy was pronounced dead a short time after arriving at the hospital. An autopsy...
Local residents still feeling impact of inflation
DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) - High prices are continuing to affect everyday decisions for households across central Illinois. "I have to make a choice. Do I buy gas, or do I buy groceries? Do I pay rent or do I pay the power bill," said Billy Bob, Decatur resident. They can...
Normal Council denies special ordinance for cannabis
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD)– Normal has denied a permit for a marijuana dispensary at Monday night’s Council meeting. The ordinance was for granting a special use permit for adult-use cannabis. According to their website, High Haven is a woman-owned, minority-owner social equity business that was seeking to make its...
Families, staff urge Urbana School Board to reopen Wiley Elementary after asbestos removal
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Plans to close an Urbana elementary school next year stirred emotions in the board room Tuesday night. The administration says it needs to remove asbestos in the building, and families say they need to know whether Wiley Elementary will reopen after. Student placement was one of the biggest points of contention. […]
Champaign man found dead, authorities looking for his car
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Coroner’s and Sheriff’s Offices are investigating after a man was found dead outside of Champaign Wednesday morning. County Coroner Duane Northrup said the man is 53-year-old Larry Adams of Champaign. Adams was discovered along a tree line on Hensley Road near Mattis Avenue just before 8 a.m. […]
Decatur man dies in shooting: Macon County Coroner
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Coroner, Michael Day, has released the identity of a man that died in a shooting today in Decatur. Terrance Mitchell, 29, of Decatur was pronounced dead on arrival at 10:45 a.m. on Feb. 9 in Decatur Memorial Hospital emergency room. The coroner said that Mitchell was transported to […]
Railroad-caused traffic jam irritates mayor of Normal
The mayor of Normal said he's had it with lengthy traffic jams caused by freight trains. Chris Koos said this has been an issue before and the Union Pacific Railroad has addressed it, but there has been backsliding. "This is unacceptable. This is damaging to a community. It's impacting our...
Crime spree spans Champaign Co. from Urbana to St. Joseph, including I-74 encounter
URBANA TOWNSHIP, Ill. — The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man after reports of trespassing and property damage throughout Champaign-Urbana. Deputies pursued him throughout Champaign County on Wednesday, including an encounter on I-74. The events began when Champaign County deputies were dispatched to the Champaign County fairgrounds for a trespasser just before 3:00 a.m. on Feb. 8.
New Amazon fulfillment center opens in North Pekin Thursday morning
NORTH PEKIN, Ill. – A major company will open its first Peoria-area location Thursday morning. Amazon opens its fulfillment center in North Pekin at 9:00 a.m. Thursday. Despite the rainy, windy weather predicted, Pekin Chamber of Commerce officials will cut the ribbon and open the doors. Chris Setti with...
UPDATE: Boil order lifted on Mahomet street
Update at 1 p.m. on 2/10/2023 The Sangamon Valley Public Water District announced that a boil order issued in Mahomet on Wednesday has been lifted. The order was in effect for Oakwood Drive and a portion of Golf Drive. As of 12:10 p.m. on Friday, it is safe again to drink or cook water without […]
Local couple keeps southern roots with black-owned farm in Argenta
ARGENTA, Ill. (WAND) - Barbee Farms started back in 2016 with Warnette and Lawrence Barbee. Lawrence Barbee moved from Tennessee and vowed to keep his roots, by starting a farm in Argenta. “He bought one cow in Spring of 2016. 2017 we bought another two or three maybe. By 2018,...
